Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.

Street sweeper and dancing toddler
@davnesto (via Upworthy Instagram), @amandalovesyou/Instagram

From sensitive street sweepers to delightful dancing toddlers, here are the week's most smile-worthy finds.

Did you know that the most popular class ever at Yale University is all about happiness? It's called "Psychology and the Good Life," and there's even a free six-week version of the class for teenagers called “The Science of Well-Being for Teens.”

In his new series, "The Geography of Bliss," on Peacock, actor Rainn Wilson explores what the happiest and unhappiest cultures do differently. The "secrets" he found to bliss are fairly straightforward. Community. Connection. Simplicity. Routinely plunging your body into the frigid waters of Iceland with your friends. (You know, the basics.)

In reality, we're all looking for ways to feel more contented, more fulfilled and more joyful. One of our goals at Upworthy is to aid in that process by highlighting what unites us and showcasing the good in humanity. Another goal is to make people smile, not only with beautiful stories of human connection but also with adorable animals and goofy toddler videos that remind us of the joy to be found in tiny things.

Hope this week's roundup brings you some measure of bliss. Enjoy!

1. The delightful, spontaneous 'fish song' that became a viral mental health anthem

@hicorook

I was having a very emotional day, feeling insecure and out of place. So I cried to Olivia and after feeling through it, we wrote this song in 10 minutes to remember the joy in being different 🐸 happy Tuesday

When you're having a bad day, so you co-write a song to cheer yourself up. Love it. Read the full story here.

2. Hummingbird takes to a human flower, and her joy is contagious.

Have you ever had a hummingbird fly this close to your head? It's loud. Those wings flapping are like a lawnmower. Pretty magical to be chosen like this, though. Read the full story here.

3. Radio DJ in the UK gets emotional when a man who won a large cash prize shares how he'll use it

Gulp. Crying? Smiling? Sometimes they're the same thing. Read the full story here.

4. Man hears his old high school teacher is in need of a kidney and changes his whole lifestyle to help him

Swipe through to read the whole story. Totally worth it. Good teachers truly make a lifelong impression on us.

5. This classic TV game show moment when a man called his dad as his 'lifeline'

Seriously a winner move. Just cool as a cucumber. Read the full story here.

6. When you get the imaginary kid lasso, you comply. It's the law.

And you always stop for the lemonade stand. Even if you don't drink it, just the purchase makes a kid's whole day.

7. Street cleaner keeps a rose on his trash cart for the most beautiful reason

This video just gets better and better. How could anyone not adore this guy's attitude?

8. A high school choir teacher invited all his former students to join him for one last performance

@watchmaggiepaint

Thank you, Mr. Stanley. When Mr. Stanley retired, he sent out an invite to all his old students, inviting us to come sing and be directed by him for one last day. I blocked it in my calendar and didn't work a wedding, specifically so I could go to my small home town and sing for one last time with all the people I grew up knowing. It was so emotional. So many memories flooded back, we had the strongest choral program of a town our size, all because of Stanley. Many of us became artists and mysicians professionally. Reuniting and seeing the life path of each former student was wild. SHOUTOUT to Lisa for the solo, she is amazing. #mrhollandsopus #choralmusic #teacher #inspiring

Teachers are the best. And that soloist—phew! Yay, Mr. Stanley and all the lives you've made better with music.

9. People's slow-motion reactions to a squirrel scampering by at a baseball game are hilarious

Like, have they never seen a squirrel before? (I'm reminded of my Australian brother-in-law who literally had never seen a squirrel in real life and was completely enamored with them in our yard when visiting. Enamored, not terrified.)

10. A life lesson from a wee one: When someone tells you to walk, dance instead

That kid's got soul. What a cutie.

Hope that contributed a little bit to your personal sense of bliss! If you'd like to receive these posts weekly in your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

Happy long weekend, everyone!

uplifting
social media
Trending Stories