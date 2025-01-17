'Chicago fire' actor helps detain California arson suspect using his acting training
The situation could have ended in violence without him.
In a strange life-imitating-art moment, actor Brian J. White, who plays fire captain Dallas Patterson on Chicago Fire, recently helped detain a real arsonist outside his home in Woodland Hills, an area already in the path of the devastating Los Angeles fires. In an interview with Deadline, White explained that he and his family were already packing up to evacuate due to an emergency alert brought out by the Kenneth Fire, which broke out in the neighboring West Hills Thursday afternoon (Jan 16) and has since been contained. That’s when he heard a commotion just outside his home, along with the words “Put it down, put it down” being yelled.
“I was initially very alarmed because I thought it was a gun,” he told Inside Edition. As his daughter hid in a closet, he went outside to investigate, and found that neighbors had taken down a man now identified as 33-year-old Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, who had been carrying a blowtorch in an attempt to light a fire to White’s trash can, which contained leaves and sticks. Only 20 minutes prior, someone had chased off Sierra-Leyva from trying to light an old Christmas tree on fire.
Noting not only the inherent high stakes of the situation, but also Sierra-Leyva’s “erratic” and “aggressive” behavior, White immediately took on the role of peacemaker using de-escalation techniques he had learned while preparing for a former role in The Shield. “In my experience on ride-alongs with police that’s not what you want. You don’t want people to get madder than they already are. Emotions were very very high,” he shared with Inside Edition. In the video below, around the 10 second mark, you can see White using some of these techniques with his hand gestures. Sierra-Leyva, who was in the country illegally, was eventually arrested and has been detained by immigration authorities.
This is a great reminder that preventing violence in tense situations isn’t just an important skill to have for authority figures (other those who play them on TV). Some tips for applying de-escalation that anyone could use include keeping an open body posture, using active listening, and having situational readiness, meaning identifying, processing, and comprehending information about any potential threats surrounding you at the moment.