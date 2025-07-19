Former Miss America's impression of Julie Andrews singing is so spot-on it's spooky
People swear she's lip synching. She's not.
Julie Andrews, the beloved songbird and star of "The Sound of Music" and the original "Mary Poppins," arguably has no equal, but there is someone who could offer a solid attempt at duping people with her voice. Former Miss America Betty Maxwell does an impression of Andrews that is as impressively uncanny as they come. In fact, it's so good, people sometimes accuse her of lip-synching.
How Maxwell figured out that she can do celebrity singing impressions is an excellent question, but a spin through her TikTok channel leaves no doubt that she can. Watch—actually, close your eyes and listen to—her sing "Feed the Birds" as Julie Andrews:
Wow, right? The tone, the quality, the accent, the little nuances of Julie Andrews' voice are all just right there coming out of someone else's mouth. (Although, a lot of people pointed out that Maxwell looks like Julie Andrews in this video as well.)
She has more:
People are understandably blown away by how much she sounds like Julie Andrews. So much so, in fact, that some people think she must be singing to a recording. To show that it's all her, she sings a song from "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" that Andrews never sung (though her voice would have been perfect for it, as we can see here):
But it's not just Julie Andrews she can do. Maxwell has impressions of Judy Garland, Idina Menzel, just about every Disney princess, and more.
Maxwell does non-singing impressions as well. Check out these 10 voices she just rattles off like it's nothing:
Maxwell utilized her singing talents when she competed in the 2016 Miss America pageant as Miss Georgia and won. She didn't do singing impressions on the pageant stage, but rather sang opera.
"I’ve been singing since the age of three," she told Inspiration Ministries. "But I started taking classical voice lessons when I was 14. I took classical voice all through high school and college. When it came time to get ready for Miss Georgia first and then Miss America, I was working with a coach in Atlanta who heard me sing my opera and he was like, 'You don’t need to sing anything else. You need to sing opera for these competitions.' I was like, 'Okay, you know best.'"
Clearly that advice didn't hurt. And Maxwell had another national chance to show off her vocal abilities whens he auditioned for American Idol in 2022 and got a golden ticket.
Her Idol run was cut short when she didn't make the top 24, but it appears Maxwell has stayed plenty busy. Not only has she been sharing videos that showcase her skills on social media, but she and her husband are looking forward to welcoming a baby Maxwell in just a few months.
Maxwell said that her biggest dream is to be the voice of a Disney Princess. Thanks to social media, she's gotten to be Elsa, Moana, Ariel, Aurora, Snow White, Pocahontas, Cinderella and more. People keep asking if Disney knows about her because seriously, she would make a fabulous princess voice. Or any voice, for that matter.
These videos are really just scratching the surface. There's so much more to marvel at on her social media pages.
You can follow Betty Maxwell on TikTok and Instagram.