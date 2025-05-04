Mom comes up with the perfect way to describe baby kicks, and minds are blown
Now everyone is trying it.
What exactly does it feel like to have a baby kicking inside of you? For those of us that have never been pregnant, and wish to remain childless, this will remain somewhat of a mystery forever. Even those who have been pregnant and felt their bab kick might have a hard time quantifying the sensation.
And yet, thanks to a now-viral video posted by self proclaimed ”boy mamma with good ideas” Kat (@__mmkayy), we have an analogy that depicts this phenomenon perfectly. Or at least, millions of viewers seem to agree that’s the case, anyway.
In the clip, Kat explained how she had been asked by a coworker “What does it feel like when the baby moves?” When an answer didn’t come straight away, the mom-to-be became determined to come up with something that fully encapsulated the experience.
@__mmkayy How to explain how it feels when a baby moves inside when pregnant! #howdoesitfeelwhenthebabymoves #babymovinginbelly #explained #babymovement #pregnant ♬ original sound - kat
Then, she found it. A clear, precise, incredibly specific, tangible answer.
“It’s like when you put your hand on your cheek and move your tongue,” especially if you do a “soft but firm, slow kind of movement” with said tongue. Badda bing, badda boom.
It’s easy to see how almost anyone could immediately understand what Kat means on a visceral level, which makes it such an appropo description.
Down in the comments, people’s minds were a little blown…if not nostalgic.
“Everybody rn 😮”
“You need to get paid for this info somehow because it's absolutely correct.”
“This makes me want to be pregnant again. I’m suing you.”
“Shakespeare could never do this.”
“YOU CRACKED THE CODE!!”
“Ma’am you deserve a 🏅best description I ever heard.”
And of course, many folks joked about how they would be trying out her little analogy themselves.
“The way you’ve got a few hundred thousand people pressing their hands on their faces and wiggling their tongues against it. You hold a lot of power ma’am.”
“Me having two children, also checking out how it feels per your instructions.”
The first sign of baby kicks, aka “the quickening,” begin between weeks 16 and 25 of pregnancy, and start off very subtle, but tend to become stronger and more noticeable. And while the experience is generally a neutral, if not pleasant one, they can sometimes be painful for the pregnant woman, especially as the baby grows and has less room to move during later trimesters. In these instances, the kicks can feel like sharp or dull pain, or even numbness, and are often felt when the baby's limbs press against the ribs or abdomen.
But, for the most part, baby kicks are just one of those cool “my body is a freaking miracle of nature, look what it can do” moments for moms. Hard to quantify, but amazing to experience.