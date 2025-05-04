Why you should kickstart your day like an Aussie: They’re masters of morning rituals
Pre-dawn fitness, time by the beach, piping hot coffee, and unique breakfast foods.
To most Americans, the average Australian’s morning seems foreign, like something only CEOs and fitness gurus can find the energy to do: hit the beach before sunrise, enjoy the pristine waves, then it’s time for a world-class flat-white at their local cafe. Research has shown that Aussies are among the earliest risers in the world, with a majority of the population waking up before 7am. And that doesn’t just mean they get to see the sunrise: in another study conducted by Emma Sleep, 90% of Australians who woke up before 6am reported that they stuck to a morning routine; 75% said that they prioritized good habits, like making the bed; and 91% said that they never hit the snooze button. Talk about intense.
First up, exercise
Before heading to work or to school, many Australians start their day with exercise classes, surfing, or some other outdoor activity. “I’m all about not setting the bar impossibly high,” says Turia Pitt, an endurance athlete and motivational speaker, about her morning routine. “At the moment, exercise is more about clearing my head and feeling good about myself, rather than hitting fitness goals. Anything outdoors is always my preference: trail running, surfing or just taking [my son] Hakavai for lots of long walks.”
Exercise is high up on an Australian's to-do list. Photo credit: Canva
It’s no surprise then, that a number of global fitness brands started in Australia, including F45 Training, 12RND Fitness, Body Fit Training, KX Pilates, Happy Melon Studios, and Flow Athletic.
Crazy coffee culture
Everything changed for Australia when Italian and Greek immigrants brought espresso machines to the continent in the 1950s. Although coffee itself had been in the country since the late 1700s, it wasn’t until this wave of European immigrants—who brought with them their cafe traditions—that sparks really began to fly. Today, Australia is home to one of the world’s greatest coffee scenes, with a strong emphasis on skill and high bean quality. Oh, and don’t forget the flat white, the coffee drink that originated in Australia and New Zealand: a delicious double shot of espresso, a bit of steamed milk, and the thinnest layer of velvety micro-foam.
A nice Flat White is the perfect way to start the day.Photo credit: Canva
There’s also a broader social aspect that accompanies Australia’s coffee ritual. People from all walks of life go to cafes to meet and chat with others, effectively replacing traditional pubs as central meeting places, or “third spaces,” in the country.
Don’t forget about “brekkie”
“We’re often encouraged to eat breakfast like a king,” remarks Janine Allis, an Australian entrepreneur and owner of Boost Juice, a multinational smoothie shop. The Australian breakfast, or “brekkie,” as its affectionately called, is hearty. Beyond their beloved avocado toast, you’ll find a blend of American and British colonial influences. There’s the “fry-up,” a hot plate featuring smokey bacon, eggs in whatever way you like them, grilled mushrooms and tomatoes, a delightful grain, like buttery toast—or even better, toast spread with vegemite. This substantial brekkie, among others like Weet-Bix (a slab of whole-grain wheat cereal) or sweetcorn fritters provides the energy necessary for an active morning and productive day, which is why they’ve remained staples across generations.
“I’m quite creative in the mornings, so I channel that time to focus on projects like writing for my books, app and program. I move into more admin and email tasks later in the day,” advises Jessica Sepel, an Aussie nutritionist and bestselling author, when it comes to morning productivity. “Taking a full weekend off – and limiting social media use – helps me to be more productive during the week. Rest is underrated.”
A gorgeous Australian fry-up. Photo credit: Canva
The Australian approach isn’t about “punishing” yourself, or making your body wake up or do unnatural things. It’s quite the opposite: Aussies discover what works best for their body and mind, using a unique blend of values to guide them including vitality, community, quality, and pragmatism.
Or, as Turia Pitt says, “It sounds dramatic, but my morning strategies have changed my life! Do not look at your phone first thing. Getting sucked down the digital vortex is not a positive way to start the day.”
So, whether it’s a dip in the ocean at sunrise, a moment with friends with coffee, or simply enjoying an avocado toast, there are many lessons to be learned from Australia and their early morning culture. Wellness, community, fitness, and pleasure can all be achieved with a little extra time in the morning.
