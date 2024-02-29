+
Joy

A husband took these photos of his wife and captured love and loss beautifully.

I feel as if I were right there with them as I looked through the photos.

Snuggles.

When I saw these incredible photos Angelo Merendino took of his wife, Jennifer, as she battled breast cancer, I felt that I shouldn't be seeing this snapshot of their intimate, private lives.

The photos humanize the face of cancer and capture the difficulty, fear, and pain that they experienced during the difficult time.


But as Angelo commented: "These photographs do not define us, but they are us."

empathy, human condition, health

Having a cold one.

assets.rebelmouse.io

relationships, love, connection

Bed hugs.

assets.rebelmouse.io

cancer, compassion, connection

A challenging journey.

assets.rebelmouse.io

medicine, treatment, insurance

The doctor’s office.

assets.rebelmouse.io

sleeping, family, society

Cozy sheets.

assets.rebelmouse.io

hair, radiation, treatments

Hair falling out.

assets.rebelmouse.io

side effects, humanity, reproductive rights

Shaving the hair off.

assets.rebelmouse.io

bald, emotional challenges, fear

Sitting in the window.

assets.rebelmouse.io

assisted walking, wa

Sunny day on the sidewalk

assets.rebelmouse.io

stress, anxiety, human condition

A moment.

assets.rebelmouse.io

moms, daughters, touches

Compassion touches in the car.

assets.rebelmouse.io

pets, companions, malignancy

Pets for comfort.

assets.rebelmouse.io

ocean, beach, floating

Floating in the ocean.

celebrations, friendship, aging

Birthday celebration.

depression, disease, sickness

A time to rest.

patient, doctor, quiet

​Getting more treatment

hospital room, chemo therapy, chemo

Family present.

tolerance, quiet, peac

Thoughts in a hospital room.

contact, relationship, allies

A loving hand.

ambulance, life expectancy, friends

An ambulance trip.

nurses, hospice workers, funny

A little smirk.

health, contentedness, blessings

Home again.

sorrow, sadness, peace

Last rights.

anguish, heartache, misery

An empty bed.

funeral, funeral procession, grief

A lonely road.

pain, loss

“I loved it all."

This article originally appeared on 11.5.13

From Your Site Articles
Trending Stories