upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Health

The 90-10 rule can mean the difference between having a life that's joyous or stressful

Taking a moment to skillfully respond can make all the difference.

90-10 rule, happiness, life hacks, woman happy, woman angry, blonde woman
via Canva/Photos

A woman is both happy and angry.

There is a psychological concept known as the illusion of control, which states that people believe they have greater control over the events in their lives than they do. If you think about it, a lot of our lives are controlled by chance, whether it's our genetics, the families we were born into, the time and place where we were born, and chance encounters that change the trajectory of our lives, such as the moment we met our spouse or someone with a job opportunity.

People who have it good are more likely to attribute their good fortunes to their effort, while those who are having difficulty getting by are more likely to blame bad luck. No matter how we delude ourselves, one thing is certain: many situations we find ourselves in throughout life are out of our control, and our real power lies in our ability to react.

Knowing how to react to situations beyond our control is the crux of the 90-10 rule.

What is the 90-10 rule?

The 90-10 rule, attributed to Stephen Covey in the bestseller “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” states that 10% of life is made up of what happens to you, and 90% is decided by how you react.

People often explain the 90-10 rule by sharing a story of a mishap at breakfast.

You are having breakfast in business attire, and your young daughter spills coffee on your shirt. You reprimand her and your spouse for putting the cup of coffee too close to the table's ledge. Your daughter gets upset and misses her school bus. So you have to drive her to school, and because you’re speeding, you get a $180 ticket. You arrive at work late, and the day spirals from there. When you get home from work, you have an annoyed wife and child.

Why did you have a bad day?

A) Did the coffee cause it?

B) Did your daughter cause it?

C) Did the policeman cause it?

D) Did you cause it?

The answer is "D".

In an alternative universe, the coffee spills on your shirt, and you forgive your daughter. You change your shirt, your daughter makes the bus, and you get to work five minutes early. Now, instead of having a day that spiraled out of control, taking a moment to see the spilled coffee as an accident changed the entire day.

What happens when people skillfully respond to events out of their control over a long period? Their lives will be completely different than if they chose to take things out of their control personally.

Here are 3 ways to apply the 90-10 rule.

The key is not to take minor inconveniences personally.

1. If someone says something negative about you, do not be a sponge. Let the attack roll off like water off a duck's back. You do not have to let the negative comments affect you.

2. If someone cuts you off in traffic, don’t take it personally; who cares if you get to work 10 seconds later? There's no point in letting it ruin your day.

3. If you get to the airport and find out your flight is delayed, don’t get mad at the person working at the ticket counter. It’s beyond their control. The plane will arrive at some point, whether you get worked up or not.

 airport, airplane, happy man airport, luggage, flights,  A man walking through the airport.via Canva/Photos

The 90-10 rule mirrors the "Let them" theory championed by Mel Robbins, a podcast host, author, motivational speaker, and former lawyer. The first thing is to acknowledge that others are imperfect and that you cannot change them. “People can only meet you as deeply as they've met themselves. Most people haven't gone to therapy, they haven't looked at their issues, and frankly, they don't want to. Let them. Let your parents be less than what you deserved," Robbins said in a viral video. "Let your family life be something that isn't a fairy tale. Try to remind yourself that they're just doing the best they can with the resources and the life experiences they have."

Remember, you can’t control everything, but you can choose how you react to minor annoyances. Choose to respond in a skillful, thoughtful manner without taking things seriously, and you can quickly get past the minor annoyances without causing the adverse ripple effect that can ruin your entire day.

This article originally appeared last year.



From Your Site Articles
psychology
HealthMental Health
Badge
Levi Strauss Foundation
The Levi Strauss Foundation advances the human rights and well-being of underserved people in places where the company has a business presence
Community

Immigrant couples find joy with new Thanksgiving tradition

This Chinatown shop is holding space for tradition in a changing city

Photo: Jessica Shuran Yu for Documented.
David Huang, 23, and Ana Delgado, 24, are one of three couples at The One Wedding Plaza on Thanksgiving Day.
True
Levi Strauss Foundation

On Thanksgiving Day, when most Americans gather with family to reflect on and celebrate their blessings, a different kind of holiday tradition has flourished among immigrant families in recent decades: Weddings.

Both of our families are immigrants,” said Ana Delgado, whose family emigrated from Costa Rica to New York City. She and her husband, David Huang, whose family settled in Tennessee after leaving China, were married at The One Wedding Plaza on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. “We’re not super attached to the Thanksgiving [holiday],” she explained.

Thanksgiving Day weddings are especially popular among Chinese immigrants like the Huang family. Because many Chinese families in New York work in the retail, construction, or garment industries, the holiday provides a rare day off work where families and friends are available to gather. Boutiques like The One Wedding Plaza have stepped up to meet the demand, providing a one-stop shop for families looking to host a celebration. More than simply a wedding venue, boutiques like The One Wedding Plaza offer entertainment, catering arrangements, gown rentals, makeup services, and other wedding necessities.

Same Tradition, Shifting Cultures

Thanksgiving Day weddings continue to grow in popularity, but in New York City, the tradition looks different than it did pre-pandemic. Before COVID, boutiques and banquet halls in Chinatown bustled with customers, providing full wedding services for Chinese families. Now, however, much of the Chinese population in Chinatown has moved into neighboring areas like Flushing and Sunset Park, taking businesses with them. At the same time, according to reporting from Documented, an independent, non-profit newsroom dedicated to reporting with and for immigrant communities in New York City, more than one-fifth of storefronts in Chinatown have been forced to close. The result is that The One Wedding Plaza is now the last surviving full-scale wedding boutique in Chinatown—and the last remaining touchstone of the Thanksgiving Day wedding tradition for Chinatown-area families.

“This street used to be so lively,” said Jessica Liang, who works as the general manager of The One Wedding Plaza, which is located on East Broadway. At one point, she recalled, businesses along her street would be bustling with customers well into the night. Now, during the night, they’re mostly empty.

Wedding dresses at The One Wedding Plaza in Manhattan Chinatown.

Jessica Shuran Yu for Documented.

But Liang refuses to close shop. Although her locations in Flushing and Brooklyn are doing better than the Chinatown location, Liang is determined to keep the Chinatown location open to help couples like Huang and Delgado carry on meaningful family traditions and create new memories.

Blending Makeup, Blending Traditions

While the economy and the population have shifted in recent years, Thanksgiving Day Weddings are as meaningful as ever. Huang and Delgado, in fact, were so dedicated to the idea that they flew their families to New York from Tennessee in order to celebrate, as there were no banquet halls in Tennessee suitable for a Chinese wedding. The high school sweethearts were one of three couples who married at The One Wedding Plaza on Thanksgiving 2024, their celebration—a joyful mix of Mandarin, English, and Spanish cultures. Liang, in addition to acting as the Plaza’s general manager, also offered services as a makeup artist for Delgado and her bridesmaids on the big day.

Like many immigrant families, Huang and Delgado weren’t just celebrating a wedding—they were paying tribute to their respective cultures, embracing new traditions, and honoring the immigrant experience. The One Wedding Plaza made that possible not only by providing makeup services and the venue, but holding space for a celebration of heritage and community. It’s for exactly this reason that Liang is committed to keeping The One Wedding Plaza open for immigrant families in Chinatown for years to come.

--

This article, written by Jessica Shuran Yu, originally appeared on Documented, an independent, non-profit newsroom dedicated to reporting with and for immigrant communities in New York City. Documented’s community-driven approach to journalism and information impacts the everyday experiences of immigrants—including providing original reporting and resource guides in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Haitian Creole. Sign up for Early Arrival, Documented’s newsletter, for immigration news—docu.nyc/earlyarrival.


This article is part of Upworthy’s “The Threads Between U.S.” series that highlights what we have in common thanks to the generous support from the Levi Strauss Foundation, whose grantmaking is committed to creating a culture of belonging.

From Your Site Articles
CommunitySponsored Article - No Video PlayerSponsoredJoy
Community

85-year-old woman in senior home brings down the house with Fleetwood Mac 'Landslide' cover

There wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Cecily Knobler

A woman sings "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac at karaoke.

On a hot Sunday in July, Carole Wade took the mic at a Dallas senior living facility where my mom lives. I happened to be visiting for the karaoke event, and the list of residents who couldn't wait to put their stamps on their favorite tunes was so long, the event had to be extended. ABBA's "Mamma Mia," David Lee Roth's "Just a Gigolo"—you name it, they sang it.

When it was Wade's turn, the microphone was brought to her table. She took it in her hands as though it was an extension of her fingers as the music cued up. Then, as she began to effortlessly sing "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac, the room got still. Frozen. All eyes were on her, and most of those eyes were wet. The lyrics, so beautifully fitting:

"Well, I've been afraid of changin'
'Cause I've built my life around you.
But time makes you bolder,
Even children get older,
I'm getting old too."

A man sitting at our table took notice of how emotional I had become. He leaned over to say, "Never stop feeling the music."

I had the honor of chatting with Wade, who at 85, has been singing nearly her whole life. She got started in the business as a backup singer in Elvis impersonator groups in Dallas and surrounding areas. In and out of bands, playing Deep Ellum clubs and local hotels, she shares, "I've been singing since I was a small child. I've loved music all my life."

As luck would have it, she was at a jam session when she started harmonizing with other musicians. They would soon form her most recent band, Psychedelic Oatmeal. They officially stopped playing gigs when she was in her 70s, but they remain close. (She notes her bandmates were all much younger.)

 bands, carole wade, music, old friends, singer Carole and her band mates.Carole Wade

They covered classic rock tunes from Stevie Nicks, The Eagles, Janis Joplin, and Led Zeppelin. Songs like "Me and Bobby McGee," "Seven Bridges Road," and "Whole Lotta Love." She laughs that most of the men in the band couldn't hit those Zeppelin high notes made famous by Robert Plant, so she took on the challenge—with great success.

They even branded themselves at gigs, making little Ziploc bags of oatmeal and glitter, which they would throw to the audience at shows. That is, until a club owner asked them to stop, as the oatmeal was mixing with spilled drinks, "creating goo."

Rare footage of Psychedelics Oatmeal.

  The band Psychedelic Oatmeal plays in Dallas.  www.youtube.com  

Wade makes clear that music is her therapy. "If you're down on a certain day, it will bring you up." She has lived a full life, with two grown sons who are both excelling in life. But music, and the friends with whom she makes it, brings her that extra piece of joy and purpose.

Michael Hatcher, the Resident Services Director at The Reserve at North Dallas (the senior facility in which this event was held), has seen firsthand how music soothes seniors. It reconnects them to their purest selves, no matter how hazy their memories might become. Hatcher shares, "They remember the music, and the time. It's a vessel for anyone of age. It can be used to bring someone out of the deepest sun-downing and back to life."

A man sings "Just a Gigolo" at The Reserve karaoke day.

@cdk213

Senior living karaoke! Fabulous! #seniorlivingcommunity #justagigalo #dallas

There is much research to support this. Bannerhealth.com quotes music therapy coordinator Tammy Reiver for Banner Hospice in Phoenix: "Music holds the power to increase dopamine levels (happy hormones), decrease symptoms of depression and pain, and improve a person’s quality of life. Pleasing music plays an important role at every age, but for aging adults, the benefits are even greater.”

As for Wade? She jokes that she and a few other musicians at the senior home have plans to start their own band. She certainly has the chops for it—and the fans.

From Your Site Articles
fleetwood mac
CommunityJoy
Internet

Lifeguard jobs aren't just summer jobs for teens. LA County lifeguards can clear $500K a year.

Don't everybody quit their day job at once.

Photo credit: Canva

Report reveals that lifeguards can make over $500k a year.

When people think of lifeguards, most of the time they imagine a teenager working a pool for some summer cash. In movies and television shows, they're often depicted as teens or very young adults trained to save lives earning a little more than minimum wage. But not all lifeguard jobs are created equally and not all lifeguards are teenagers saving for a car.

In fact, some locations in America pay their lifeguards extremely well to do their jobs. It may seem like they spend most of their time sitting on a lifeguard tower watching the water for signs of distress, but the job is not that simple. Though it's not too often during their day that they have to dive into the water to rescue swimmers, their job is still serious. When it's time to save someone drowning, they need to know what they're doing and how to do it well. For saving lives, lifeguards being well paid makes sense.

 lifeguards; lifeguard; salary; lifeguard salary; jobs that pay well; high paying jobs Lifeguard on duty, ready for action at the pool.Photo credit: Canva

The thing that seems to be shocking is the salary that some lifeguards bring home in a year, specifically in Los Angeles County. In a recent report on Fox 11, they found that of the 166 full-time L.A. County lifeguards, most of them raked in anywhere from $200K to $500K annually. The question of how much is too much was posed by the newscaster due to the salaries coming from tax payer dollars, but he left the audience with a staggering figure that ore than justifies the salary: number of lives saved, which was over 10,000.

No value could accurately be placed on a human life, but the fact that these California lifeguards saved over 10,000 swimmers the year prior is certainly an impressive feat. Only 10 L.A. County lifeguards made over $300K last year, and they were all in positions of management or a specialty which resulted in them getting an increased amount for overtime pay.

While the initial figures may seem staggering for a job title most often held by teenagers, it's actually the overtime that is inflating the salaries. Many of the lifeguards' salaries cited in the 2021 Open the Books report are comprised of mostly overtime pay, with the captain's base salary being $150,054 and his overtime coming in at a whopping $246,060. The top paid lifeguards are making more in overtime than they are on their base salary and, according to Open the Books, the large salaries and overtime are due to the lifeguards unionizing to increase their negotiation power.

Los Angeles County is huge and has a constant flow of tourists from all over the world, which results in these lifeguards and their bosses being responsible for millions upon millions of lives. In 2021 alone, LA County lifeguards watched over 50 million people and rescued thousands who made their way to the beaches. I'd say the money is well deserved.

Who knew being a lifeguard could have such a high payoff? One of the best things about becoming a lifeguard is there's no degree required. Many kids leave high school with the experience needed to head to the beach for an ocean-specific lifeguard training academy. The only requirements to become a lifeguard in Los Angeles County is to be a high school graduate with a California drivers license and complete the training academy.

But before you quit your day job, you should know that competition is fierce. Only the best of the best are chosen for the role. Watching Baywatch and loving the beach isn't going to cut it. Lifeguarding some of the busiest beaches in America is a physically and mentally grueling job that you have to be prepared to take on.

From Your Site Articles
lifeguard salary
InternetPop Culture
Wellness

12 unforgettable side-by-side photos of people over 100-years-old with their younger selves

A truly beautiful reminder of how delightful aging can be.

via Jan Langer/Aktualne

Jan Langer's incredible photos are timeless.

Czech photographer Jan Langer's portrait series "Faces of Century" shows them in a different light: as human beings aged by years of experience, but at their deepest level, unchanged by the passing of time. In the series, Langer juxtaposes his portraits with another portrait of the subject from decades earlier. He recreates the original pose and lighting as closely as he can — he wants us to see them not just as they are now, but how they have and haven't changed over time. That is the key to the series.

These are the rare faces of people who have lived through two world wars, a cavalcade of regimes, and the rush of advancements in modern life. These photos, and the stories of the lives lived by the people in them, show not only the beauty of aging, but how even as we age, we still remain essentially ourselves.


All photos by Jan Langer.


1. Prokop Vejdělek, at age 22 and 101


 

 aging, photos, older people with their younger selves, aging process, 100 years old Prokop Vejdělek, at age 22 and 101via Jan Langer/Aktualne 

 

Vejdělek is a former metallurgical engineer who will never forget the taste of warm fresh goat's milk.


2. Bedřiška Köhlerová, at age 26 and 103



 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Originally born in Merano, Italy, Köhlerová wishes to visit Italy one more time.


3. Ludvík Chybík, at age 20 and 102


 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Chybík is a former postal carrier and says he will never forget the route he worked every day.


4. Vincenc Jetelina, at age 30 and 105


 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Jetelina spent eight years in prison after World War II. Now, he just wants to live the rest of his life in peace.


5. Antonín Kovář, at age 25 and 102


 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Kovář is a former musician whose daughter comes to visit him every day. He wishes to play the clarinet once more.


6. Anna Vašinová, at age 22 and 102


 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Vašinová will always remember the day her husband was taken away by the Nazis. She wishes to be reunited with him after death.

7. Stanislav Spáčil, at age 17 and 102


 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Spáčil was an electrical engineer throughout his life and thinks that it's too early in his life to think about the past.


8. Anna Pochobradská, at age 30 and 100

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Pochobradská was a farmer. She now lives a quiet life and is thankful that her daughter visits her every weekend.


9. Antonín Baldrman, at age 17 and 101


 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Baldrman was a clerk early in life and keeps up with current events by reading the newspaper.


10. Marie Burešová, at age 23 and 101


 

   via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Burešová loves talking to her family and wishes to have them all together again.


11. Vlasta Čížková, at age 23 and 101


 

 aging, photos, older people with their younger selves, aging process, 100 years old  via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Čížková cooked in the dining room at the airport in the small village of Vodochody. She'll never forget reciting her own poetry at wedding ceremonies.


12. Ludmila Vysloužilová, at age 23 and 101


 

 aging, photos, older people with their younger selves, aging process, 100 years old  via Jan Langer/Aktualne  

 

Vysloužilová stays active every day by chopping wood, shoveling snow, and doing work around her house.


The photographer Langer was initially inspired to document the lives of elderly people because of what he saw as the media's lack of coverage of them. He decided to focus on people over the age of 100 — a very rare demographic indeed. The 2020 U.S. Census recorded 80,139 people aged 100 or older, a 50.2% increase from the 53,364 centenarians counted in 2010. As our aging population continues to increase, and technology evolves along with it, it's likely these incredibly photo essays will become far more common. But for now, they are an incredible reminder of how precious and valuable life is, sometimes especially when we reach our golden years.

“One should live every single moment according to their best knowledge and conscience because one day we will see clearly what has a real value," Langer says of what he learned from his subjects while photographing them.

The series was originally part of a story that Langer did for the Czech news outlet aktuálně.cz. You can see more photos from the portrait sessions by following the link.

This article originally appeared seven years ago.

From Your Site Articles
aging
WellnessHealth
Joy

15 amazing things happening in America right now that are drowned out by negative news

"What's something positive happening that doesn't get enough attention?"

via Kristopher Harris/Wikimedia Commons, FocalFoto/Flickr, Baseballmapper/Wikimedia Commons

Narcan spray, Dolly Parton and the Savannah Bananas mascot.

If one’s opinion of America were based solely on news coverage, they’d think that the country was on its last legs. The average news broadcast is filled with political scandals, crime, sex trafficking, environmental disruption, wars overseas, and health warnings about everyday household items.

However, that’s not just a 2025 problem. As the adage goes, “If it bleeds, it leads,” and humans have a negativity bias when it comes to the news. Stories centered around things we should worry about capture the most attention because humans are hard-wired to pay attention to possible dangers rather than the things that are going well in the world.

The dark reality of modern media makes it challenging for people to maintain a positive outlook on the future of their country. They may think their life and those in their community are going well, but outside of their neighborhood, the world is nothing but turmoil.


To give people hope that there's still a lot of magic left in America, a Reddit user posed a question to the AskReddit community: "What’s something positive happening in America right now that doesn’t get enough attention?" and they received over 3,400 responses. Many of them center around fantastic developments in medicine or the fact that America is experiencing a precipitous drop in violent crime.

15 “positive” things happening in America right now that don’t get enough attention

1. New AIDS medications

"There’s an AIDs treatment at 100% preventative. It’s being licensed royalty-free to six generic manufacturers."

"I heard a doctor recently say they'd rather have HIV than be diabetic - something that would've been completely unthinkable and utterly insane to say even a couple of decades ago. But with HIV, you can now take a pill and, provided you stay on top of things, live symptom-free and not even have to worry about transmission. Not to mention the preventative medications that have significantly reduced the risk of contracting it. Seeing something that - within the span of my own life - went from being a potential death sentence to more or less being akin to high cholesterol really makes you appreciate science and medical advancements."


  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

2. New MS advancements

"We have found a medication that significantly slows the course of multiple sclerosis, and it is currently undergoing trials for a potential cure."

3. Great libraries

"Our public library is busy and well supported."

"Ours rents out musical instruments, puzzles, paintings, a few appliances. It's so incredibly cool!"

4. Active shooter deaths down

"Last year, active shooting deaths fell from what they were in previous years, after years of increases."

"I think it has to do with the media not covering shootings and shooters as much bc it’s become commonplace. The news was making these shooters famous for a long time."

5. We still have Dolly

"Dolly Parton continues being kind."

"Dolly is an unsung (well, she sings, but you know) national hero! The things that she personally has done for our children and literacy are great!"


6. Violent crime down

"This may be something you'd file under 'less negative' instead of positive, but violent crime appears to have dropped to pre-pandemic numbers in most of the nation."

"Furthermore, it was on a steady decline starting back around the 90s, with a blip up around the pandemic. So violent crime isn't even the lowest it's been since the pandemic, it's the lowest it's been for an extremely long time."

 

7. Stronger laws protecting animals

"Animal neglect and cruelty have started to become a felony."

"I'm glad even random municipalities are now passing animal neglect and cruelty as felonies for the last few years!"

8. Teen pregnancy is down

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

9. Greater access to legal cannabis

"In a lot of the USA, you don’t have to worry about being busted for simple possession of weed anymore, and there is a lot of safe access to cannabis in those places as well."

10. Opiate deaths are down

"Opiate deaths are way down. Mostly due to the availability of Narcan."

"Narcan is everywhere in my state now, even in highway rest stops. Really awesome to see."

11. Ryan Trahan's fundraising

"Ryan Trahan's 50 states in 50 days to raise money for St Jude Children's Hospital. Check out the series on YT - over $10m raised so far. Only 2 states left to go."

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

12. South Park is back

"The episode of South Park was a great and powerful thing. Can’t be scared to speak up."

"Right?!?! Americans making fun of their government is the most natural thing. We need our groove back."

13. Savannah Bananas Baseball

"I’m excited that they’re getting so big! A few years ago, you could only catch clips on their socials. Now I regularly watch games on sports channels. I’m hoping a new league takes off!"

"I live on an island in the middle of the North Sea, Shetland Isles, and I love seeing clips of the Savannah Bananas, Man-Nana's, and the Savannah Nana's. Always puts a smile on my face."


14. Matt Murry's notebooks

"There's a guy on Tiktok who was in search of a very specific notebook for his autistic brother. Fearing they were discontinued, he put out a plea to help him find enough notebooks to last his brother. The community responded, as did the company, and he's now close to 1000 notebooks sent to him (well above his 500 goal). He's since been paying back the support by donating to teacher wishlists across the country. Nothing crazy like a Mr.Beast, but small amounts to help chip away at teacher driven initiatives."

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

15. Better representation in entertainment

"People of color play significant parts in each and every movie, TV show, and commercial, regardless of the story. Like a black mom, white dad, Asian kid, mixed kid, and Hispanic partner at work. They got all the bases covered."

From Your Site Articles
good news
JoyCommunity
Culture

Millennials are totally confused about Gen Z's obsession with Labubus

"Zoomer Beanie Babies."

Image via Pop Mart/Wikipedia

Millennials discuss the Gen Z obsession with Labubus.

Labubus are taking over purses and bags everywhere lately. Labubus, fuzzy plush monsters (some that hang from a keychains, others that are collectible figurines) are currently a Gen Z fashion trend and pop culture obsession. But it's a trend that's not fully clicking with Millennials.

In a Reddit thread, member McTootyBooty shared with fellow Millennials, "I feel like it’s too late to ask wtf labubu is."

The earnest post about being out of the loop on Labubus resonated with many Millennials, who did their best to dissect their current popularity. Many compared Labubus to the ultimate '90s pop culture symbol: Beanie Babies. "Zoomer Beanie Babies," one wrote.

 labubu, labubus, labubu gif, pop mart, pop mart labubu Popmart Labubu GIF by popmartglobal  Giphy  

"Zoomer Furbies," one commented, referring to the similarly-viral Furby toys that went viral in the late '90s. Another Millennial commented, "It's [an] ugly series of stuffed monsters that has been around for 10 years already but for some reason it has only turned into an obsession recently. I really don't get the hype myself."

Another quipped, "Dumb little fuzzy things that cost 80 dollars and probably $2 to produce. Just the new trend. They'll be at 5 Below in a year."

Some Millennials noted Labubus are more of a microtrend. "Nah, they’re a microtrend. Labubus will be over by this time next year. People are already starting to move on to other things. Beanie Babies were a fad for at least 5 years," another added. "If anything, Labubus are giving NFT lol."

According to NPR, Labubus were created and designed by artist Kasing Lung, who debuted them back in 2015. In 2019, Lung partnered with Chinese toy company POP MART to create the plush Labubus, but they didn't strike a note with pop culture until major pop stars like Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Rihanna recently started to sport them. Many are sold in "blind boxes," enhancing the surprise factor.

It's not just Millennials that are confused by the concept of Labubus and how they became so trendy. Older generations are also scratching their heads, with some comparing Labubus' popularity to another '90s doll. "Kinda more like a Gen Z Troll doll with the cute/ugly factor," they wrote.

Others alluded their likeness to another popular collectible. "It’s this year’s squishmallow. It cashes in on the cute / tee hee / insert mask here aesthetic that one chooses to give themselves when buying this to affirm that and their style etc. Oh look, an exclusive drop! Next months drop: same shape different color," they wrote.

 labubu, labubus, labubu keychain, pink labubu, labubu trend Labubu Lil D GIF by Respective  Giphy  

Another explained, "Beanie babies...troll dolls...sports card...it's all cyclical. I don't know what's hard to believe about silly collectables."

Others explained their popularity as consumer genius. "Answer: they are fundamentally 'loot boxes' in physical form. They give you a sense of adrenaline rush, just like loot boxes in games or slot machines," another commented.

However, some defended their love for Labubus. "I won't tease anyone liking them then. I had 4 Furbies as a kid/young adult and it was harmless fun," one shared. Another added, "Idk I think they’re sort of cute. I’d never buy one for myself, but I kind of like when my coworkers show me theirs. They’re just little creepy monster things hanging off everybody’s purse."

One concluded: "I think they're cute, I love mine. it doesn't matter to me if they're overhyped or hated on, but for what it's worth I also have a collection of old tamagotchis that I love having/ using, so it's right up my alley for cute crap to carry around. no pressure to get one if you don't want one."

From Your Site Articles
labubus
CultureJoy
Trending Stories