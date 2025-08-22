Redheads often require extra anesthesia and 9 other cool facts about our 'ginger' friends
They're truly special, genetically speaking.
In case there was any question, redheads are special. That's not just an opinion about people with red hair or their appearance, but a statement of fact based on their scientific uniqueness.
Today, red hair is a fascination and frequently seen as a beautiful feature, but that was not always the case. Historical views of redheads have often been negative, with red hair being seen as indicative of bad character in some ancient cultures or a sign of practicing witchcraft in Christian Europe. Remember Anne of Green Gables being teased by both peers and adults alike for her red hair? Gingers have had a rough go of it in the past, but modern science gives us plenty of reasons to see them as as exceptionally cool for their genetic quirks.
Redheads make up less than 2% of the population.Photo credit: Canva
Here are 10 things that make redheads truly special:
1. Red hair is the result of a specific genetic mutation
The primary cause of red hair is the mutated MC1R gene, and in order to have red hair, both of your parents have to carry it. The parents don't have to be full gingers themselves, but if both non-redhead parents carry the recessive gene, their child has a 25% chance of surprising the family with red hair. (Around four to five percent of the population carries the mutated gene.)
2. Redheads are much rarer than you might think
Advertisements have disproportionately featured redheads for decades, offering a skewed picture of how common the hair color is. A 2014 study found that 30% of primetime network television ads featured a redhead, which is a vast overrepresentation of a hair color that less than two percent of the population actually has. (Redheads are most commonly found in Scotland and Ireland.)
Red hair and blue eyes is the least common hair-eye color combination.Photo credit: Canva
3. Redheads with blue eyes are the rarest combination
It's already uncommon to have red hair, but being a blue-eyed ginger is the rarest hair-eye color combination. The chance of having that combo is 0.17%, which is exceptionally rare.
4. Redheads are more likely to be left-handed
Recessive traits tend to come in pairs, making it statistically more likely for redheads to be left-handed, according to limited research.
5. Redheads may require extra anesthesia
There's apparently something about the mutated MC1R gene that makes redheads less reactive to certain kinds of anesthesia. Results of studies have not always been consistent, but there's enough research with similar results for doctors to take red hair into consideration.
Redheads are often referred to as "gingers." Photo credit: Canva
6. Redheads may be more sensitive to pain
In a painful bit of irony, if a redhead doesn't get enough anesthesia, whatever pain they do feel might be felt more intensely than people without red hair. Some studies have found that gingers are more sensitive to certain kinds of pain. At the same time, some research shows they may have a higher pain tolerance overall, so who knows.
7. Redheads tend to feel hot and cold more intensely
Are we sensing a theme here? Redheads have some sensitivities, including sensitivities to temperature.
Red hair can look thicker than other hair colors, even though redheads have fewer hair strands than people with other hair colors.Photo credit: Canva
8. Redheads have less hair but it often looks thicker
Redheads have around 90,000 strands of hair on their heads compared to 140,000 for brunettes. However, each strand is thicker than blond or brunette hair, which can make it look like they have more hair.
9. Redheads are more likely to get skin cancer and gynecological cancers
Considering the fact that most redheads have fair skin, the elevated skin cancer risk is not terribly surprising. However, redheads are have a higher than average likelihood of getting cervical, ovarian, and colorectal cancers.
Redheads can be found in any race. Photo credit: Canva
10. Redheads can be found in any race
Though most commonly found among people of Northern European ancestry, people of any race or ethnicity can have naturally red hair. All it takes are the right recessive genes.
Our ginger friends truly are special in so many ways, and not just because their hair looks gorgeous in the sunlight. Here's to the redheads, in all their mutant genetic glory.