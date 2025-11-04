14 nostalgic retro potluck dishes to send Gen Xers and Boomers down memory lane
Who decided to call it "frog eye salad"?
Those of us who remember going to potlucks in the '60s, '70s, and '80s likely have distinct memories of certain foods. This was the era before everyone had figured out their dairy and gluten intolerances, when condensed soup and canned vegetables were ubiquitous across the economic spectrum, and when potlucks were more common than a fully hosted dinner party.
Potlucks are the best, by the way. Inviting a bunch friends to come over and bring a dish to share is perhaps the easiest way to gather for a meal and socialize, taking the onus off the host to provide everything and giving people an opportunity to share some of their favorite dishes. In fact, potlucks in the days of Internet recipes and foodies may be far better than the potlucks of old, which often included the same dishes over and over again.
Predictable potluck meals might be good or bad, depending on how you feel about the dishes. (Personally, I can never get enough deviled eggs, but I wouldn't be sad to never see an ambrosia salad again.) We all have our "Aw, yes!" meals and our "Ew, no thanks" ones, so here's a little nostalgic potluck dish list for Gen Xers and Boomers to pick and choose from:
Quiche
QuichePhoto credit: Canva
It's a classic for a reason. Quiche is one of those foods that sounds fancy but is actually really easy to make. Essentially, quiche is just a savory egg and cheese pie, which can be dressed up with meats and/or vegetables and seasonings. Traditional quiche has a crust, but or for the carb-conscious among us, there are plenty of crustless quiche recipes to choose from.
Find a Classic Quiche Lorraine recipe on Natasha's Kitchen.
Fondue
Cheese FonduePhoto credit: Canva
There was a period in the 1960s and '70s when everyone had a fondue pot, so bringing fondue to a potluck was a whole thing. Various cheeses are melted into a dipping sauce, and guests use tongs to grab and dip chunks of bread, meats, vegetables, or even other cheeses into the fondue. Decadent? Yes. Delicious? Yes. Deleterious to most health goals? Yes.
Find a Classic Swiss Cheese Fondue recipe on Food & Wine.
Cheese Ball
Cheese Ball AppetizerPhoto credit: Canva
Cheese balls have had a renaissance of sorts with the popularity of the charcuterie board, but for a few decades there it was a throwback to the past. A good cheese ball blends cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and seasonings and is covered in chopped pecans or almonds.
Find a Classic Cheese Ball recipe on Tastes Better From Scratch.
Chicken a la King
It's creamy. It's chickeny. It's kind of grossly colorful. What gives Chicken a la King its signature look is green peppers and red pimentos. (Pimentos were all the rage for a bit there in the '60s and '70s. Do young people even know what a pimento is these days? What would they think if they saw a pimento loaf?)
Find a Classic Chicken a la King recipe at The Stay at Home Chef.
Green Bean Casserole
Green Bean CasserolePhoto credit: Canva
Lots of people still make this classic dish, especially around the holidays, because few things are more comforting than creamy green beans with that little touch of crunch from the dried onions on top. Plus, you get to feel like you're eating something somewhat healthy. It's green, right?
Finds a Green Bean Casserole recipe at Spend With Pennies.
Potatoes au Gratin
Potatoes au GratinPhoto credit: Canva
We have Julia Child to thank for the popularity of Potatoes au Gratin in the 1960s and '70s. The dish comes from the French Dauphinois potatoes, and it's rich and decadent but simple enough for anyone to make.
Find a recipe for Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes on All Recipes.
Frog Eye Salad
Frog eyes? Really? Could we not just call it pasta custard dessert? Maybe that's not much better, but this strangely named dessert is one of those "don't knock it til you try it" dishes that sounds sketchy and looks iffy but tastes better than you'd expect.
Find a recipe for Frog Eye Salad at Belly Full.
Crown Jewel Dessert
Crown Jewel DessertPhoto credit: Canva
I would personally just call this a Jell-o loaf, but it goes by Crown Jewel, Broken Glass Jell-O or Stained Glass Jell-O. The look may be reminiscent of some of the less appetizing Jell-O mold dishes that inexplicably included vegetables and other savory things, but this dessert is all sweet creamy gelatinous goodness.
Find a Crown Jewel Dessert recipe at Vintage Recipes.
Cocktail Wieners
It's not just the mini sausages (aka "little smokies"). It's the sauce made of chili sauce and grape jelly that really makes this retro dish pop. It's literally just three ingredients, but don't mess with it. It works.
Cocktail Weiners Photo credit: Canva
Find a recipe for these babies at Southern Living.
Deviled Eggs
Deviled EggsPhoto credit: Canva
Simple. Classic. You either love them or hate them, but they always get eaten. The only downside is the smell, but totally worth it. Dash of paprika is a must.
Find a classic recipe for Deviled Eggs on NYT Cooking.
Ants on a Log
Ants on a LogPhoto credit: Canva
This is what you bring to the potluck when you forgot to run to the store or when you need to put together a quick, last-minute dish to share. Whoever was the first person to decide celery, peanut butter, and raisins go together may have been out of their mind, but thank goodness they were because, for some reason, it totally works.
No recipe needed for this one. Cut up celery, slap on some peanut butter, and stick some raisins to it. Easy peasy.
Waldorf Salad
Waldorf SaladPhoto credit: Canva
I have always been confused by Waldorf salad. While it seems like recipe that would have been created out of necessity, it's actually a fancy dish created by the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel's maitre d’hotel Oscar Tschirky in 1893. He served it to 1,500 high society folks from around the Northeast for the hotel's opening. So, the whole celery and fruit together thing was purposeful. Yes, it works, but it always feels weird that it does.
Find a recipe for classic Waldorf Salad on Foodie Crush.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pineapple Upside Down CakePhoto credit: Canva
For the record, my mom makes the best Pineapple Upside Down Cake in the world. I spent decades convinced that I didn't like it and refused to eat it, but one day well into my adulthood I conceded to take a bite and was converted instantly. I don't know why I thought I didn't like it. It's heaven.
Find a Pineapple Upside Down Cake recipe on Sugar Spun Run.
Black Forest Cake
Black Forest CakePhoto credit: Canva
This cake is still around and going strong, and for good reason. Cherries and chocolate and whipped cream is a winning combo, and a good Black Forest Cake looks as irresistible as it tastes. Originally from Germany, the decadent cake made its way to U.S. kitchens after WWII and became extra popular in the 1970s. It's a perennial favorite of those wanting to impress their fellow potluckers.
Find a Black Forest Cake recipe at Liv for Cake.
Next time you plan a potluck or are invited to one, try out one of these classics and see how many nostalgic responses you get from those who remember them.