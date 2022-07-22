10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy and delight.
Phew! Is it reallyfrigginhot where you live right now?
This time of year, we in the northern hemisphere develop a love-hate relationship with the sun. That glorious, lifegiving ball in the sky can feel oh so good, right up to the point where we become convinced it's trying to light us on fire.
Summer is still loads of fun, though, with the long light in the evenings, the sprinklers and swimming pools, the smell of freshly cut grass and somebody in the neighborhood barbecuing something yummy. There's something deeply nostalgic about summer, with distinct smells and sounds and sensations that take us back to our childhoods.
That's why I put the first video in this list first. It's reallyfrigginadorable, for one, but also the simple joy of water coming from a hose is such a sweet symbol of summer.
So whether you're sweltering at the moment or lucky enough to be enjoying some perfect weather (or cold—is that a thing anywhere right now?), I hope you're able to bask in some of summer's delights.
And if you're not able to, here are 10 things to tickle your smile trigger.
1. The only thing better than baby giggles are baby giggles plus a good doggo.
@jensonbluesky
😂 100% will make anyone smile. #babytiktoker #toddlersoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #doguedebordeaux #babygiggles #babylaughs #babyanddogs #infectiouslaugh
So perfectly summer, right? What a cutie pie. Baby laughs just never get old.
2. Strangers showed up to give the coolest birthday party of all time to 8-year-old girl who only got one RSVP.
@chloebluffcakes
Replying to @chloebluffcakes thank you, from deep in my heart. Thank you alyssa, taylor, abby, cindy, libby and wveryone else who helped make this possible. You didnt just save a little girl from heartbreak, you saved something in me ♥️ #birthdayparty.
Charlotte started at a new school this year and her mom sadly passed away from brain cancer just three months ago. So when only one invitee responded to an invitation to her party, her sister shared in a TikTok how she was heartbroken for her and pleaded with people to just go to kids' parties. The video went viral, and then strangers' kindness started pouring in. Amazing. Read the full story here.
3. Famous street barber gives Kingston (aka The Best Kid Ever) a free haircut and some wise life advice.
@vicblends
He was so excited to meet me, I had to bless him! 💙✊🏼 #vicblends #barber #motivation #UnsealTheMeal #OscarsAtHome #InstaxChallenge #WomenOwnedBusiness #BridgertonScandal #inspiration #love
What. A. Sweetheart. Oh my gosh. Kudos to Kingston's parents for raising such a wonderful young man.
4. Drew Barrymore's zest for life is infectious—and inspiring, considering what she's been through.
\u201cI want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection.\u201d— michael brown (@michael brown) 1658064882
People may think that being rich and famous makes it easy to enjoy simple things, but Barrymore has had to overcome an incredibly traumatic childhood to get where she is today. (As in, she was blacklisted in Hollywood at age 12 due to her cocaine addiction—not a typo, age 12.) Read more about her impressive journey to joy here.
5. These tiny frogs who can jump but absolutely cannot land are entirely too relatable.
Oh, I feel you little froggy. The inner ear systems of these pumpkin toadlets are so tiny that they lose balance midair, resulting in their graceless tumbling. (Shout out to all my peeps who are great at starting things but struggle to finish!)
6. Emmanuel the Emu is out here stealing everyone's hearts with his silly shenanigans.
Emmanuel Todd Lopez—that's the infamous emu's government name—took the internet by storm this week, highlighting the delightful account of Taylor Blake from South Florida's Knuckle Bump Farms. There's so much more Emmanuel where this came from. Get the full story here.
7. Ever seen a silverback gorilla gently petting a groundhog? Now you have, and it's probably made you a better person.
\u201cSilverback gorilla gently petting a groundhog.. \ud83d\ude0a\u201d— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1658051319
If a 400-lb gorilla can be so curious and gentle, any of us can.
8. Umm, puppy yoga is a thing? If this is what exercise entails, sign me up yesterday.
I don't think you can really get in shape this way, but who cares? This is bliss. No one needs six-pack abs when you have bliss.
9. Watch this young dancer totally blow away the professional choreographer she danced with.
Seriously, dang. She's just so good. Read the full story here.
10. May we all have the self-confidence of this cat who will not be deterred.
\u201cI\u2019m a cat. No one can stop me.. \ud83d\ude05\u201d— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1658405611
Ah, the cattiest cat that ever catted. More power to ya, buddy.
That's a wrap! Come back next Friday for another roundup of smiles. (And in the meantime, stay hydrated, stay sunscreened and stay cool, friends!)