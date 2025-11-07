Women share clever ways they use 'girl tools' to solve problems and it's pure genius
“It’s not MacGyvering, it’s MacGirlvering.”
We’ve all heard words like “girl math” and “girl dinner” get thrown around. While these terms sometimes get a bad rap for how they portray women, “girl tools” is 100% a celebration of female resourcefulness.
For the ladies who have used their stilettos to hammer a nail, or transformed their hot hair tools into DIY soldering irons, who have a bottle of nail glue nearby for any and all things that need adhesive (because it works on EVERYTHING)…this one’s for you.
Grace Laubenthal (@GraceLaubenthal) wrote to the Women in STEM community on Threads, “‘girl math’ this, ‘girl dinner’ that what about girl tools??? i once used a bottle of lotion to nail a tapestry to my ceiling wbu."
Girl Tools?! Where’s that docu-series?
Anyway, here are your favorite answers:
“I use a muffin tin to keep small parts separated—and present and accounted for—while assembling things.”
"Every time I have hung pictures in a vertical line folks are stunned at how quickly I've done it and how well spaced they are. Hammer in nail 1, hang a necklace on it, next nail goes at the bottom of the chain, then necklace is moved down for the next... Better than any plumb line!"
“My toddler blocked our fire pit key hole for almost a year bc the key pushed the pebble all the way back. Husband couldn’t get it out, so two weeks ago, I finally fashioned a high-powered vacuum hose to fit in there…out of our Shark vacuum + an old breast pump tube duct taped together.Sweet, sweet fire, just in time for Fall.”
“When you can't find the furniture sliders, you use eviscerated dog toys.”
“I was changing the doorknob on my bathroom door and one of the holes wasn’t big enough/didn’t align right so I used my electric nail drill to make it a little bigger.”
“Need to crush spices? Can of beans. Hammer something? Can of beans. Weigh some fabric down? Can of beans. Light arm workout? Can of beans. Still a couple inches from reaching something up high? Can…of…beans.”
“I keep my chainsaw tools in a @lululemon bag.”
“Oh! 😂 I just remembered this one -- Last year, I used my son's skateboard to help me move an old sofa out to the street for heavy trash day. One end was placed on top of the skateboard, and I lifted and navigated the other side. It worked beautifully!”
“If you haven't used a butter knife as a screwdriver, I don't trust you.”
"I hung this shelf up with thumb tacks. My husband gave it 2 hours before it fell, it’s been a year and a half and it’s still standing!"
“Girl measuring tape is my favorite. Hold your hands this far apart and walk from the item to the space where you want to fit the item. It’s fool proof! (It’s not but that won’t stop me)”
“Used a giant dildo to snatch out a huge dent in my car once.”
"microwave handle broke? pop socket😎"
“Girl I once lost my keys and broke into my house with a broken piece of frisbee that my dog had eaten and sh*t out in the front yard.”
“I've ironed a shirt with my Chi flat iron.”
“I keep an airport mini bottle in my tool box to use as a level.”
“Does using a jack to turn a ratchet because the lug nuts were on too tight count?”
Perhaps the greatest part of all—it brought out so much joy and comradery.
“It’s not MacGyvering, it’s MacGirlvering,” one wrote.
“Instead of ‘Jack of all Trades,’ I prefer ‘Jill of all Skills,’” another quipped.
Still a third added, “This is quite possibly one of the best comment sections I have ever seen. It's like finding out every single one of us has secretly been Inspector Gadget the whole time and its so wholesome and hilarious😂”
Here’s to the women who get the job done, by nail file or breast pump.