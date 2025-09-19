upworthy
Family

Woman shares why an angry parent’s energy should never poison the mood of your home

"Parents' emotions shouldn't be internalized by children."

angry dad, angry home, emotions, scared child, emotional regulation,
via Canva/Photos

An angry dad sits on the couch.

It’s common in many households for one parent to get angry, and the bad vibe spreads to everyone, sucking the joy out of the home. The kids run off to play in their rooms, and the spouse goes to their bedroom and picks up a book. Nobody wants to confront the angry parent and get a mouthful until they've completely calmed down.

However, Muffin of the Sister.Sister.Sister TikTok page says that her home was an anomaly because she never felt uncomfortable when her father was angry.

“My sisters and I were talking about when my dad gets upset, none of us cares," Muffin says in a video. "Not care in the sense that we don't care that he's upset, but none of us care in the sense that my dad can come in a room and be mad about something or yell about something, and it does not change the energy of the room."

@sister.sister.sister

what a concept!!! #therapy #therapytiktok #therapytok

“Because parents' emotions should not be internalized by children, a parent being mad or upset should not change the entire energy of the room in the house," Muffin continued. "A parent being upset should not force everyone else to walk on eggshells and tiptoe around their emotions. That is so unhealthy.”

Parents' emotions can control the mood in a home

Muffin’s admission shocked many in the comments who had grown up internalizing their parents’ emotions.

"I. CANNOT. EVEN. IMAGINE. Our entire household was held responsible for my mother's mood," Megan wrote. "I can’t even conceptualize this enough to be jealous of it, but I know I should be," Leann added. "Getting out of my parents' house was the best thing for my stress and anxiety. My father held us all emotionally hostage my whole life," Ashton wrote.

sad child, sad boy, boy hiding, boy hands over mouth, boy in chair, scared boy A scared boy sits in his chair.via Canva/Photos

Why do children internalize their parents' emotions?

“Humans are wired with mirror neurons and highly sensitive nervous systems," Kan Yan, founder of Parents Reimagined, told Upworthy. "We pick up on tone of voice, facial expression, body posture, and even micro-shifts in breathing. That’s why one person’s anxiety can ripple through a household in seconds. It’s also why calm can be equally contagious. Neuroscience calls this ‘co-regulation’—our nervous systems sync with one another, especially in close relationships like families. In healthy systems, parents act as emotional anchors. In less healthy ones, kids end up tiptoeing around volatility, absorbing stress that isn’t theirs.”

Jerred England, owner of England Therapy, adds that it's nearly impossible to ignore your parents’ emotions. “We’re innately social beings, so emotions being contagious is something we should expect,” England told Upworthy. “So, it’s very normal to begin to empathize and sympathize emotionally. People who can’t do that are outliers in our society, like those with borderline and sociopathic personality disorders."

angry dad, angry home, emotions, scared child, emotional regulation, An angry dad in the kitchen.via Canva/Photos

It's possible to live in a home where parents’ emotions aren’t threatening, but it takes effort from their parents. “In those homes, a parent might raise their voice, but then repair, explain, or stay connected," Yan said. "Over time, this teaches children that emotions are just energy moving through the body, not danger."

Ultimately, when you live with other people, you’re going to have to deal with their emotions. If there is a healthy dynamic in the home, people will feel free to express themselves without holding the whole home captive. The key for parents is to be emotional without bringing chaos, and to stay connected to their family to reduce any anxiety their emotions may cause.

parents
FamilyParenting
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
Pop Culture

5 ways people are going "All In" this week

From the silly to the sentimental, here are five ways people across the internet are giving it their all.

True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might picture a color-coordinated, fairy-themed surprise proposal that took months to create, or maybe you think of a singer who went on stage and nailed the perfect high note in front of everyone (like this girl). Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Going “all in” means doing something with total commitment—literally giving it your “all” and going completely over the top. No second guessing, no holding back—just full-throttle enthusiasm with some creativity and flair thrown in. That’s how we get those viral internet moments we can’t stop watching.

This week, we've found a handful of hilarious and heart-warming videos that perfectly capture what it's like to go "all in"—moments where passion, creativity, and commitment take center stage and something truly special happens as a result. Here are five of our favorite examples.

1. This "Sports Car" singalong

@_julianabba Replying to @courtney_azbell I’m okay @tate mcrae @t8 hq #tate #tatemcrae #tatemcraetour #sportscar #soclosetowhat #misspossesive #misspossesivetour #tatemcrae1 ♬ original sound - jules

The viral song “Sports Car” by Tate McRae has become an absolute viral hit, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only is the song super catchy, but her performance is show-stopping (you might even say she and her backup dancers go all in). Everyone is singing and dancing along—although this content creator’s rendition of the song might be the most passionate one. He gets a little too caught up, as you’ll see at the end of this video—and, well, his reenactment becomes "show stopping" in a different way. (Don't worry, though, he's totally fine.)

2. A little bit of everything, according to Reddit (but especially personal growth) 

This week, the team at All In asked Reddit users what they go “all in” on in their own lives, and the responses were entertaining and inspiring (and sometimes both). One commenter shared that they go all in on blue cheese dressing when they’re eating buffalo wings (respect), while another shared that they go all in on saving up their retirement (we love to see people reaching for big goals). Turns out you can go “all in” on everything from maintaining a healthy marriage to putting salt on your cucumbers. Our favorite responses, though, were people who went in on personal growth and learning. Click here to see what they had to say (and click here to snag a box of All In bars—for free!).

3. Pursuing a life-long dream 

@kynder.jpg that's my mom! 💙⛸️ #iceskating #followyourdreams #figureskating #lifeover50 ♬ No One - Aly & AJ

If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking you’re “too old” to follow your dreams, watch this video, because this midlife mom will prove you wrong. This video shows a woman skating in her first figure skating competition—and she’s about to turn 50. The daughter, who filmed and posted the video to TikTok, says that ice skating has always been her mother’s lifelong dream, and recently she just decided to go for it. The costume, the composition, and the passion are all first-rate, but the best part is that the commenters are going crazy for her, too. One of them wrote, “As a former competitive figure skater, nothing makes me tear up like videos of people getting into skating later in life. The ice was my first love, it was home. Welcome home.”

4. These infectious dance moves

@itz_sokizzy

♬ Some Nights - Fun.

Okay, so unlike the figure skating mom, there’s nothing technically impressive about this woman dancing—as in, she’s not a professional dancer. She doesn’t use choreography or sparkly costumes—but what’s great about these videos is that her passion and enthusiasm just can’t be denied. It’s just her in her bonnet, dancing along to upbeat classics like “Some Nights,” by Fun, and somehow you can’t help but be completely mesmerized—and maybe start dancing along yourself. We watched a bunch of her videos—there are tons, and they’re all equally enthusiastic—and we couldn’t help but laugh and groove right along with her. That’s what’s great about going “all in”—it inspires other people, too.

Song re-enactments...with a surprising guest star 

@animallover.zx123 if you're done with your ex move on#just move on#ex #move on with your life #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp ♬ Gladdest Done with your ex - GLAD FAMILY

People can sometimes be “extra” when it comes to their pets (like dressing up their dog as a cowboy or a mailman for Halloween). But there’s being “extra” with your pet, and then there’s going “all in,” which this TikTok creator undoubtedly does. King Guinea Adventures (@animallover.zx123) has built a platform on staging re-enactments of popular songs, but with a twist: the star of the show is a guinea pig. These hilarious videos show the guinea pig acting out the lyrics of popular songs such as “Video Games” by Lana Del Ray and “Whiskey Lullaby” by Braid Paisley and Alison Kraus. The literalism of these videos is what makes them actually hilarious, and it shows how much thought the creator put into making them (In “Video Games,” for example, when Lana sings “Swinging in the backyard / pull up in your fast car,” you see a literal toy car appear in the swing next to him. When she gets to the lyric “video games,” you see a Nintendo Switch pop up.) It’s creative, it’s funny, it’s fun—and best of all, this creator takes their love of pop culture (and the love of her pet guinea pig) and truly goes “all in.”

Pop CultureMusicHumorJoyFriendshipPets
Education

One simple word makes children 30% more likely to cooperate. It works on adults, too.

No, it's not 'please.'

Photo credit: Canva

Jonah Berger explains how appealing to someone's identity makes them more likely to agree to a request.

Human psychology really isn't that complicated, if you think about it. Everybody wants to see themselves in a positive light. That’s the key to understanding Jonah Berger’s simple tactic that makes people 30% more likely to do what you ask. Berger is a marketing professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the bestselling author of “Magic Words: What to Say to Get Your Way.”

Berger explained the technique using a Stanford University study involving preschoolers. The researchers messed up a classroom and made two similar requests to groups of 5-year-olds to help clean up.

One group was asked, "Can you help clean?" The other was asked, “Can you be a helper and clean up?" The kids who were asked if they wanted to be a “helper” were 30% more likely to want to clean the classroom. The children weren’t interested in cleaning but wanted to be known as “helpers.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Berger calls the reframing of the question as turning actions into identities.

"It comes down to the difference between actions and identities. We all want to see ourselves as smart and competent and intelligent in a variety of different things,” Berger told Big Think. “But rather than describing someone as hardworking, describing them as a hard worker will make that trait seem more persistent and more likely to last. Rather than asking people to lead more, tell them, 'Can you be a leader?' Rather than asking them to innovate, can you ask them to 'Be an innovator'? By turning actions into identities, you can make people a lot more likely to engage in those desired actions.”

Berger says that learning to reframe requests to appeal to people’s identities will make you more persuasive.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Framing actions as opportunities to claim desired identities will make people more likely to do them,” Berger tells CNBC Make It. “If voting becomes an opportunity to show myself and others that I am a voter, I’m more likely to do it.”

This technique doesn’t just work because people want to see themselves in a positive light. It also works for the opposite. People also want to avoid seeing themselves being portrayed negatively.

“Cheating is bad, but being a cheater is worse. Losing is bad, being a loser is worse,” Berger says.

The same tactic can also be used to persuade ourselves to change our self-concept. Saying you like to cook is one thing, but calling yourself a chef is an identity. “I’m a runner. I’m a straight-A student. We tell little kids, ‘You don’t just read, you’re a reader,’” Berger says. “You do these things because that’s the identity you hold.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Berger’s work shows how important it is to hone our communication skills. By simply changing one word, we can get people to comply with our requests more effectively. But, as Berger says, words are magic and we have to use them skillfully. “We think individual words don’t really matter that much. That’s a mistake,” says Berger. “You could have excellent ideas, but excellent ideas aren’t necessarily going to get people to listen to you.”

This article originally appeared last year. It has since been updated.

learning
EducationEducation & Information
Humor

Tween flips the script on his perimenopausal mom in hilariously spot-on 'cougar puberty' bit

Touché, kid.

Courtesy of Kristina Kuzmic/TikTok

Kristina Kuzmic and her son Ari nail the reality of perimenopause, aka "cougar puberty."

Women who've found themselves thrust into the throes of perimenopause know that symptoms in the years preceding actual menopause can be extreme. The family members who live with perimenopausal women are well aware of it, too, bless their hearts and stable hormones.

So when a tween boy talks about his mom's perimenopause period the same way a parent talks about their child going through puberty, it's an apt comparison. But when it's delivered with a deadpan delivery using terms like "cougar puberty," it's comedy gold.

Kristina Kuzmic and her 11-year-old son, Ari, hit the nail on the head with their video comparing perimenopause to puberty, and people can't get enough. Ari sits at a kitchen counter in a robe, coffee cup in hand, and says right to the camera, "My mom is going through puberty—cougar puberty. I knew this day would come—I just didn't think it would happen this fast."

Watch:

@iamkristinakuzmic

He’s not wrong. #cougarpuberty #perimenopause #menopause

"This is a very confusing time in her life," Ari continues. "There are some complicated feelings. I don't even know if she knows how to process them all."

Uh, yeah. Accurate. The video goes on to cover "coug-erty" realities like mood swings, bodily changes, sleep disturbances, fashion choices, hormone replacement therapy, and shifts in attitude, all while Kuzmic cries over cheese, shaves her face, wears PJs and slippers to the store, and shoves ice down her shirt.

"At the end of the day, it's my job to love her through it and remind myself that this is all normal development," Ari concludes before telling his mom, "Growing up is tough, but I'm really proud of the woman you're becoming."

perimenopause, menopause, hot flash, women's health, aging Menopause Hot Flashes GIF by Kino Lorber Giphy

Ari's delivery and Kuzmic acting it all out is perfection, and women who relate are sharing the video widely with commentary like:

"Calling menopause cougar puberty is hilarious and sounds so much better than menopause 🤣🤣"

"My mustache is coming in and soon my sons will be coming in too. At least we have something to bond over."

"BUT… why is this 100% accurate?!"

"This is so accurate! I haven't had this many bodily changes since I was a teen 😂😭"

"But why do I have to hit cougar puberty as my kids are hitting theirs? It's a perfect storm. 😵💫"

"I’m so glad that perimenopause is being talked about. I’m currently in menopause but would have loved knowing more years ago."

perimenopause, menopause, hot flash, women's health, aging Menopause GIF by Better Things Giphy

Perimenopause is no joke, but it's something that simply wasn't talked about—or even studied on a large scale—until fairly recently. Most of us grew up hearing about menopause and learned that it's when women's menstruation ends. We may have heard hot flashes come along with that change, but that's about it. The fact that the hormonal changes start years before menopause happens and that there are dozens of possible symptoms—many of which no one would guess could be associated with it—has only been a recent revelation to the general public.

As Kira Merman writes for Yale School of Medicine, "Long-lasting misconceptions around menopause linger. A simplistic view of menopause as a sudden, binary change has shaped decades of inadequate care. We don’t expect any of our other organs to shut down overnight as we age; why is it that we’ve come to expect such an abrupt change for our ovaries?"

There have been more studies since the 1980s, when the term "perimenopause" first came into use, but some of the conclusions from the research have been confusing. For instance, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) became widely used up through the 1990s, but when some research showed it increased the risk of breast cancer and other health problems, its popularity dropped. Since then, more research and analysis has come out that counters those risks, but not all medical providers are fully educated on the subject. Considering that fact that half the population will eventually go through this transition, the lack of knowledge and training is bizarre.

perimenopause, menopause, hot flash, women's health, aging Doctors need to be better prepared to help patients through perimenopause.Photo credit: Canva

Berman shares that even OB-GYNs don't receive adequate education on the subject: "A 2023 survey found that over 90% of obstetrics and gynecology residency program directors in the U.S. agreed that residents should have access to a standardized menopause curriculum, yet less than a third reported that their programs actually offer one. This critical knowledge gap risks leaving many health care providers ill-equipped to address menopause causes and symptoms effectively, ultimately compromising women’s access to appropriate care."

As helpless as many women feel during perimenopause, access to knowledgeable caregivers needs to change. In the meantime, we can keep talking about it and laughing about it. It's much better than crying into our cheese.

You can follow Kristina Kuzmic on Instagram and TikTok.

humor
HumorJoy
Pop Culture

Real women trying on 'micro shorts' is the comedy gold we didn't know we needed

Proof we don't need to force ourselves to fit into trends…unless we're needing a good laugh.

Prisma Photo via Canva/Bianca Marie Arreola via Canva

Women are trying Free People's 'micro shorts' with hilarious commentary

With every season, comes a new trendy fashion item that retailers push as the must-have piece. But as we know, no trend is universally flattering.

Case and point, last year, when Free People, a specialty lifestyle brand for bohemian styled fashion, released its "micro shorts," which, as you can probably guess, are teeny tiny. They might check off all the requirements for a pair of shorts...except, they appear to be about the length of underwear.

If you're thinking "there's no way those would look good," you're not wrong! And to prove that point, a couple of women bought some to try on so you don't have to. The videos are not only honest but hilarious.

In one video Nicole Walters, a New York Times best selling author and mom to three girls, decided to order the shorts to see how they looked on someone with, "thigh meat." She wears a size 12 and often jokes about being a curvier on the bottom. When she pulled the shorts out, it looked as if she was going to have to perform a magic trick to get them on. They looked to be the size a small child would wear, but they seemed to have gone on easily even though they looked extremely uncomfortable. She looked uncomfortable. The viewers likely looked uncomfortable.

"Oh wow. They're in there and by in there I mean everywhere. There's a lot of thigh meat happening right now in the, this region," Walters says as she gestures at her upper thighs. "There's some thigh meat, um...uh...I feel like they're definitely in some places that I didn't know I had."

Walter's review of the shorts has people in stitches as she jokes about her Christianity falling out of the shorts.

"It’s the Barbie walk for me lol!!! Thank you for your service," one person says.

"The way you warn us that you’re going to turn around almost made me scream with laughter," someone writes.

"I'm just going to go ahead and dial 911 for help bc looks like you may need the jaws of life to come out them shorts...lol!! Your commentary had me dying laughing..lol," another commenter jokes.

In another Free People "micro shorts" try on video, Nicole Story Dent braved the itty bitty shorts to show her audience the summer trend they can look forward to seeing. The first pair of shorts has multiple flaps that appear to be large pockets which inspires Dent to pretend to fly in them before the discomfort sinks in.

"It's kinda giving waitress...if they ever want to make a Waffle House-Hooters hybrid, we have their uniform, "she said. "We have been asking for more pockets so they delivered. Speaking of delivered, you could deliver a baby without having to take these shorts off."

Dent guessed that the shorts would be more like "jundies" or "janties" than jorts, the shorthand term for jean shorts. Commenters couldn't stop laughing at her description of the shorts while others provided her with words of wisdom.

"Do NOT drop it low in these jundies, that kind of contact with the club floor is NOT hygienic," someone wrote.

"'There is nothing vegan about these. There is absolutely a cat being harmed!' I’m cackling! You really should win something from Free People for this! @freepeople we found your next model," another person joked.

"This is the kind of content the internet was made for, it’s just so good. However my thighs started getting chafed just watching this," added a third.

If you're brave enough to give these micro shorts a try, go ahead and stock up on some baby powder for all the chaffing. However, it's all about long Bermuda shorts this year. And since no one can keep up with fashion's rapid pace anyway, why not just stick with what feels good?

This article originally appeared last year.

internet
Pop CultureFashion
Love Stories

Wife's encouraging speech to husband on a day his heart felt "weary" brings tears and hope

"You're not just keeping us afloat—you're thriving us."

Image via TikTok/@dadlifejason

Wife's encouraging speech to husband having a hard day is inspiring and tear-jerking.

A healthy and supportive marriage is a gift during tough times to provide support and lift each other up. A 2025 Pew Research Center study found that 74% of Americans "would be extremely or very likely to turn to their spouse or partner if they needed emotional support."

And for husband Jason (@dadlifejason), his wife Patience provided him with the love and encouraging words he needed on a hard day. "This was a day my heart was weary and she could feel it," he explained in the video's overlay about their marriage.

"This was a day when I felt like the whole world was on my shoulders and she could sense it," he wrote in the video's caption.

@dadlifejason

This was a day when I felt like the whole world was on my shoulders and she could sense it. #love #wordsofwisdom #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #husbandwife

In the video, the couple are sitting near each other in their home's living room and kitchen. Patience stands up and delivers a 90-second speech to Jason that he will never forget. "We're thriving because of you," she says. "Like, I'm able to get a new phone because of you. I'm able to go get my tests and get new glasses because of you. I'm able to have somebody come in here and clean because of you."

She continues, "I'm able to make a meal for not just our family but Crystal and Brett because of you. You're not just keeping us afloat—you're thriving us. And I appreciate you so much. The way you lavish your love on us is insane. You take such good care of us. You are such an incredible provider. And I don't just mean financially—you're incredible for our family."

tears, happy tears, emotional, tissues, crying Billy Crystal Crying GIF by MOODMAN Giphy

Patience concluded her speech: "Like I had expectations of what you're going to be like, and you have far surpassed them. I am overwhelmed with what a great provider you are for our family. I am so blessed and I'm so grateful that you're my husband. I just want you to know that. Okay?"

Then she walks over to give Jason a big, long hug. They both spend a few quiet moments in their embrace. "I just love you so much," she says, and Jason says, "I love you, too."

Jason adds in the video's overlay, "I needed this more than even I knew. Words heal," he wrote.

cry, crying, crying gif, happy cry, good cry ugly cry GIF Giphy

The touching video got an emotional response from viewers, who noted Jason is the "richest man on Earth." "Her 90 seconds will motivate that man for decades. F*cking BRAVO to that woman for lifting up her man. And BRAVO to that man for busting his ass for the family he loves," one viewer wrote. Another added, "Tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich. what a great support system he has." Another viewer commented, "She spoke life into that man."

Others opened up and shared that they longed for the same support from their spouse. "God this is all I want from my wife. It’ll never come though. Nothing worse than feeling alone in a relationship and having to stay for the kids benefit," one wrote. Another shared, "This is what all men want."

wife encouraging husband
Love StoriesJoy
Celebrity

Pedro Pascal's bond with his sister proves that a huge age gap might even make you closer

There's a 17-year spread between them.

it.m.wikipedia.org

Pedro Pascal at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Even movie and TV stars like Pedro Pascal have bad days and self-doubt. Pascal, who has been working steadily for decades but gained extra popularity in recent years for his work in The Last of Us and Gladiator 2, says he faces "existential issues" about being 50. (Rumor has it Pedro even turned down an offer to be People's Sexiest Man Alive.)

Ironically, it's his much younger sister, 33-year-old Lux, who snaps him out of it. The two have a beautiful sibling bond. In an upcoming piece for Elle Magazine, Pedro interviewed Lux and it's clear from the jump that their 17-year age difference is partly what makes their bond so special.

The two were parted early on in life. Lux's parents moved her back to their native country of Chile when she was just three years old, with Pedro staying in the States. Shortly after, their mom tragically passed away, which was terribly difficult on the whole family, including their other siblings.

So, when Pedro asked Lux what her favorite memory growing up was, it wasn't surprising that her immediate answer was visits from him. "I just remember every time you would fly in, it felt like Christmas Day—when you are a kid, and you’re going to open all these presents, and you can’t sleep the night before because you’re just too excited."


@remezcla

For #LuxPascal, it was like Christmas every time her brother #PedroPascal came to visit growing up 🥹🎄💖 🎥: @Chriz Ortiz

After Lux is asked what is the best advice they've shared with one another, she insists Pedro answer first. He says, "Something different every day. Especially in a period where I am facing existential issues around age, you’re the first person to empower me and to give me confidence, to the point where your lack of patience for it is what gives me confidence. Because you’re just like, 'Enough is enough. You’re the shit,' and you’re the person I believe the most, so that keeps me going."

Lux's answer is so vulnerable. "I just remember this one moment. I don’t want to give too much context about it, but I just called you crying and you were just saying no, shaking your head. Because I was telling you about what was making me cry, but you were just like, 'Just be yourself. People will see it eventually. Just be yourself.' And I was just like, Yes, he’s right."

Lux identified as non-binary for some time and in 2021 publicly came out as a transgender woman. Before Lux transitioned, Pedro wrote a play called Flaca Loves Bone and sweetly shares that Lux was his muse. "I wrote that in 2009. But when I’m building things in my imagination, I see you before I see myself."

Again, having an older sibling in Pedro helped her not only follow her dreams of becoming an actress, but also to help her make sense out of transitioning. Lux tells him, "Not only did you give me artistic tools, but I remember thinking that if there was anyone in the family who knew who I was before the rest of the people did, I just knew that you knew."

Even when she was a teen—when Pedro was well into his 30s—he saw her completely. Lux shares how protective Pedro was, claiming that when asked why, he said, "Uh, yeah, it’s because you’re my little sister." Lux shares, "I don’t know if you even remember that moment, but it was just so affirming for me to be like, Yeah, he knows. He knows who I am. You were treating me like your little sister from the very beginning."

Their bonding despite their age difference isn't just about Pedro being older. It just helps them see each other with fresh perspective. Pedro noted in an interview with Esquire, "My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

@gma

#LuxPascal says she, her brother Pedro Pascal and their other two siblings make up #TheFantasticFour in real life ✨❤️

Associate professor Dan Erickson at Arizona State University discusses the importance of sibling bonds in Jennifer Moore's article, "The Science of Sibling Dynamics." He notes, "It’s the most enduring because it is typically the longest consistent relationship. Although parents and romantic partners may often have a deeper relationship, siblings typically outlast both, as they are more likely to be present near the beginning and end of life."

Erickson goes on to discuss family dynamics and sibling rivalry, the latter being something Pedro and Lux never seemed to have. In fact, their "them against the world" attitude is a breath of fresh air these days. Perfectly exemplified, when Pedro asks Lux what their movie reboot should be, they settle on "a sibling version of Thelma and Louise."

pedro pascal
CelebrityPop Culture
