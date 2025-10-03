Woman shares 'weird' things her family did growing up. Now everyone wants her parents.
There are lots of ways to be a good parent and lots of ways to be a crappy parent, and once you become a parent, you realize that the difference between the two isn't always clear. You might think you're doing something great for your kids, only to have it backfire and realize it was a mistake. Or you might think you're really screwing up the whole thing, but eventually see that you've given your kids exactly what they needed.
Once in a while, though, you see a parenting example that makes you go, "Whoa, now that's how it's done." That's exactly what people are saying about Michel Janse's video, which describes the "weird" things her family did while she was growing up (which she realized halfway through were probably just stellar parenting hacks).
weird things (maybe?) my family did growing up. But now I’m realizing most of these were just parenting hacks
"We had even and odd days for healthy and unhealthy breakfasts," Janse shares. "What does that mean? It means we would get cereal on like the first, third, fifth, seventh, and we'd have to have like eggs and fruit on the second, fourth, sixth…it was my mom's way of being like, 'These are the rules, you can't have sugary cereal every day. You have to have protein today, sorry."
Janse says her parents bought poker chips that they used for screen time currency. Each poker chip represented 10 minutes of screen time (which included computer time or TV time during her childhood), and they received three chips a day. If they wanted to watch a 2-hour movie, they'd have to save their chips up for four days.
"We got $12 a week allowance if we did above and beyond chores," she said. "We had mandatory chores, but then there was like weed the whole garden, clean the baseboards, and whatever if we wanted to get our $12." Then they were given three piggy banks, one for giving/generosity, one for savings, and one for play. "As a kid, we got it into our mind that 50% of this we get now, and 40% goes into savings and 10% goes into generosity, whether that's tithing or whatever."
She explained how her parents "gamified" dinner by creating teams (usually her and her mom versus her sister and her dad) and competing to see who could out-theme the other. They would plan out the meal, including going to the store to get the necessary ingredients, and they'd decorate the table according to the theme they had come up with. "It was SO fun," Janse said.
Then she shared how she and her sister had to "recycle" all of their Ziploc bags, bringing them home from their school lunches, washing them out, and reusing them. She said she was embarrassed rinsing out her baggy at school, but now she sees her family as "sustainable kings and queens."
Family playing cardsPhoto credit: Canva
From switching off who got to sit in the front seat by using odd and even days to bringing cards everywhere they go so they can break out a game of Spades at any time, Janse's parents seemed to have a knack for making parenting both fun and effective, which is really the ultimate goal, isn't it?
People in the comments were impressed, especially those who may not have had the most wholesome or healthy upbringing:
"'Weird things that my family does' and it’s the best parenting I’ve ever heard."
"I love whatever is wrong with your parents 😂"
"Ah, so you were RAISED raised."
"Please don’t delete this until i have kids."
"Sorry, but your parents are brilliant. They created healthy boundaries and responsibility."
"Some of y'all fr don't got trauma? I didn't even know that was an option."
"Get your mom a mic and put her on camera, NEOW!"
"I thought parents never knew what they were doing but yours DID."
"This is a very balanced and healthy way to raise kids. Taught y'all responsibility, health competition, financial literacy, empathy, creativity, sustainability, sharing, hard work and reward. They did a great job."
So many people said they were taking notes and asking for more, so Janse did a series of follow-up videos with more memories of how her parents parented and answered people's questions:
Replying to @Caisee here’s some fun cute things they did that shaped me 🥹🥰
It truly is wonderful to see so many practical examples of stellar parenting and how those choices still impact someone as an adult. You can watch more of Janse's follow-up videos about her parents' intentional approach to parenting on her TikTok channel.