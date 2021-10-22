Nature

Why is the Red Delicious apple suddenly disappearing from shelves? This guy explains.

via Atomic Frontier/YouTube

The year 2018 was a pivotal one in the produce industry, the Red Delicious was supplanted as the most popular apple in America by the sweeter, crisper Gala.

It was only a matter of time. The Red Delicious looked the part of the king of the apples with its deep red, flawless skin. But its interior was soft, mealy, and pretty bland. The Red Delicious was popular for growers because its skin hid any bruises and it was desired by consumers because of its appearance.

But these days it's having a hard time competing with the delectable crunch provided by the Gala, honeycrisp, and Fuji.



"It's the beginning of the end," Tom Burford, an apple historian, told The New York Times. "How are you going to market a tasteless apple when the consumer has tasted so many good apples?"

Science communicator James Dingley has documented the demise of the Red Delicious in a new video "Who Killed the Red Delicious?" that has over 135,000 views on YouTube. In the video he traces the development of the Red Delicious from farms in Kazakhstan 10,000 years ago and explains why it's disappearing from supermarket shelves.

"Red Delicious. They used to be delicious, but not so much anymore. How did they go from spending 70 years as America's favorite apple to today, where they're not even stocked at my local supermarket?" Dingley asks in the video.

Give it a look and you'll be the smartest person in the produce section of your favorite grocery store.

Who Killed The Red Delicious? www.youtube.com




Culture

State trooper's sign-off after refusing vaccine sounds reasonable, except for one major flaw

Patriot Takes/Twitter

Washington State Patrol officer gives final sign-off at state vaccine mandate deadline.

In Washington state, the vaccine mandate deadline—after which state employees who declined to get vaccinated for COVID-19 would be let go—arrived on October 18. There have been some high-profile holdouts in the state with the mandate, including the Washington State University (WSU) football head coach who was ousted this week from his $3.1 million-a-year position over his refusal to get the vaccine. And though many have gone ahead and gotten the shots, a handful of state employees have stood their ground on principle, choosing to give up their careers rather than comply with a government mandate in a public health emergency.

One of those employees is this Washington State Patrol officer who shared a video of his final sign-off on the mandate deadline. What I find interesting about this particular video is that he's so calm and reasonable sounding. He's not spouting conspiracy theories. He's not cussing out the governor. He's not ranting about tyranny. He's simply stating that he's taking "a moral stand for medical freedom and personal choice" and sharing words of thanks and encouragement to his fellow officers. His seemingly sane sincerity is almost enough to make me sympathetic.

And yet, ironically, everything he says makes it clear that his refusal of the vaccine makes zero sense.

Keep Reading Show less
coronavirus
When a pet is admitted to a shelter it can be a traumatizing experience. Many are afraid of their new surroundings and are far from comfortable showing off their unique personalities. The problem is that's when many of them have their photos taken to appear in online searches.

Chewy, the pet retailer who has dedicated themselves to supporting shelters and rescues throughout the country, recognized the important work of a couple in Tampa, FL who have been taking professional photos of shelter pets to help get them adopted.

"If it's a photo of a scared animal, most people, subconsciously or even consciously, are going to skip over it," pet photographer Adam Goldberg says. "They can't visualize that dog in their home."

Adam realized the importance of quality shelter photos while working as a social media specialist for the Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"The photos were taken top-down so you couldn't see the size of the pet, and the flash would create these red eyes," he recalls. "Sometimes [volunteers] would shoot the photos through the chain-link fences."

That's why Adam and his wife, Mary, have spent much of their free time over the past five years photographing over 1,200 shelter animals to show off their unique personalities to potential adoptive families. The Goldbergs' wonderful work was recently profiled by Chewy in the video above entitled, "A Day in the Life of a Shelter Pet Photographer."

