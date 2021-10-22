Why is the Red Delicious apple suddenly disappearing from shelves? This guy explains.
The year 2018 was a pivotal one in the produce industry, the Red Delicious was supplanted as the most popular apple in America by the sweeter, crisper Gala.
It was only a matter of time. The Red Delicious looked the part of the king of the apples with its deep red, flawless skin. But its interior was soft, mealy, and pretty bland. The Red Delicious was popular for growers because its skin hid any bruises and it was desired by consumers because of its appearance.
But these days it's having a hard time competing with the delectable crunch provided by the Gala, honeycrisp, and Fuji.
"It's the beginning of the end," Tom Burford, an apple historian, told The New York Times. "How are you going to market a tasteless apple when the consumer has tasted so many good apples?"
Science communicator James Dingley has documented the demise of the Red Delicious in a new video "Who Killed the Red Delicious?" that has over 135,000 views on YouTube. In the video he traces the development of the Red Delicious from farms in Kazakhstan 10,000 years ago and explains why it's disappearing from supermarket shelves.
"Red Delicious. They used to be delicious, but not so much anymore. How did they go from spending 70 years as America's favorite apple to today, where they're not even stocked at my local supermarket?" Dingley asks in the video.
Give it a look and you'll be the smartest person in the produce section of your favorite grocery store.
