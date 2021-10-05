11-year-old gets a surprise visit from his best friend in a heartwarming reunion
Eleven-year-old best friends Stevie and Owen hadn't seen each other since 2019, after Owen's family moved from Chicago to Missouri. Despite several phone calls and FaceTime video game sessions, COVID-19 had made keeping in touch difficult.
But their luck was destined to change last Friday. Stevie Stroud had no idea that after being picked up early from a bad day at school, his friend Owen would be waiting in the car to pay him a special visit.
A heartwarming video of their reunion has been spreading smiles, and a few tears, across the internet. If you're in need of an extra dose of sweetness today, you're in luck.
In the video, Stevie approaches the car, backpack and basketball in hand. On seeing his friend in the back seat, he is filled with excitement.
3 yrs ago, best friends Stevie & Owen where separated when Owen moved to Missouri Recently, Stevie had a bad day a… https://t.co/hp3axnIbml— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorrespondent) 1633261470.0
"What are you doing?" he asks. The basketball drops and tears fall. Stevie lets out a wail as his head falls into Owen's arms.
"What are you doing here?" Stevie asks again, sniffling. "I don't know, what am I doing here? I'm visiting you in Chicago, that's what I'm doing here," Owen replies. Clearly, Owen is the jokester of the two.
As Owen pats his shoulder, Stevie says, "You just made my day. I've had the worst day ever."
The cries turn into laughter as Stevie hops in the car next to his pal. And the clip ends with Stevie saying "I think I'm dreaming."
Seeing these two young boys express their love for one another so purely and freely is definitely worth a view, so it's no wonder the video has now gone viral.
