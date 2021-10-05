Family

11-year-old gets a surprise visit from his best friend in a heartwarming reunion

Two childhood best friends were reunited after three years apart

Eleven-year-old best friends Stevie and Owen hadn't seen each other since 2019, after Owen's family moved from Chicago to Missouri. Despite several phone calls and FaceTime video game sessions, COVID-19 had made keeping in touch difficult.

But their luck was destined to change last Friday. Stevie Stroud had no idea that after being picked up early from a bad day at school, his friend Owen would be waiting in the car to pay him a special visit.

A heartwarming video of their reunion has been spreading smiles, and a few tears, across the internet. If you're in need of an extra dose of sweetness today, you're in luck.

In the video, Stevie approaches the car, backpack and basketball in hand. On seeing his friend in the back seat, he is filled with excitement.

"What are you doing?" he asks. The basketball drops and tears fall. Stevie lets out a wail as his head falls into Owen's arms.

"What are you doing here?" Stevie asks again, sniffling. "I don't know, what am I doing here? I'm visiting you in Chicago, that's what I'm doing here," Owen replies. Clearly, Owen is the jokester of the two.

As Owen pats his shoulder, Stevie says, "You just made my day. I've had the worst day ever."

The cries turn into laughter as Stevie hops in the car next to his pal. And the clip ends with Stevie saying "I think I'm dreaming."

Seeing these two young boys express their love for one another so purely and freely is definitely worth a view, so it's no wonder the video has now gone viral.

How a middle school P.E. teacher is transforming the lives of his students

Photo courtesy of Yoplait
When Benny Mendez asked his middle school P.E. students why they wanted to participate in STOKED—his new after school program where kids can learn to skateboard, snowboard, and surf—their answers surprised him.

I want to be able to finally see the beach, students wrote. I want to finally be able to see the snow.

Never having seen snow is understandable for Mendez's students, most who live in Inglewood, CA, just outside of Los Angeles. But never having been to the beach is surprising, since most of them only live 15-20 minutes from the ocean. Mendez discovered many of them don't even know how to swim.

"A lot of the kids shared that they just want to go on adventures," says Mendez. "They love nature, but...they just see it in pictures. They want to be out there."

Mendez is in his third year of teaching physical education at View Park K-8 school, one of seven Inner City Foundation Education schools in the Los Angeles area. While many of his students are athletically gifted, Mendez says, they often face challenges outside of school that limit their opportunities. Some of them live in neighborhoods where it's unsafe to leave their houses at certain times of day due to gang activity, and many students come to his P.E. class with no understanding of why learning about physical health is important.

"There's a lot going on at home [with my students]," says Mendez. "They're coming from either a single parent home, or foster care. There's a lot of trauma behind what's going on at home...that is out of our control."

Photo courtesy of Yoplait

What Mendez can control is what he gives his students when they're in his care, which is understanding, some structure, and the chance to try new things. Mendez wakes up at 4:00 a.m. most days and often doesn't get home until 9:00 p.m. as he works tirelessly to help kids thrive. Not only does he run after school programs, but he coaches youth soccer on the weekends as well. He also works closely with other teachers and guidance counselors at the school to build strong relationships with students, and even serves as a mentor to his former students who are now in high school.

Now Mendez is earning accolades far and wide for his efforts both in and out of the classroom, including a surprise award from Yoplait and Box Tops for Education.

Yoplait and Box Tops are partnering this school year to help students reach their fullest potential, which includes celebrating teachers and programs that support that mission. Yoplait is committed to providing experiences for kids and families to connect through play, so teaming up with Box Tops provided an opportunity to support programs like STOKED.

Romanticizing? Or false advertising? What's really behind TikTok's 'that girl' trend.

Photo by mahdi chaghari on Unsplash

The "that girl" trend aims to encourage wellness. But at what cost?

Gracing our phone screens since April, the "that girl" TikTok trend shows us an archetypal, if not stereotypical, wellness formula usually consisting of an early morning wake up + healthy breakfast (plant-based, preferably) + wellness activity + goal setting. Have this done before 7 a.m., then go boldly forth into your new day with full confidence that you have earned your happiness. Document it all for the world to see, and voila, you have now become "that girl."

@__butterflly__

Perfect ‘That girl’ morning routine🦋 #thatgirl #morning #routine #perfect #aesthetic #fypシ #foryou #viral #blowup #foryoupage #iphone11 #fy #like

On the one hand, "that girl" encourages us all to bring our A-game every day. By offering a small snapshot of what our lives could look and feel like if we really committed to morning routines, we can find motivation to follow through on our goals. And hey, if multiple studies show that faking it till you make it actually works, then maybe posting that yoga routine will genuinely boost confidence and help it stick. Nothing wrong with that.

And "that girl" inspires us to find joy in the small things, even our daily habits. Much like the #maincharacter trend, which encourages everyone to see themselves as the hero of their own story, "that girl" is all about romanticizing life. Sometimes, that can be good medicine.

However, things that at first glance appear empowering can often have more insidious effects on mental health.

