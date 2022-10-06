+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Trader Joe's fans cannot contain their joy as the store brings back free samples

They're back, baby!

trader joes
Wikipedia

People have clearly missed their free treats.

The COVID-19 pandemic had us waving a sad farewell to many of life’s modern conveniences. And where it certainly hasn’t been the worst loss, not having free samples at grocery stores has undoubtedly been a buzzkill. Sure, one can shop around without the enticing scent of hot, fresh artisan pizza cut into tiny slices or testing out the latest fancy ice cream … but is it as joyful? Not so much.

Trader Joe’s, famous for its prepandemic sampling stations, has recently brought the tradition back to life, and customers are practically dancing through the aisles.


On the big comeback weekend, people flocked to social media to share images and videos of their free treats, including festive Halloween cookies (because who doesn’t love TJ’s holiday themed items?) along with hopeful messages for the future.

“Apparently the COVID pandemic is really over,” one person tweeted.

“The end of the pandemic is nigh!!!!!!,” another added, right next to a picture of their free granola sample.

Some even got genuinely emotional. “The sample station is officially BACK after the last several years at Trader Joe’s and I am not kidding when I say that I shed a genuine tear. One of life’s greatest pleasures,” commented one person.

Trader Joe’s is certainly not the first to bring back free samples. Costco, Sam’s Club and Whole Foods have previously brought them back using different COVID precautions. But Trader Joe’s fanatics are just a different breed—the store has its own cult-like following, so of course the response to seeing its quirky snacks laid out again is going to get an overwhelmingly positive response.

As CNN pointed out, sampling is a major sales strategy not only for retailers, but for small, up-and-coming brands trying to raise awareness (as a former demo girl, I can also attest to this). The return of this beloved staple also signals opportunities for startup food companies to recover. Basically—a win for TJ’s, a win for startups and a win for sample-hungry shoppers yearning for simple comforts. Win, win, win.

Sometimes the best news is bite-sized.

From Your Site Articles
internet
Family

Breastfeeding mom's touching encounter with an orangutan has people swooning—and debating

Gemma Copeland/Facebook

A breastfeeding mother's experience at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo is touching people's hearts—but not without a fair amount of controversy.

Gemma Copeland shared her story on Facebook, which was then picked up by the Facebook page Boobie Babies. Photos show the mom breastfeeding her baby next to the window of the zoo's orangutan habitat, with a female orangutan sitting close to the glass, gazing at them.

"Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears," Copeland wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Mom does a great job fielding her adorable 3-year-old's questions about pregnancy

'Did you open your tummy and then then the baby got in there?'

via TikTok

Blakely learns she's going to be a big sister again.

“The talk” is a moment a lot of parents dread having with their children. Sex is a complicated issue so it’s understandable that parents feel uncomfortable breaching that boundary with their kids and explaining such a delicate topic.

Kadyn Smith, a mom in California, got more than 2.5 million views of a video she posted on TikTok because of her incredible ability to navigate the topic with her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely. Smith told Blakely she was going to be a big sister for the second time and recorded the conversation to post on social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Health

People are sharing the simple life hacks that made their daily routine so much easier

Here are 17 changes that can have big results.

via Unsplash

She's enjoying the big benefits of some simple life hacks.

James Clear’s landmark book “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” has sold more than 9 million copies worldwide. The book is incredibly popular because it has a simple message that can help everyone. We can develop habits that increase our productivity and success by making small changes to our daily routines.

"It is so easy to overestimate the importance of one defining moment and underestimate the value of making small improvements on a daily basis,” James Clear writes. “It is only when looking back 2 or 5 or 10 years later that the value of good habits and the cost of bad ones becomes strikingly apparent.”

His work proves that we don’t need to move mountains to improve ourselves, just get 1% better every day.

Most of us are reluctant to change because breaking old habits and starting new ones can be hard. However, there are a lot of incredibly easy habits we can develop that can add up to monumental changes.

Keep ReadingShow less
life hacks
Trending Stories