'The Love Boat' debuted a sympathetic trans character in 1982. It was way ahead of its time.
It's pretty amazing how well they handled this issue 43 years ago.
When it comes to LGBTQ issues, looking back in time usually means finding cultural artifacts that are steeped in negative stereotypes. Just a few decades ago, LGBTQ people were often portrayed as predatory villains. Gay men are shown as overtly feminine and used as a sissy punchline. Lesbians were seen as aggressive man-haters. Trans people were often depicted as deceptive people who were dishonest about their gender.
However, a 1982 episode of The Love Boat is refreshing to watch because a transgender character on the show, Rachel Johnson, portrayed by MacKenzie Phillips (One Day at a Time, American Graffiti), is a sympathetic character who exposes the prejudices of others, while helping them understand what it means to transition.
@lexithemess78
#duet with @profgb222 #theloveboat #transrightsarehumanrights #trans #lgbtq #strandsfortrans
In the episode, “I Don't Play Anymore/Gopher's Roommate/Crazy for You,” Gopher Smith, the ship’s purser, runs into a passenger whom he thinks he knows from somewhere and just can’t place her. He eventually believes that Rachel is his former college roommate Ray’s sister. But after being prodded by Gopher all night, Rachel admits she is his college roommate, Ray, who transitioned. Given this was 1982, the out-of-date term “sex change” was used to describe the procedure.
After Gopher learns Rachel's truth, he becomes incredibly uneasy and goes to bed. The next morning, the pair meet, and Gopher is still extremely uncomfortable, moving his head back and forth to make sure no one can hear their conversation. Rachel wants to tell Gopher everything she’s been through: "It was two years of therapy, tests, meetings with specialists,” but Gopher didn’t want to listen. "I really thought I could hang on to some of my old friends. You proved me wrong, though. It's a new life, and I guess I have to wipe the slate clean. It's funny, though, you're one of the few I would have guessed who could handle it,” Rachel admits.
The turning point in the story comes when Gopher visits Captain Stubing (Gavin MacLeod) for advice on handling the situation, but the captain is of little help. He refers to Rachel with deep skepticism, saying he doesn’t know much about “these kinds of people” who are “different.” This clarifies the situation for Gopher, prompting him to passionately defend his old friend.
“She probably has more guts than both you and I combined. Would you have any idea what she probably had to go through before she even reached the decision she did? The strings of doctors and the tests that you have to take, and who knows what else,” Gopher says. “Not to mention the pure physical and emotional pain of the whole thing. This takes courage.”
Finally, Gopher meets up with Rachel and tells her that he wants their friendship to continue. “Are you crazy? Just give up on a friendship that has taken years to build? I take that as a personal insult. I liked you as a man,” Gopher says.
This poignant episode of The Love Boat is a fantastic example of a TV show sensitively dealing with trans issues, which is surprising, given that it was broadcast 43 years ago. It was a learning moment for Gopher and the millions of people watching on TV when Rachel explained the feelings she had that led to her transition and the brave course of action she took to complete the gender affirmation. We also get to see Gopher go from discomfort to admiration after he understands what Rachel has gone through and sees her for who she really is.
Ultimately, it’s nice to look back on pop culture and see that, at a time when being transgender wasn’t a hot-button political issue, and a relatively milquetoast TV show aimed at mainstream America could discuss the issue with sensitivity and understanding. For some in the audience, it may have been the first time they’ve considered what a trans person must go through to transition. For others who watched the show while suffering the pains of gender dysphoria, the sympathetic look at someone in the same shoes could have been life-saving.