Snooping mom who thought she caught teen babysitter smoking a cigar was hilariously wrong
"Keep your habits private from the kids!"
Anyone with a Nextdoor account knows that some neighbors are terribly nosy. There are also a lot of folks who love to complain … about everything. These looky-loos can also be especially suspicious of what the local teenagers are doing.
Sarah Holder, a teenager from Overland Park, Kansas, babysits for her neighbor, Amy. One day, Amy texts Sarah saying that her husband, Randy, caught her smoking while driving her car. First, Randy should have minded his own business. Secondly, if he has a problem with her smoking, he could have talked to her about it personally. There's no need to narc on her to his wife.
Amy's big problem was that there were a lot of children on the street, and she didn't want Sarah to set a bad example for them.
A text sent to Sarah Holder.via Sarah Holderr/ Twitter
]In the text, she refers to a "a cigar of some sort," which seems like she was accusing Sarah of smoking a blunt—a cigar with marijuana rolled into it. This makes sense because it's rare to see a teenage girl smoking a cigar, especially these days when teenagers are a lot more fond of vaping than smoking cigarettes.
Even though Amy was accusing her of an illegal act, Sarah responded with good humor, admitting that, in fact, she was only eating a taquito, which from a distance, could look like a cigar. "Hey, it was just a taquito, no bad habits here," she responded to Amy with a happy face emoji.
Sarah Holder showing a half-eaten taquito.via Sarah Holderr/ Twitter
"I feel bad because in my opinion [my neighbor] is crazy nice and I get where she's coming from," Sarah told BuzzFeed News. "She hasn't responded, I'm assuming out of embarrassment."
Sarah told the Daily Mail that she was quick to defend herself because she didn't want people to think that she was a smoker. "'I didn't want all my neighbors and friends to think I was setting a bad example. I do not smoke," said. "'My family does know and my mother was excited about my 'fame.' My neighbor has not replied and I have not seen them since."
Sarah posted the interaction on a since-deleted Twitter post, which completely blew up, earning over 280,000 likes. And, of course, the folks on Twitter had a lot to say about Amy and her nosy hubby. A lot of people in the comments thought that Amy and Randy need to butt out of other people's business.
I think I hate Amy and randy
— vargz (@austinvargo) February 12, 2017
sounds like amy and randy need to mind their business
— kim, there’s people dying (@josiem__) February 12, 2017
please tell me her response was something along the lines of her apologizing for being ignorant 😂
— Christina 👑 (@brunettebeautxo) February 12, 2017
You deserve a life time supply of taquitos for this tbh!
— Oktoberfest Survivor (@A_A_Ron_Rodgers) February 12, 2017
you're much nicer than I am. I would have ROASTED Amy and Randy's nosey asses.
— Andrew Rogers (@andrewrogers3) February 12, 2017
All in all, the story is a great reminder to all of us to be careful about making assumptions about people, especially when we see them from a distance. Sometimes, what seems like a nefarious act—a teen smoking a cigar—is really just the neighborhood babysitter enjoying a delicious snack.
This article originally appeared six years ago.
- A teen took the stage with world leaders and unflinchingly spoke truth to power. YES, GIRL. ›
- A funny new video nails the disturbing truth behind e-cigarettes ›
- New Zealand will be the first country to effectively ban smoking. Here's their plan to do it. ›
- A neighborhood mom thought she caught her teen babysitter smoking and was hilariously wrong. ›