Snoop Dogg had a sweet emotional reaction to Michael Buble's 6-year-old praising him
Snoop told Kelly Clarkson he made kids' songs for his grandchildren to have a G-rated piece of him.
It's official: Snoop Dogg truly is on track to become the most surprisingly beloved celebrity by every single generation at once.
In addition to dozens of album releases, the 53-year-old West Coast hip hop star has become BFFs with Martha Stewart, narrated nature clips on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," commentated on the Olympics, founded a youth football league for at-risk youth, put out a cookbook and is currently serving as a judge on "The Voice." And according to fellow judge Michael Bublé, he's also big among the kindergarten set.
In an interview with Seth Meyers, Bublé shared that when his 6-year-old daughter found out he was going to be on "The Voice," she asked if he was going to work with Snoop Dogg. "Yeah, honey. How do you know Snoop Dogg?" he asked, obviously surprised that his 6-year-old would know the infamous gansta rapper.
She responded in the most 2024 way possible: "Alexa, play Snoop Dogg 'Affirmations.'" As it turns out, her kindergarten teacher plays Snoop Dogg's "Affirmations Song" every day to start the school day, repeating phrases like, "Today's gonna be an amazing day" and "My family loves me so much."
So Bublé's daughter made a video for Snoop, which Bublé shared with him the first time they met.
"He was so cute. It really moved him," Bublé shared. "He's such a beautiful soul."
Watch Bublé tell the story:
"You're telling me in Vancouver that those kindergarteners listen to Uncle Snoop every day?" Snoop said, according to Bublé, who lives near Vancouver, Canada. "You know, I made that for my grandkids, and it was so important to reach them in a positive way."
Now he calls Bublé's house as "Uncle Snoop" to say hi to the kids. What a wild time to be alive.
Snoop Dogg himself shared his own incredulity about where he is now on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." He said that he feels like he and Michael Bublé are old friends, even though they just met recently. And he said Bublé's daughter's fangirling him over his affirmations song almost made him cry.
"I made those albums for my grandkids and for the kids around the world to have a piece of me that was rated G," he said. "Michael Buble came to set and he was like, 'Man, my daughter loves your music.And they listen to it every day.' I'm like, 'You lying.' And we actually, we sung it together and it just touched me.It was so adorable that this music that I'm making is really reaching the kids for the right reasons."
He said he never imagined this would have been in his future. Watch:
Snoop's "Affirmations Song" includes lines that are meant to be repeated by kids, such as:
My feelings matter.
I get better every single day.
I care about others.
I learn from my mistakes.
The song is for kids, but many adults say they listen to it themselves as a little self-worth pick-me-up. A video for the song on Snoop's "Doggyland" channel for kids includes colorful animated characters, but a sneak peak of the song from Lil VanVan offers an adorable sample:
Snoop has truly become a fan favorite among people of all ages, which is not something anyone who remembers him in the 90s would ever have predicted. Just check out these comments:
"Who knew way back when, that this would be Snoop Dogg in 2024?"
"How did Snoop become one of the most wholesome figures in the world?"
"Snoop is peaking in his grandpa years and I love it."
"Love how Snoop is a hard rapper and took a chance on the voice. Since becoming a grandfather, he softened so much. I love this for him."
"It's Snoop's world, we just live in it."
"Perfect example of how becoming a grandparent makes you a completely different person in all the best ways even a hard core OG like Mr Snoop Dogg. Just another reason to love and respect this man and his art."
"I am 62 and I love Snoop. He has grown and changed like adults should. I love him because of who his is right now. His past is past. Movin' on."
While it's risky to put any celebrity on too much of a pedestal, it's quite clear that Snoop Dogg has grown and evolved since his early rapper days and people love him for it. He's also genuinely seems to enjoy trying new things and meeting new people and his chill vibe allows him to fit in everywhere while being himself. No wonder practically everyone loves Snoop these days