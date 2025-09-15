'Severance' actor dedicates historic Emmy win to his 'tough' first acting coach—his mom
"Do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public."
Tramell Tillman, aka Mr. Milchik in Severance, might have made Emmy history for being the first Black man ever to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series…but he’s also in the running for best acceptance speech ever. As Tillman took to the stage, he began by quoting: “‘You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public.’”
Then, he cheekily added, “My first acting coach was tough, y'all. But all great mothers are.” That's right, Tillman’s acceptance speech became a heartwarming tribute to his mother, who also happened to be accompanying him that night.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
“Mama, you were there for me when no one else was, and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you.” Tillman then concluded, “Thank you to the Academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored. And as my mama would say, ‘OOOOO Look at God!’” That’s it–short, sweet, personal…about as close to a perfect Emmy speech as you could get.
In a previous interview with amNewYork, Tillman shared that it was his mom who encouraged him to get into acting to overcome his shyness. Because of her, his first acting role came in the form of a one-line part in a Christmas play. And from there "something clicked,” Tillman said.
With that tidbit in mind, it makes all the more sense that Tillman would dedicate his win to the woman who started it all. That wasn’t the only iconic Severance moment at the awards show. Britt Lower, who plays Helly, took home the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
While her acceptance speech was rather normal (celebrating the talents of the other nominees, thanking her Severance cast and crew, etc). But then, as many eagle-eyed fans spotted, the words "LET ME OUT" were written in all caps on the back of the paper Lower read from. This was an awesome Easter egg referring to something her character did in Season One. Iykyk.
@taquedurshop Let me out Helly. Love this scene #fyp #severance #adamscott #letmeout #helena #appletv #severanceedit #musicdanceexperience #severancetvshow #severance #severancetvshow #lumon #lumonindustries #grandcentral #grandcentralstation #forupage #fyp#hellyseverance ♬ original sound - grapo
In addition, the series took home the following additional wins:
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One-Hour or More)
- Outstanding Title Design
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Merritt Wever