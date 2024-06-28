People are swooning over Martin Short and Selena Gomez's sweet 'Jimmy Kimmel' interview
Selena Gomez appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”last night—not to chat with Kimmel himself, who was off, but her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Martin Short filling in as guest host. And the interview was a 13 minute glimpse into quite the endearing cross-generational friendship…complete with an adorable mini makeover.
Discussion topics were abound—everything from the “Wizards of Waverly Place” reboot to Molly Shannon farting in Meryl Streep’s face while filming “Only Murders” season four. Yes, really.
But one of the many highlights of the segment was when Short reflected on their very first meeting, which happened to be their first day working together.
Short recalled being worried that Gomez, with her early fame and millions of followers, might be a “nightmare” on set, but was “already in love” with her from their first hello, and called her “the biggest pro” he had ever worked with.
In turn, Gomez shared how nervous she was to be working with “two icons” (Martin Short and Steven Martin, that is), and one day mustered up the courage to ask if she could sit next to them during a break to feel less “lonely.”
“Ever since then, my chair has always been in the middle of theirs,” Gomez said.
This moment happens around the 2:20 mark. Check it out below.
Then Gomez gives Short some contouring with her makeup line, Rare Beauty. Gomez giggling while instructing Short to give a “kissy face” is everything.
Honestly the whole thing is just filled with so much mutual adoration, that fans couldn’t help but gush.
“This was unbelievably sweet.”
“One of the best things about this show is that Selena’s involvement has introduced so many young people to the genius of Steve Martin and Marty Short and given them this huge late-career revival.”
“Idk what it is, but this interview was just so…pleasant. Like it was thoroughly enjoyable and it went by so quickly.”
“The bond between her and Steve/Martin is real.”
“Martin making her laugh constantly makes me happy. Everybody deserves a good laugh .”
OMG, this has got to be one of the most heartwarming interactions between host and guest I have ever seen on a talk show.
And perhaps this was the best comment of all:
“This friendship of theirs is profound and adorable, and proof that it doesn't matter what our differences are, we can all be better to each other, and for each other. Age is just a number, and it shouldn't be a cause for societal separation. People like to call this strange crew weird, and it's great for jokes, but there's nothing weird about mutual admiration, love, and respect. We would all be much better off with more of those things in our lives.”