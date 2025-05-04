Robert De Niro's supportive words for his trans daughter are simply perfect
He told the world exactly what he thought.
Robert De Niro’s 29-year-old daughter Airyn recently came out as trans in an interview with Them…which was a bit of a forced coming out, considering it followed the Daily Mail posting paparazzi photos of her with long pink braids along with the headline: “Robert De Niro's nepo baby son shows off shock transformation with heels and pink hair in rare sighting.”
Following Airyn’s interview, De Niro sent a statement to Variety that leaves no confusion as to where he stands with his kid.
“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”
Yep. Love your children for who they are. It really is that simple. And yet, we all know that sadly, for a lot of trans kids, being accepted unconditionally by their parents (or their community at large) does not come this easily, if at all. Which makes every time it does happen still feel noteworthy. Hence why so many celebrated in the comments across multi social media platforms.
“How is this a hard concept? You don't have to like or understand everything your children do, but support and love them.”
“This is the way it should be. Love your children unconditionally.”
“❤️❤️🔥🔥 this is what good parenting looks like.”
“That my friends is how you keep the love in your heart for your children, and the love for you in theirs. 🙌”
“Unconditional love actually has one simple condition: that your children are happy and thriving. ❤️ As a parent, I love my children. Period. There are no caveats or contingencies, no requirements.”
“I love that she has a great support system.”
If you follow the Goodfellas star outside of his acting career, you’ll know he makes his left-leaning stance on most social issues very, very strongly.
"It makes me so fucking angry that we're here talking about a piece of shit like Donald Trump."
Robert DiNero at a GOTV event in Philly. pic.twitter.com/nR4qmEKewy
— SeanKitchen.bsky.social (@pennslinger) October 26, 2024
So it’s probably no surprise that he would be blunt and outspoken in his support for his daughter’s identity. But it’s his “what’s the big deal” bluntness that folks are really responding to. Because, well, in these times…it’s refreshing.
In the aforementioned interview with Them, Airyn shared how her family’s acceptance of her made the other challenges while growing up—“I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough.”—more manageable.
And even though she’s dealt with some fears of still being seen as the person she was before transitioning and taking hormone therapy, that support has helped fortify her mission to provide mental health advocacy and support to fellow POCs and queer folks.
“I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small,” she told Them.
In a time when the trans community is under seemingly constant threat, little moments like these feel like huge victories.