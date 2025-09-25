The 'Not Mr. Darcy but' trend has people sharing the everyday romantic things their partners do
Take that, Jane Austen!
As any Jane Austen fan will tell you, the dark, brooding, but also incredibly selfless Mr. Darcy is the epitome of smoldering romance. I mean, have you seen the literal swoons that erupt from that iconic hand flex from 2025’s Pride & Prejudice? Woof.
However, there are so many other equally romantic gestures offered in everyday life that deserve to be celebrated just as ardently. And that’s exactly what folks are doing with the oh-so wholesome “Not Mr. Darcy, but” trend going around on TikTok.
The concept is pretty simple. People share videos of their partners practicing caring, selfless, but altogether mundane acts…all set to a musical bit from the movie soundtrack.
Here’s one example below, where a woman named Charlene (@char.takes.shots) records her husband walking over with a $1.50 Costco hotdog, complete with a side of chopped onions, just for her.
As to be expected, real fans of the movie did not disappoint with their comments.
“You've bewitched him body and soul.”
Others simply gushed over how simple, yet how touching this act of love really was.
“May this type of love find us all.”
In another clip, below, another “Not Mr. Darcy" is seen walking up with takeout fried chicken.
And they say the fastest way to man’s heart is the stomach. Women love food!
“What excellent fried chicken. Many years since I’ve had such exemplary poultry," wrote another well versed P&P fan.
Here’s another, non food-related one, where a “Not Mr. Darcy” scouring Barnes & Noble looking for the very last copy of a book his girlfriend wanted.
“Somehow the escalator not working and him running up them made it more Mr Darcy lol,” one person quipped.
Pretty soon, the concept expanded to people romanticizing all kinds of everyday aspects from their lives. Like this one, where a woman films her sweet corgi eating raspberries. The zoom in on that fluffy butt is soooo satisfying, not gonna lie.
You don’t have to be a P&P aficionado to appreciate this as a brilliant example of "romanticizing your life.” It might feel overly whimsical to some of us more practically leaning folks at first, or we might convince ourselves that there’s simply no time in indulge in such extravagances. But doing so can be so pivotal for cultivating a gratitude practice, boosting self esteem, engaging our creativity, and generally just feeling…better about our lives. That’s something we could all use a little more of right now.
Again, you don’t have to go all in on this trend, per se, but you could create your own “movie moment" using a film score that whisks you away to magical places, all while filming yourself going about your day. Or, simply drink your coffee while basking in morning sunshine, sans the camera. Whatever helps you see the beauty and the good in what you already have.
As for me, I’ll be playing Pride & Prejudice on repeat for the rest of the day.