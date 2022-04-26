Learning

New York library fights censorship by allowing banned books free for people outside of the state

Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash

New York City Library

Watching things play out with the censorship of books in schools and public libraries across the country has been a wild ride. Whereas one day you can grab a copy of "Catcher in the Rye" as you peruse the shelves between classes, the next it’s banned. (Though, I think Salinger's Holden Caulfield escaped being tossed into most burn piles, but I imagine that foul-mouthed teen makes several lists.) The books that are being banned are the ones that promote diversity in any form. At first glance you can almost see the legitimacy of banning these books, but once you actually look at their titles and contents, it's clear that they’re pretty consistently displaying themes of diversity and inclusion.

It’s peculiar that books that depict what it’s like growing up in a world with two moms or living in America with brown skin would be removed from libraries at schools. Libraries are there to transport us into a different reality than our own. For some people living in small towns with not much diversity, there is little exposure to people that look or think differently than they do, and this can lead to a narrow view of the world. Libraries provide a bounty of free books, some taking you to giants in faraway lands and others showing you what it’s like to grow up feeling like you exist in the wrong body. There’s no limit to the worlds that books inside a library can expose you to, and they can bridge the gap between lived experiences and empathy for others you only read about.

When some states began banning books from their local schools and libraries, in some cases, people took notice and protests started to happen. Four librarians in Texas formed #FReadom Fighters and created a website to sell merchandise to support the larger movement of teachers, students, authors and parents fighting against the banning of books across the country. Now the New York Public Library is joining the fight against censorship by allowing children as young as 13 who live in states where certain books are banned to check them out via its app through the end of May. Typically only residents of New York with a valid library card can check out books, not people from out of state.

Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library, told NCPR, "The recent instances of both attempted and successful book banning—primarily on titles that explore race, LGBTQ+ issues, religion, and history—are extremely disturbing and amount to an all-out attack on the very foundation of our democracy … Knowledge is power; ignorance is dangerous, breeding hate and division ... Since their inception, public libraries have worked to combat these forces simply by making all perspectives and ideas accessible to all.”

Brooklyn Public Library also announced a similar program called Books Unbanned aimed at ages 13-21. The American Library Association reported that there had been 729 challenges to library, school and university materials in 2021. This is the highest it’s been since it began tracking the information in 2000.

Books are far more than pieces of paper bound together to look pretty and they serve a larger purpose outside of teaching math and science. Books help the reader understand what it’s like to be in someone else’s shoes. They can teach tolerance, acceptance and critical thinking. Banning books is so much larger than not wanting your individual child to learn about the world around them, it’s telling a child with two dads that there’s something wrong with them. It's telling students that they’re not important enough to have themselves represented in the stories their class reads.

New York Public Library’s mission to combat the banning of books is admirable. Finding ways around this ban can help more students feel seen, as they watch the communities around them and far away fight to represent all students.

banned books
Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
Joy

Jinx, the big-eyed, funky-footed black cat, was sworn in as the mayor of Hell

60 Second Docs/YouTube, @bigfootjinx/Instagram/Tiktok

Jinx the cat got to spend a day as the mayor of Hell, Michigan.

Every cat believes they are the ruler of all they survey, but only one special cat can genuinely brag about being the mayor of Hell.

That's not a joke. A quirky black cat named Jinx was sworn in as mayor of Hell, Michigan on April 24, and she held the title until she was impeached that evening.

Hell, Michigan, is an unincorporated community approximately 60 miles from Detroit, and the 72 (ish) citizens of the town have a sense of humor to match the name. The town's official website—gotohellmi.com—has a form where anyone can sign up to rule Hell by becoming the town's temporary mayor. Literally anyone—even a cat.

Jinx is a black cat with unusually large eyes, funky feet and a huge following on TikTok and Instagram. She doesn't live anywhere near Hell (unless you consider California to be hell) but her owner Mia decided to make her mayor of Hell for a day anyway.

I mean, how could you not make this cat mayor of something?

@bigfootjinx

no thoughts, just violence and vibes. #bigfootjinx #cats #catsoftiktok #meme

Jinx is the first animal to be named mayor of Hell, much to the delight of the town's minister, Reverend Vonn, who was slated to swear the feline in over the phone.

“We love our in-person and distant mayors,” Reverend Vonn of Hell told MLive. “Our Mayor of the Day package is the perfect gift for those who are hard to buy for and/or have everything. They get to have one Helluva fun day and at the end of it, will receive the dreaded phone call to be impeached.”

Mia found Jinx in her backyard when she was just about three weeks old.

“She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn’t get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet," Mia told MLive. "She doesn’t have a condition and the vet says she’s healthy. She just has these birth defects. She’s also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago.”

Mia also explained how Jinx got to be mayor of Hell:

“I made a joke on Twitter saying, imagine Jinx will run for President. I had also seen animal mayors before and I sent a Tweet out asking how to make Jinx mayor and someone mentioned Michigan and that you could pay to be mayor of Hell for a day.”

It costs $100 to become mayor. Check out the Instagram announcement of Jinx's day-long mayorship.

Not only do Hell mayors get to say they ruled over Hell for a day, they also get to own 1 square inch of the town.

Hell is an interesting place that embraces its quirkiness and kitschiness. It has a mayor already, sort of. Since it's an unincorporated community it doesn't have an official mayoral title, but long-time resident John Colone is the self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, because why not?

He explained to "60 Second Docs" what makes Hell a special place.

Congratulations, Jinx, on the swearing-in—and sorry about the impeachment. Politics moves fast these days, especially in Hell.

Joy

Teen with a fishing magnet found a safe full of cash. And then he returned it all to its owner.

via Wikimedia Commons

It's incredible what a double-sided magnet can do.

A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.

The hobby has caught the attention of law enforcement and government agencies because urban waterways are a popular place for criminals to drop weapons and stolen items after committing a crime. In 2019, a magnet fisherman in Michigan pulled up an antique World War I mortar grenade and the bomb squad had to be called out to investigate.

Fifteen-year-old George Tindale and his dad, Kevin, 52, of Grantham, Lincolnshire in the U.K., made an incredible find earlier this month when they used two magnets to pull up a safe that had been submerged in the River Witham.

George has a popular magnet fishing YouTube channel called “Magnetic G.”

good samaritan
