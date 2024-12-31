A costume designer’s horrific monster becomes this child’s best friend
Just a girl and her “dinosaur” being pals
A little girl reminded costume designer Brandon Johnson and everyone online that you can’t judge something from the outside. A TikTok video making the rounds across the internet showcases Johnson’s fierce-looking “Spirit Walker” costume/puppet befriending with young Evona on the street.
Johnson brought his towering, four-legged Ghoul creature on the street to show off his creation to the public and drink in the shocked reactions from the passers-by. While the majority of the pedestrians were impressed or freaked out by the sharp fanged creature, little Evona just grinned and waved her hands.After such a wholesome interaction, Johnson reached out to Evona’s mother, Eboni, and set up a surprise playdate between her daughter and his “dinosaur,” as Evona affectionately called the puppet. After reuniting with smiles, kicking around a ball, and some playtime, Evona’s excitement doubled when she received a plush Spirit Walker “dinosaur” for her to take home.
Replying to @dustyzoogs she was the first person to get the plush in person. Meet Evana- thanks @eboniibishop for being a wonderful mother #spiritwalker #ghoul #cute #fyp #found
Commenters on Reddit loved the connection between the beast and the toddler.
“This little girl is so adorable! She proves that what one person sees that is frightening another can see the joy in.”
“Kids see what's inside, not just what's on the outside!”
“It's unfortunate we get older and lose that innocence.”
Fear is a natural instinct and response. Per the National Library of Medicine and several other scientists, it’s partially how humans as a species have been able to survive and thrive. It’s not a bad trait but can provide hurdles and limits for some.
For many people, fear has created lost opportunities, whether it is fear that’s holding you back at work, fear of other people’s opinions, or just fear of the unknown in general. What makes this interaction so special, viral, and interesting is that by all reason this little girl should have been terrified, crying, and running to her mom upon seeing Johnson’s creation. In fact, that’s the intended response Johnson was trying to get from adults.
Yet instead of fear, Evona chose curiosity. Through her curiosity, she was able to touch not the exterior creature but what was truly inside of it (in this case, it was Brandon Johnson). Because she approached a situation with curiosity, she got a fun afternoon and plush toy to enjoy rather than yet another unknown to add to her list of fears.
Choosing to be curious rather than scared isn’t just beneficial to cute and naive children. Per a BBC report, curiosity can help your brain naturally create new neural pathways and lead to better success at work and understanding others. There is even a study that suggests that it can actually help you live a longer life.
Obviously, the things you probably fear aren’t actual living, breathing monsters or even fake costumes or puppets of ones. It’s understandable to look away from something that isn’t “normal.” Shying away from something new or foreign is relatable. Feeling uneasy to ask a person out is totally natural. It’s you thinking that you’re protecting yourself. No shame in that.
But not asking a person out could rob you of a potential love, or at least a potential quality friendship. Not trying the new scary thing could rob you of your brand new hobby or vocation. Choosing to look away could rob you of a new path or opportunity that previously hasn’t come your way.
We can all learn something from little Evona. Sometimes opportunities and quality connections can come if we just control our fears, let curiosity guide us, and look into the beady-eyed, sharp-toothed mouth of an unknown experience and say, “Hello, dinosaur!”