+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Family

Woman's viral TikTok praising her 'mommune' has other single moms asking where to sign up

She talked about how she found her chosen family, and how others can form their own.

mommune, single mom groups, being a single mom
@beacykefer/TikTok

"This is your sign to move into a Mommune."

The proverb “it takes a village” still holds true, despite communities dwindling in our modern world. Humans in general are hard-wired for collaboration, and when it comes to parenthood—an inherently difficult task—having the help of others can make a world of difference.

That’s why single mom Kristin, who goes by the handle @beachykefer, is sharing the gospel on how her fellow single moms support each other through challenging times, in what she lovingly calls a “mommune.”

In a now viral TikTok, Kristin shared how when she was under the weather (or “sick AF,” as she put it) her mommune not only made her homemade soup and cookies, they took her kids out to the park so she could rest and recover.

“This is your sign to move into a Mommune,” she captioned, while taking a well-deserved cookie bite.

Needless to say, other single moms were instantly intrigued by the idea and wondering where to sign up.

“Where do I get into a Mommune. Sounds like the perfect plan,” wrote one person.

Another wrote, in all caps,“THERE’S A NAME FOR THE DREAM???”

It appealed to more than just moms, too.

“I am child free but would join in a heartbeat. A bunch of women all helping and supporting each others sounds perfect,” commented one person.

“Quick, someone knock me up so I can live on a mommune,” joked another.

Kristin had so many women asking her how she formed a mommune that she created a follow-up video to explain:

@beachykefer Replying to @tarenterrill SO MANY COMMENTS haha hope this helps answer some of your questions on the Mommune I live in. #mommune#singlemom#divorcetok#storytime#HolidayOREOke @tessa_ryn ♬ original sound - Kristin

Before living in her mommune, she and her then-husband lived in a bus enjoying a nomadic lifestyle. However, that feeling soured when Kristin discovered her husband was having an affair.

She packed up her daughter and her dog and moved in with her friends—a married couple who welcomed them into their home and treated them so well that she called them her “angels.”

Only a couple of months of living there had passed when Kristin found out that another close friend was in a similar situation. Wanting her friend to have the same support during a challenging time, she invited her to move in, so that they could heal and raise their children together.

So now, Kristin’s “chosen family” consists of three women and one man, who they nickname a “unicorn.” And it’s been “the most amazing thing ever.”

“I 100% recommend starting your own mommune,” she said, adding the caveat that “it really does have to be [with] people who align with you, your values, your beliefs, and how you want to raise your children, and you trust them. I think that’s the most important thing to me.”

Be it blood relatives or platonic life partners, having a supportive, communicative family is so important. It’s great that there are opportunities out there to carve out a tribe for yourself, in whatever shape works best for you.

Wanting to find your own mommune? Kristin noted that other single moms have begun creating their own Facebook pages for their local areas. Alternatively, start small by finding one other single mom whose values you align with.

From Your Site Articles
motherhood
popular

Mom’s reaction to toddler giving herself a haircut shows the power of 'gentle parenting'

“Oh, wow. You did a good job!”

Designerluxury4you TikTok

Mom's reaction to toddler's self haircut

An unsupervised toddler with a pair of scissors is nightmare fuel for parents.

Will you find shredded books, a hole in your new couch, or a pile of lopped off hair when you emerge from your quick trip to the potty?

Toddlers may still be very young, but they are fast and have a knack for getting ahold of unapproved things quickly, inflicting maximum destruction. TikTok user, @designerluxury4you, shared a video of their toddler proudly showing off the haircut she had given herself.

Experiencing your child giving themselves or their siblings a haircut seems to be a rite of passage for parents.

But the way this mom handled the discovery is showing how gentle parenting is changing the game. It's pretty safe to say that most parents would react in a more expressive way and immediately remove the scissors from the child's hands. This mom responded in the kindest and most respectful way you can imagine and maybe the internet is a little better for having seen it.

Keep ReadingShow less
gentle parenting
popular

This man may have saved the world from nuclear war. His story is a heart-pumper.

Even if you don't know who Petrov was, he might be the reason you're alive today.

Images in order via Stanislav Petrov/Wikimedia Commons and Image via Pixabay.

Soviet soldier makes a decision that may have saved all life on the planet.

This article originally appeared on 09.20.17


And even if you don't know who Petrov was, he might be the reason you're alive today.

In the 1980s, Petrov was a lieutenant colonel in the Soviet Union's Air Defense Forces. He was in charge of watching the computers at one of the Soviety Union's nuclear early warning centers. If the Americans wanted to start a nuclear war, Petrov would be one of the first to know.

At this time, the United States and the Soviet Union were embroiled in the Cold War. Each had stockpiled tens of thousands of nuclear weapons and a nuclear war, though horrific, often seemed imminent.

Keep ReadingShow less
popular

Mom shares video of her toddler coming to the rescue when she locks herself out of the house

Tiny human to the rescue.

Holden and Mama/TikTok

Toddler helps mom when she's locked out of the house.

Would you be considered human if you haven't locked yourself out of your house at least once? One mom on TikTok found herself in quite the predicament with only her toddler to "mission impossible" his way to unlocking the house door to let his mom, @gesikaaaaaa, inside. The video starts with the camera pointed at a rosy-cheeked toddler on a snow-covered porch.

The boy looks to be no older than 2 or 3 but he's an expert at following directions … sort of. It's all still pretty new to him and, as anyone who's ever interacted with a toddler knows, multistep directions are not the way to go. They tend to hear one thing only and even then are apt to be distracted by a stray piece of lint and not be able to finish the task.

Everything is new to a toddler and it doesn't take much to distract them. And just about anything can be a toy. So when this mom helped her son through an open window in an effort to guide him through the process of unlocking the door, classic toddler cuteness ensued.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
popular

A nun and a monk fell in love, quit their monastic lives and got married

Instant chemistry led to a complete life change.

Photo by Josh Applegate on Unsplash

"Love can make a sacrament of everything you do.”

As the saying goes, the heart wants what it wants.

On Jan 2, BBC News shared the most unlikely love story—between a nun and a priest whose instant connection inspired them to leave behind celibacy and instead spend the rest of their lives together.

Lisa Tinkler became a nun at the age of 19, moving from her hometown in Middlesbrough, England, to serve a Roman Catholic convent in Lancashire as Sister Mary Elizabeth.

For 24 years, Sister Mary Elizabeth lived the life of a carmelite nun, meaning most of her time was spent in silent devotion and in a small enclosure with a barred window known as a “grille.” There, she was mostly closed off from the outside world, only seeing her family a few times a year and always from behind the grille.

Though the hermit lifestyle deeply fulfilled Sister Mary Elizabeth’s “interior world,” a chance encounter would turn it all upside down in such a way that even the least religious among us might call it divine intervention.

Keep ReadingShow less
popular

'Unreal' Keanu Reeves account is so good that many of its fans don't know it's entirely fake

Deepfake AI tech is becoming so good it's scary.

@unreal_keanu/TikTok

Keanu Reeves deepfakes are impressively real.

Even if they're not sold on him as an actor, people in general love Keanu Reeves as a person. With his down-to-earth vibe and humble acts of kindness, the Canadian star is just a genuinely good guy. Appreciating Keanu Reeves is like an inviolable law of the universe or something.

So it's understandable that people would be eager to follow Reeves on social media—except there's one problem. He has made it clear he doesn't use it.

Some people who come across an "Unreal Keanu" video on TikTok, however, are being duped into thinking he does, despite multiple disclaimers—including the account name—that it's not really his account.

The @unreal_keanu account has more than 8 million followers, some of whom appear to think they're following the actual actor. Whoever owns the account shares fun little video creations with "Keanu Reeves" in various relatable scenarios. He never speaks, so there's no voice to compare to the real deal, but his face and body are a darn good dupe.

Keep ReadingShow less
keanu reeves

Woman beats depression by leaving her comfort zone and doing something new every day for a year

Here's a list of some of the new things she tried.

via Pixabay

A woman happily embracing life from a balcony.

Like many of us, Jess Mell, 34, an insurance adjuster in England, had a hard time during the pandemic. During the first two years of lockdowns, she suffered from anxiety and depression, so on December 27, 2021, she decided to fight back by getting out of her comfort zone.

To overcome her mental health problems, she challenged herself to try something new, every day, for 100 days. The challenge was so effective at improving her mental health that she extended the challenge to a whole year.

“The first 100 I did one new thing every day—for the rest of the year I decided I’d do 365 new things in 365 days,” she said, according to The Metro. “I could do ten things in one day if I was free.”

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health