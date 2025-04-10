Mom's tearful post about leaving twins after maternity leave has people debating U.S. policy
The United States has long been viewed as exceptional in many ways, some very positive and some not so much. One not-so-great thing that sets it apart from nearly every other country on Earth is its paid parental leave policies—or rather, its total lack of them.
The U.S. is one of just seven countries—and the only wealthy nation in the world—that offers no guaranteed paid parental leave by law. It's up to companies to provide leave to employees as a "perk," but it's in no way required. The average American mother takes 10 weeks off after having a baby, but that's combining both paid and unpaid leave and only those who are able to take it. Compare that with the global average of just under 19 weeks of paid leave—longer if you include protected unpaid leave—and it's clear the U.S. is indeed exceptional on this front.
Almost all countries around the world offer some type of paid time off for employees following the birth of a child. The US is one of the only countries that does not measure up globally to the minimum of six weeks of paid maternity leave and the global average of 18 weeks.
A mom who took three months off after her twins were born shared a tearful video explaining how she felt on her last day of maternity leave, and it's resonating with many American moms.
"So, today is my last day of maternity leave and I go back to work tomorrow. I just feel like I haven't had enough time with them," Marissa Jeanne shared on her TikTok page. "I know I got longer than a lot of women get with three months, but it just doesn't…I just don't feel ready."
Marissa shared with Good Morning America that she'd had a high-risk pregnancy and the twins were born 5 1/2 weeks early, spending several weeks in the NICU before they were able to come home. The three month countdown began as soon as they were born, so she said she felt like she got robbed of some of her postpartum time. "And that does not get accounted into your maternity leave," she said.
She described the "abrupt change" of being with her babies all the time and then suddenly only having a few hours a day with them, worrying that they're going to forget her.
It's hard to go back to work full-time with babies.Photo credit: Canva
"I also love my career," she added. "I am proud of what I do, but there's always that mom guilt of you're not giving enough time to your kids."
Unfortunately, Marissa received some judgmental comments from people telling her she should just make it work to stay home, but that wasn't an option for her family financially, especially since she holds the health insurance (another American exceptionalism). She's not in an unusual situation; a large percentage of Americans live in two-income households, and rising living expenses have made it more difficult not to.
Many moms empathized with her feelings. People from outside the U.S. offered not only sympathy but bafflement over the fact that longer leave is not the norm like it is in every other wealthy nation.
"How is this normal or allowed in America in 2025 when we get a year in Europe many countries more than the one year in the UK?"
"In Canada the mothers get either 12 or 18 months paid maternity leave."
"3 months is not long enough! Moms deserve more!"
"I had to go back to work after 7 weeks. It shattered my heart. I couldn’t afford to take 12 weeks off. 😔"
"Maternity leave in the United States has to change. And then to jump back into the flow of work, with the emotional imbalance. I’m not even the mother and this is heartbreaking."
"This is real 💔 Moms and babies deserve so much better."
"U.S. needs to step up their maternity standards. It’s crazy that we are so behind every other developed country."
Maternity leave should be federally mandatory for all companies and should be extended to at minimum 30 weeks. The average now is 10 weeks. https://t.co/oB0Tr2dVJh
One of the arguments people make against longer parental leave is that it puts a burden on companies, but that begs the question of how all the other countries with businesses make it work. Interestingly enough, this is an issue that doesn't seem to fall neatly among partisan lines. People on both sides of the aisle argue for federally mandated maternity leave, but it hasn't happened yet. Until it does, families will continue to feel the pressure to go back to work quickly after welcoming their babies and struggle with the reality that it's simply not enough time.
Watch Marissa's full video:
