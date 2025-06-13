Garage door falls on truck, forcing single mom to give 9-yr-old an impromptu driving lesson
You never know where parenting is going to take you.
Parenting often means using whatever resources you’ve got around you—and that goes double for single moms and dads. For a Tennessee-based single mom named Taylor, being resourceful meant giving her nine-year-old daughter Sophie an impromptu driving lesson.
From a clip posted to Taylor’s TikTok, we can deduce that she had been pulling her truck out from the garage at 6 a.m. when the garage door FELL ONTO THE CAR (how’s that for new nightmare fuel?). Luckily, the rails on top of the truck protected it and the passengers from any blows, but it was nonetheless stuck.
Having no one to come help in time, Taylor taught Sophie how to reverse the car while she stood on her tip toes to hold up the door, and her younger child recorded the whole thing.
This morning my garage door came down on my truck. My dad is 5hrs away and I had nobody but myself and my girls. So what did I do? I taught my 9yo how to back up my truck while I held the garage door up. Thank goodness my truck has the rails on top or it could've been worse. My days are never boring. On a side note.. I need a new garage door. Where are my garage contractors at?
While the video has AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" overshadowing any conversation, Taylor recalled her instruction in an interview with Newsweek:
"I told her, 'Your left foot is useless, leave it to the side. Put your right foot on the brake and ease your foot off when I tell you to.'” she said. "Once I got the garage lifted off my truck I said, 'OK, now gently ease your foot off the brake. Easy. Now brake!'"
Honestly, that’s solid advice right there.
The video quickly racked up 7.5 million views and tons of praise for the way Taylor handled the less-than-ideal situation. Not to mention there were quite a few folks who recognized how cool this moment must have been for Sophie.
"Strong women raising strong women"
"With a sundress and tiptoes?! You win the day.”
“You kid waited their whole life for this moment.”
“Oh I just know her lunchtime debrief with her friends is going to be amazing.”
“It will be a core memory for her life”
“You- irritated, overstimulated, annoyed, etc. Your 9yo- OMG THIS WAS SO COOL. Your younger one recording- mom can I do it next time.”
Thanks to multiple requests, Taylor did end up sharing another video, this time without the background music, so that the entire conversation could be witnessed. Let’s just say it paints a very different picture.
the highly requested video without the audio😅 Our 6yo camera girl was supportive towards the end
“Okay, without the music, I can feel mama’s stress,” one person wrote. And they’re not wrong. What the first clip didn’t depict is Taylor having to navigate this while her little one is screaming with anxiety. Fun times. But on the flip side, we get to hear the younger child being very proud of her big sis. So there's that.
As one person quipped, “camera girl was going through so many emotions.”
my 6yo who took the video! I have been reading the comments to the girls are they are so excited about all of it!
In her video's caption, Taylor wrote, “BEING A SINGLE MOM IS NOT FOR THE WEAK,” and if this video is any indication, truer words were never written. But she’s doing a great job at raising two more strong gals, just like her.
And in case anyone is wondering—Taylor's dad, who lives six hours away and couldn’t help with the emergency promptly at the time, will be replacing that faulty garage door. Huzzah.