Mom shares her wholesome and hilarious response to son’s letter coming out as transgender
However, she couldn't help but point out one mistake.
Cherie Garcia managed to score some major mom points from her response to her child's creative—yet slightly flawed—coming out letter.
Using colorful cut-out letters, Garcia's son Crow made a short letter coming out as transgender, which looked something like a ransom note. The message was meant to be: Congratulations! You are now the proud owner of your very own son.
Garcia was nonchalant about the announcement, but she did notice something unsettling that every mom would notice. And she was quick to point it out.
Aware that something was getting ready to transpire (mother's intuition, after all) Garcia told Crow's dad—her ex-husband—on the phone that Crow was "either working on homework or holding someone ransom" after walking by his room. She was relieved to find out that neither was the case.
Garcia's tweet read: "My teenager handed me this envelope and asked that I wait to open it until after he went to his dad's house. After opening it, I called to let him know that the *only* thing that's wrong with this is the 'r' he accidentally left out of congratulations." She concluded the tweet with a supportive trans and rainbow flag emoji. Thanks, mom.
My teenager handed me this envelope and asked that I wait to open it until after he went to his dad’s house. After opening it, I called to let him know that the *only* thing that’s wrong with this is the “r” he accidentally left out of congratulations . 😊🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/0DXmvcgGjk— Cherie Garcia (@CherieAmours) November 14, 2021
Garcia and Crow make a game out of pointing out spelling errors on signs, so she felt especially compelled to call him out on that missing "r."
The follow-up tweet is really the kicker here. "There is nothing my kids could do to lose my support and unconditional love. My prayer for each of them is that they live life as their authentic selves, without compromise. My teen is figuring things out and I support him 100%, because God created both of my babies perfectly."
There is nothing my kids could do to lose my support and unconditional love. My prayer for each of them is that they live life as their authentic selves, without compromise. My teen is figuring things out and I support him 100%, because God created both of my babies perfectly. ❤️— Cherie Garcia (@CherieAmours) November 14, 2021
Garcia's welcoming embrace for her son, along with the bonus spelling lesson, soon went viral on Twitter. Comments came flooding in from other parents wanting to commiserate with the coming-out letters they had received.
"I love the drama of it," wrote one mom. "My own non binary kiddo nailed a note to their door in the middle of the night and declared that if we must refer to them to refer to them as our spawn. I commented on the atrocious handwriting."
Garcia's reply? "I'll call you Voltron if you want, but please spell it correctly."
Another person shared their own creative process while coming out, saying "I couldn't decide when I came out so I gave my parents 3 different cards. This was one" followed by a (really well done) image of Pinocchio saying "I'm a real boy."
I couldn't decide when I came out so I gave my parents 3 different cards. This was one. pic.twitter.com/piv6dCig7z— CapnV (@CapnVonV666) November 16, 2021
Every kid just wants to be seen as perfect in their mom's eyes. Spelling is important (as Garcia jokingly stated on Twitter) but to a teenager going through a major identity transition, compassion and acceptance are crucial. Growing up and figuring yourself out is no easy process. But knowing mom is always gonna love you, no matter what, at least makes it seem a little less impossible.
Thanks Cherie Garcia for the spelling lesson and gesture of love all-in-one. And to Crow, "congatulations."
This article originally appeared on 11.18.21
- The powerful letter parents of a trans girl sent her school totally nails ... ›
- Bea Arthur gave big to homeless LGBTQ youth in her will. This is ... ›
- When it comes to LGBTQ acceptance, female athletes are years ... ›
- My wife surprised her coworkers when she came out as trans. Then they surprised her. - Upworthy ›
- Office celebrates a transgender coworker - Upworthy ›