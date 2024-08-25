Millennial shares 'proof' they've set the new standard for what it looks like to age
Gen Z may have to concede to this point.
Millennials and Gen Z truly have a sibling kind of relationship. They take turns teasing each other but in the end it's nothing but love between the two generations. In recent months people were taunting Gen Z about their looks saying that they age like milk and several from that generation agreed that people often mistake them for much older than they are.
Well, it seems Gen Z is back with their own commentary about how poorly Millennials age but instead of the older sibling in this rivalry conceding to the point, they dispute it...with receipts. Ouch, this one probably stings a bit. Chris Bautista uploaded a video response to TikTok addressing the young whippersnappers telling Millennials they look old to explain why they feel that way.
The answer is quite simple. Millennials set the bar for what aging looks like for people approaching middle age according to Bautista.
"I'm gonna say this a little bit louder for the Gen Zers in the back that didn't hear me the last time. Millennials look fantastic for our age and you cannot tell us otherwise," Bautista starts. "The reason why you think we don't look great for our ages is because we have set the new standard of what it looks like to age."
Then he pulls out receipts. Pictures of celebrities who were the age Millennials are right now when the pictures were taken. Yikes! Most Millennials look no where near the age of the people in the pictures, but maybe the camera added 10 years?
Watch the video:
@bautistud This needs to be said for millenials 🫡 #millennialsoftiktok #genzvsmillenial #aging ♬ original sound - Chris Bautista
"It's cause all millennials used the St. Ives peach scrub exfoliating wash and we achieved eternal youth," someone surmises.
"It's gotta be the Flintstone vitamins," another guesses.
"I don't know, I am 40 and got stopped at my son's high school security guard because he thought I was a student. No one ever believes my age," one person writes.
"But seriously like what's the reason? Cause this life has been stressful," someone else asks.
So is Gen Z really aging poorly or did Millennials get some weird radioactive Flintstone vitamins laced with asbestos that is causing their cells to age slower? The world may never know but hopefully these two generations forever keep the sibling banter alive.
This article originally appeared on 6.16.24
- What's wrong with aging? Here are 17 pleasures people only started to enjoy as they got older. ›
- Gen X couple share a delightfully cheesy rap song welcoming millennials into their 40s ›
- Gen Z is allegedly ‘aging like milk’ and this TikTok star’s proof has people rolling ›
- Study shows people age dramatically around age 44 and age 60 - Upworthy ›
- 17 unique, funny and weird things that show you're getting older - Upworthy ›