People share unique, funny and downright weird things that show you're getting older
"Not recognizing most of the guests on late night talk shows or SNL."
Ah…aging. It sure sneaks up on you. You go about your life enjoying all the perks of adulthood—the self awareness, the autonomy, the ability to have chocolate cake for breakfast without anyone telling you “no.” Then one day you wake up and suddenly…something aches. And it never goes away, ever again.
But besides the creaking joints and wrinkles, there are also, apparently, other signs of getting older that aren’t so obvious.
Recently someone asked folks on Reddit “what’s something that really shows your age?” and while some mentioned common aging tropes like frequent urges to pee and grunting while standing, many contributed some surprising answers as well.
Scroll below for 17 of our favorites:
1. “Not recognizing most of the guests on late night talk shows or SNL. Maybe have heard the names but no idea what they do”.—Curious_Kangaroo_845
2. “I was born in a country that doesn't exist anymore.” —Cutiesposter
3. “I discover a great new band I've never heard of but when I Google them I learn that they won like 10 Grammys and had a no. 1 album ten years ago.”
Similarly CheeryChiffon02 wrote:
“Every time a band posts on socials that their big single was released 20 years ago, and I realize that I was rocking that shit in high school.”
4. “Having a favorite burner on the stove.” —AlwaysSalamander
5. "According to my 24 year old friend- holding things up in clothes shops and saying I had one of these in the 90s. I did, though. Half that kid’s wardrobe is things I could have saved her money on if I’d kept all my teenage clothes."
6. “I put periods at the end of text messages.” —Stipes_Blue_Makeup
“I double space after periods :( “ admitted Zaziel
7. “I prefer a Desktop computer to a laptop. I do all important transactions on a big monitor (could be a laptop).” —CyberWarLike1984
8. “Apparently my wearing ankle/no show socks lets everyone know I’m old. I don’t understand how wearing crew socks halfway up your calf when it’s 90° outside is comfortable.”
9. “I read the articles myself instead of watching a [TikTok] of someone talking about the article.” —Chairboy
10.“Want a hard copy ( recipes , invitation, menu…)” —B_true_to_self2020
11. “I attended a professional conference this spring and there was a 7 day pill organizer in the swag bag. Not only did I recognize a need for it and keep it, I got excited about it. Not only that, it was my favorite item from all the conference swag.” —dottmatrix
12. “I call people in their 20’s ‘kids.’” —Late-Republic2732
13. “Pointing to my wrist to ask someone for the time.” —ZedsDe4dPool
14. “I have the ability to drive a stick shift and write in cursive.” —1robotgirlfriend
15. “Spending weekends at home chilling instead of partying.”
16. “Whenever I see a building in my town, I tell people about what used to be on that same site.” —Juan_Calavera
And last but not least…
17. “Willingly go to bed at 9.” —loustone1955
Listen, if going to bed makes you old, then perhaps no one of really need to be young for long.