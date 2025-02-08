Chart explaining why Gen Z should be divided into '1.0' and '2.0' sparks generational debate
There's one thing that makes them very different.
Eleven years ago, there was a generational split where people born between 1977 and 1983, the cusp between Gen X and Millennials, abandoned their generations and rebranded themselves as Xennials. In 2014, writers Sarah Stankorb and Jed Oelbaum referred to them as "a micro-generation that serves as a bridge between the disaffection of Gen X and the blithe optimism of Millennials,” they wrote in GOOD.
Now, writer Rachel Janfaza has proposed another split. She believes that Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) should be divided into halves: Gen Z 1.0 and Gen Z 2.0. Janfaza is an associate writer for CNN Politics in Washington, D.C., covering youth political culture and everything related to young voters in the U.S. Her theory is simple: the generation should be divided between those who graduated high school pre-COVID (Gen Z 1.0) and those who graduated after (Gen Z 2.0).
Janfaza shared her thoughts on X, highlighting the different attributes of each half-generation in terms of technology, social media, and politics.
There really are two Gen Z's
What’s the difference between Gen Z 1.0 and Gen Z 2.0?
According to Janfaza, Gen Z 1.0 had flip phones before iPhones and grew up with Instagram but without TikTok. Politically, they were influenced by liberal political activism, which included the March for Our Lives, Climate Strikes, and Black Lives Matter Protests. The younger half of the generation, Gen Z 2.0, lived a different life heavily influenced by smartphones, TikTok, and the aftermath of the pandemic, in which a right-wing counter-culture developed.
The older members of Gen Z explained the split to their younger cohorts citing various factors:
I’ve always said there’s a culture divide between young gen z and older gen z. I was born before 9/11, raised on millennial teen pop artists and actors, in grade school during the recession, had a keyboard LG phone, and joined instagram when it first started.
Okay I’m ‘98 so I definitely resonate with gen z 1.0 but I feel like there’s too much judgment of 2.0. I think biggest difference is development of social skills and superficial relationships (bc social media) but they’ve been thru a lot as well. I don’t think they skew MAGA.
As someone born in 2000, I've noticed that older Gen Z (1997-2000) often aligns more with millennial culture and sentiments. We grew up surrounded by millennial influences, creating a distinct experience from "authentic" Zoomers born around 2003 and later.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect Gen Z?
There was universal agreement that the dividing line was between those who graduated high school pre- and post-COVID. Gen Zers who were still in elementary, middle, or high school during the pandemic suffered from a sharp increase in depression and anxiety. In the aftermath of the pandemic, 84% of schools agreed or strongly agreed that students’ behavioral development had been negatively impacted. This puts the dividing line between Gen Z 1.0 and 2.0 right around those born in 2003.
I think 2003 is the dividing line here.
Some see the generational split as a time when online behavior jumped into hyper speed with young people gaining access to smartphones and TikTok.
Yeah, Gen Z is split in a way that feels almost like two different generations. The early ones remember a world before hyper-digital life took over, while the later ones were fully shaped by TikTok, COVID, and the culture shifts that came with it. It’s wild how just a few years…
1997-2001- Gen Z 1.0- graduated pre covid or maybe right when covid was starting
2002-2003: Middle Gen Z- graduated high school during covid
2004-2012: Gen Z 2.0- graduated or will graduate post covid.
It’s safe to say that the saddest members of Gen Z are those who graduated high school in 2020 and saw the senior year that they worked so hard to get to blow up in smoke. Many missed out on graduation ceremonies and proms and getting to give their school a proper send-off. They also entered their careers or college on very uneasy footing.
I'm right on the cusp! Mostly 1.0, but graduated hs in 2020, and didn't get to walk for graduation. Biden inaugurated my freshman year of college.
graduating high school smack dab in 2020 has me feeling like the proverbial middle child here
hs class of 2020 is neither of these but a secret 3rd thing
Janfaza’s Gen Z 1.0 versus 2.0 breakdown takes into effect a lot of significant technological, cultural, and political developments that helped shape a generation of people. However, Big Ellie's Single Braid on X may have found another, more critical division line between Gen Zers.
Which ones ate tide pods, I’m tryna see something 🤔
