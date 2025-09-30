Mariah Carey secretly made a grunge album in 1995. Now she's finally sharing it.
Her alt-rock alias was "Chick."
It’s not uncommon for famous singers to create tracks, even entire albums, under a fake name. Taylor Swift as Nils Sjöberg, Paul McCartney as Bernard Webb, Harry Styles as Mick Greenberg. Prince even racked up a collection of songwriter pseudonyms—including Joey Coco, Alexander Nevermind, and Jamie Starr. It’s often a chance to branch out creatively without any restrictions their current brand image might inflict.
For Mariah Carey, that alias was a “angry, angsty, and messy" grunge singer, aptly named “Chick.”
The year was 1995, during the height of Carey’s fame as an R&B/soul artist. She was recording Daydream, her fifth studio album, which featured tried-and-true hits like “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Always Be My Baby.”
Little did anyone know, but Chick was also recording an album at that time, titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter. Usually after the stroke of midnight, after recording of Daydream had ended, and going as late as six in the morning.
The cover for Daydream, Carey's 1995 album. Wikimedia
Record label executives, concerned it would damage Carey’s image (a bit of a repetitive bane throughout her career), refused the album be released…at least, they wouldn’t allow it to be released under Carey’s actual name.
And thus, Chick’s one and only album made its clandestine way into the world, and it became something of a secret legend among hardcore fans, especially those who read Carey’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where the singer first shared about it.
You even catch a glimpse of Chick’s dark haired, goth girl attributes in Carey’s “Heartbreaker” music video, thanks to Bianca—the key villainess in the story, who Carey plays, alongside herself.
Fast forward to now, and talk of this long-lost grunge persona has made the airwaves again. As part of Apple Music’s new live show Flowers, Carey sat down with fellow artist SZA and shared gratitude for Someone’s Ugly Daughter allowing her to “feel free when I wasn’t free yet in my life.”
A copy of the album even made its way to Carey’s hands, where she discussed the smudged lipstick, dead cockroach, and kiss print that made up the cover (all her ideas). Gotta admit, she nailed the grunge aesthetic pretty well. SZA even convinced Carey to play two tracks from the release—“Hermit” and “Love Is A Scam"—which you can hear below.
“This would have scored so many movies in the 2000s,” one fan wrote.
Another echoed, “this would have been fire on the Clueless soundtrack.”
Then, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, we heard a snippet of another song, “Prom Queen.” Carey also got to share how making that album gave her a chance to “rebel” and get out “what was in her head.”
This is not only a really cool thing to learn about an artist we all easily recognize, but a great reminder to always, no matter what “big” thing we’re working on in life, have something we’re doing that’s purely for ourselves—whether we have record labels to contend with or not.
By the way, you can find the full Someone’s Ugly Daughter album on YouTube and Spotify.