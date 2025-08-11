Man shares how he fully customized his 110 sq. ft. 'shoebox' apartment for optimal living
"The most ingenious use of space I've ever seen."
Since the tiny home craze of the early 2000s, people have been fascinated by living in highly limited spaces. Now the trend has moved to even smaller abodes, with people sharing their "micro apartments" in high-cost-of-living areas, which are often no larger than an average-sized room.
Adrian Penny, for example, lives in what many would refer to as a "shoebox." His apartment in downtown Ottawa, Canada, is a mere 110 square feet, the equivalent of a 10' x 11' room. That's considered a fairly small bedroom in an average home, and yet that amount of space includes a bathroom and a kitchen in addition to living, working, and sleeping space. But how?
Over the past four years, Penny has customized his apartment to make the most optimal use of the space. We're not talking about buying IKEA organization cubicles, but rather custom-built furniture and storage solutions he designed himself that make living in a shoebox actually seem doable.
Does it feel spacious? Of course not. But livable and even somewhat comfortable? Surprisingly, yes.
The YouTube channel Exploring Alternatives, which showcases out-of-the-ordinary living situations, took a tour of Penny's pad as he explained how he makes it work.
Penny shares that when he got the apartment, it was advertised as 95 square feet, but his measurements revealed it to be closer to 110.
"I call it a studio, but there's two rooms with no door in between, so I don't know if that counts," he says. Umm, I'm pretty sure an apartment that measures the size of a small room is a studio regardless of the exact layout.
Penny got the apartment because he didn't want roommates and was starting a business, so he needed to keep his expenses low. His rent is $700 Canadian, equivalent to approximately $500 U.S. dollars, and includes all utilities and a parking spot. Considering the fact that some people he knows pay $2,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, it's a pretty good deal.
The space includes an entry hall/kitchen/closet area and a living/working/sleeping/bathroom area, divided by a step and a curtain he can pull. The kitchen has a two burner induction stove and a microwave oven.
Penny didn't just custom-build the desk, bed, and closet to all work together; he actually cut down and milled the wood for the desk himself. He works doing video editing, and with his ergonomic chair, he says it's quite a comfortable workspace. He does get tired of working in the apartment sometimes, but then he just goes out and works at a coffee shop or the library for a while. His custom-made spring-loaded Murphy bed pulls down on top of the desk—easily with one hand, without having to move anything out of the way—and pushes back up to be out of the way during the day. He says he had tried a loft bed on stilts, but that got old very quickly, so he designed the Murphy bed to be a quick and easy transformation—and he only has to climb up two steps to get into it.
The storage solutions he's come up with are impressive, but there is one big "elephant in the room," which is that the toilet room has no door. Since it's just him living there and there's not really much room for guests, it's not that big of a deal, he says, but he's thinking of figuring out a door solution.
"For some people, this would definitely be extreme," Penny admits. "But for me, the way I've laid it out, it just works fine." The location is key, he says, as there's so much to do in the area.
He says he's not a minimalist by nature, but he basically lives like one by necessity. "I still have lots of gear that I need for work, and I like to have hobbies—I don't just meditate all day—so I try to fit as much in here as possible without having clutter." That took a while, though. When he first moved in, he had too much stuff and it was hard to move around. Dialing it down to the essentials helped, and though he doesn't have much entertainment space, there is a communal space outside that he uses to get together with friends in the summer.
People are loving Penny's ingenuity:
"For a single person, who is resourceful and capable of living in a tiny space.....this is clever and really a smart idea to save money.....and still have a home in the city!"
"He should go into business engineering and designing unusual spaces."
"Most tiny home videos are not as well designed or organized as well as this. Adrian needs to get into redesigning tiny homes and apartments. Anyone in a cramped space would hire him aster watching this video. Truly a brilliant and thoughtful design."
"Brilliant , love it . Especially that you have 4 windows. Couldn’t live in a place without that much natural light."
"This is the most ingenious use of space I have ever seen. Adrian has thought outside the box to develop the most clever use of very limited space and still have what is a very livable apt. His solutions are genius that go well beyond what we have seen in most tiny living spaces. Kudos to Adrian."
"At first I was like 'what a shoe box.' But as he explained the functionality of stuff I thought: 'Do I need more than this? Probably not...' brilliant design."
Kudos to Adrian Penny for making the most of a truly tiny space. You can follow him on YouTube and Instagram, and see more interesting living spaces on the Exploring Alternatives YouTube channel.
