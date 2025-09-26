Man's response to his girlfriend's hormonal breakdown taught 2.7 million people how to love again
Amid the endless scroll of relationship theatrics and red flag compilations, a quiet moment of genuine tenderness has managed to captivate millions. When Portland creator Megan Anderson shared what could have been just another tearful breakdown, she inadvertently offered the Internet a masterclass in what love actually looks like when things get real.
Her TikTok—now viewed by over 2.7 million people—didn't just go viral; it induced a collective sigh online, and sparked a crucial conversation about emotional intelligence, hormonal realities, and the revolutionary simplicity of showing up for someone without trying to "fix" them.
The moment that started it all
The video opens with Anderson, 28, in tears after what she describes as a "crash-out" morning. Rather than offering the usual male repertoire of awkward back pats or "can-do" platitudes, her boyfriend (now fiancé), Alec Olmstead, responds with something that stopped millions of viewers in their tracks: emotional intelligence wrapped in a thoughtful roadmap to help her reset her day.
"Start with the treadmill," he suggests, his voice steady as a metronome. There's not a trace of derision or belittlement here: this isn't just exercise-as-medicine advice; it's the opening movement of what TikTokers would later dub his "reset day symphony." Olmstead crafts a ritual of renewal rather than a mere to-do list: "In the shower, tell yourself, 'I'm washing away every bit of bad energy for the day.' Then, your day will restart," he coaches, convincingly.
A couple on a charming picnic date. Photo credit: Canva
For his grand finale, Olmstead delivers what can only be described as a walk-off grand slam in the stadium of love: "Take the car to 23rd and shop. I'll give you money."
Before she can protest, he swoops in with the cherry on top. "When you're done, come get me. I'll have everything ready—blanket, food, paints," he promises. "We'll have a little picnic and paint. Does that work?"
Anderson beams back. She nods.
"We're going to reset our day and have an amazing day," Olmstead tells her, assuredly. "I love you."
No judgment, no fixing—just presence and a path forward.
Cue: Swooning.
Why this response hits different
The brilliance of Olmstead's intervention isn't merely in his choice of words, but in his emotional competency and perfect execution. In the video's caption, Anderson mentions she might be in her "luteal phase"—that monthly hormonal rollercoaster where progesterone peaks and emotions run amok—and yet, her boyfriend doesn't miss a beat.
Not once did he resort to the tired "Is it that time of the month?" eye-roll that's been the downfall of lesser men since time immemorial. Instead, he navigated her emotional weather system with the finesse of a seasoned storm chaser, walking confidently into the eye of the storm with a reminder: "I've got you."
"I was emotional but also smiling inside, because he knows me so well," Anderson told Newsweek. She adores his suggestions, as demonstrated in the video, because she knows they "always stem from such a sincere desire for my well-being."
Therapists refer to this as emotional intelligence—the ability to recognize, understand, and respond appropriately to emotional cues. Research indicates that this type of supportive partnership can have a profoundly positive impact on mental health and relationship satisfaction.
The Internet's reaction
The comments section erupted into a digital town square where relationship POVs collided. Women tagged partners with pointed "take notes" comments while single viewers lamented with theatrical despair.
"I didn't think this was real, and I literally read and watch Hallmark movies in my spare time," wrote one commenter. Another simply added: "Looked at my man and sighed…"
And of course, there was well-deserved admiration. "Who is his mother? She deserves a reward!!" someone enthused.
"When he knows how to calm your storms and find resolutions instead of making you feel bad for having big emotions. HUGE WALKING GREEN FLAG ENERGY!" replied another.
One commenter put it very simply: "If men ever wondered what women actually need in a relationship, this is it," they wrote, garnering over 80,000 likes.
The ripple effect went far beyond mere admiration. Women flooded the comments with their own luteal phase war stories—moments of feeling emotionally hijacked by their hormones and left to fend for themselves. "The luteal phase is literally a monthly personal hell," groaned one person. Another offered advice: In case anyone hasn't heard of this yet, taking an antihistamine has helped with my meltdowns."
What emerged was a digital chorus saying: "This happens to me too." In an Internet landscape where menstrual health often remains shrouded in euphemisms and bizarre commercials, this comment section became a revolutionary space—normalizing what has been whispered about for generations.
The science behind the support
Olmsted's response, while sweet, also emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence in relationships. Research suggests that the most effective way to support someone in distress is to both acknowledge their feelings and offer practical help. He nailed both effortlessly.
What we can learn from his response:
Moving the body, moving the mind: His suggestion to hit the treadmill wasn't just about endorphins—exercise has been proven to regulate mood and reduce stress hormones, especially during times of hormonal fluctuation.
The shower reboot: That simple "wash away the bad energy" ritual? Pure genius. Mindful transition rituals are the emotional equivalent of turning your phone off and back on again—a psychological reset button when your internal operating system freezes.
Couple painting together. Photo credit: Canva
Art therapy without the co-pay: Anderson and Olmstead's picnic and paint date is the perfect psychological wellness one-two punch: social connection with a side of self-expression.
Partners, not saviors: Notice how Olmstead didn't try to swoop in and fix everything? (Well, the Internet sure did.) No one wants to be ordered around or made to feel as if their problems can be fixed with a wave of a wand. Unless they can be…in which case, wave away. Partnership, not paternalism, is the key here. Olmstead instead offered a steady presence and created a framework where they both could navigate Anderson's emotional weather together.
A lesson in showing up
As it turns out, this wasn't just any random Tuesday for the couple. Anderson later revealed that this tender moment happened right before Olmstead dropped to one knee with a ring. Talk about emotional whiplash.
"What I didn't know at the time was that Alec had been planning a proposal for months," Anderson told Newsweek. After three and a half years together, Olmstead flew both their families in for the big surprise. "It was such a special and unforgettable moment," she gushed.
And yes, they actually followed through with Olmstead's reset day blueprint. "My favorite part was the picnic at sunset where we painted together," Anderson remembers. "It was so sweet…I feel so grateful to always have him as a cheerleader in my corner."
In our fast-paced, hyper-stimulated world, what Olmstead gave Anderson that fateful day—and the Internet—was a masterclass in emotional partnership. He heard her. He saw her. He accepted her at every step. Then, he built a bridge, bringing her from her darkness into the daylight, brick by brick, simply through the act of being there.
No heroics required.