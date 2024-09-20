Incredible video shows man racing through traffic to embrace girlfriend after car accident
The unforgettable moment was captured in a TikTok video.
Whenever you watch romantic movies you always see scenes that feel too good to be something that would happen in real life. The love interest running full speed through an airport, jumping over suitcases and small children in hopes of catching the gate agent before the doors lock so they can let this un-ticketed passenger on board to profess his love to the woman who almost got away.
Let's ignore all the FAA and Homeland Security rules that would deem this feat impossible, love conquers all...including federal laws (not really so don't try that at home). But it's moments like these in movies that really sell the audience on how much the two characters actually love each other. It makes for a beautiful warm and fuzzy fantasy that seem to only happen in the movies, that is unless you're a woman named Yaritza.
Yaritza has been in a relationship with Kam, a medical student for some time, but recently she got to see exactly what she meant to him after she was in a car accident on the highway.
The young woman was stranded in the middle of the highway with a totaled car waiting for emergency services when she called her boyfriend to inform him of what happened. Kam was in the middle of a five hour exam in medical school when he got the call knowing that Yaritza wouldn't have called him if it wasn't an emergency while he was taking such an important test. When he answered the phone to a shaken up Yaritza, he knew he had to get to her.
The couple share a TikTok page and Yaritza uploaded a video showing her totaled car and a man running towards her down a line of stopped cars on the highway. When the video starts viewers can't even make out a person in the distance running because he's so far away but the text on the screen reads, "when I got in a car accident I called my man and told him there was no way for him to get to me cuz I had stopped the high way, but he parked his car at the nearest dealership, hopped on the highway and started running to me."
It truly looks like a scene out of a romance movie. Yaritza's video was fairly short so a lot of people had questions which is when Kam made a follow up video sharing his side of the events of that day.
"When she called me she was very much in shock, couldn't really spit out full sentences. All I knew was she was on the highway, she totaled her car, that's it. I don't know if anybody has gotten a call like that before but my heart sunk to the pits of whatever," Kam shares with their audience.
The medical student says immediately he wanted to get to her even though Yaritza told him to stay at school because there wouldn't be a way for him to reach her due to the traffic. Kam says, "in my head I'm mister find a way or make a way so I told her 'don't worry about me, I will find a way to you," and that's exactly what he did.
Since they share each other's locations, Kam put her location in his GPS and drove as close as he could to where she was but he still wasn't close enough. That's when he decided to park his car as close as he could and start running to get to her.
"I proceeded to jump over the barricades on the side and run for what was probably about 1.5 to two miles. I was a 400 meter hurdler so all my preparation had led up to that point," Kam says.
As the man got closer to Yaritza's location he spotted a mangled car causing him to become more concerned, especially when he didn't see an ambulance. That's when he starts going through all the medical issues that his girlfriend could be experiencing. When he finally reached Yaritza, he medically assessed her noting that she seemed to be okay. Commenters are impressed by his level of dedication to his girlfriend.
One person praises Kam's parents, "Sir your parents raised a phenomenal young man."
"Thank you for taking care of someone's baby girl. Thank you for loving her and protecting her always," another commenter writes.
"Glad both of you are ok! Me on the other hand I will be crying for the rest of the day," someone shares.
"If he wanted to he would as a person what an amazing guy," one person gushes.
Thankfully Yaritza is physically fine and if she ever had any doubt her boyfriend truly loved her, this moment proves he absolutely does. It also shows others that maybe scenes straight out of a romantic movie aren't just fiction.