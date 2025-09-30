10 life-saving tips to avoid deadly freak accidents
Dead tree branches, snow-filled exhaust pipes, and more.
Freak accidents are scary and lead to morbid curiosity. While staying safe and being mindful of your surroundings are smart ways to avoid danger (and death), freak accidents (also referred to as unintentional injuries and deaths) can happen without warning.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injuries caused 222,698 deaths in the United States in 2023. These include death from falls, car accidents, and poisonings.
In a Reddit forum, people curious about freak accidents discussed some lesser-known scenarios that can kill you almost immediately—and offered tips for how to stay safe:
Dead tree branch caught in a tree canopy
Referred to as “widow-makers,” dead tree branches or limbs can fall on you with deadly force. Avoiding walking under them; looking up when spending time outdoors could save your life.
"I'm a very experienced outdoorsman, my father was a survival trainer for the military and my whole family are rural dwellers," one person commented. "The number of times I've seen people choose a 'perfect' campsite, without ever having looked up, is staggering."
Smoke inhalation
Inhaling smoke during a house fire is another deadly freak accident that can occur due to decreased oxygen levels, as well as the addition of inhaling noxious chemicals that may burn from materials like carpet and furniture.
"Smoke inhalation in a house fire can kill you in as little as two minutes," one person commented. "It is extremely important that you get as low as possible when evacuating your home to minimize your exposure. Most people know that smoke is dangerous, but they don't realize that you can die from inhaling it in such a short period of time."
Snow in exhaust pipe
During a snowstorm, it's essential that you make sure your car's exhaust pipe (muffler) does not get packed with snow, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
"Not that it will immediately kill you, but I learned about people stranded in snow storms, let's say on the highway, who don't know you need to keep snow clear of your tailpipe or it will start filling the car with carbon monoxide," another person explained. "I randomly learned about it reading a novel and had no idea, and now every few years I read about a death because of it."
Confined, poorly ventilated spaces
Entering tight and poorly ventilated spaces can put you at risk for a lack of oxygen.
"Listen to me good. If you see someone go into a confined, poorly ventilated space, and they don't come out, DO NOT go in after them," one person shared. "If there's some sort of toxic chemical build up, it'll knock you out long before you get a chance to help the other person. I've heard multiple stories where four or five people died because they kept following each other into septic pits and what not. Toxic gas buildup can get you very, very quickly."
Another person added, "Firefighter here, can confirm. People die this way somewhat regularly. Not super often, but more than you'd think. Industrial tanks/vats, caves, train cars, etc."
Mixing different cleaning products
Cleaning your home can also be deadly if you mix certain cleaning products together, which can chemically react. Bleach is the most dangerous product to mix with other cleaners like ammonia or acids, and should be avoided. This can lead to the creation of toxic gases, like deadly chlorine gas.
"Chlorine gas is easier to accidentally create than you probably think, and if you don't realize what you've just done, you could be dead a lot quicker than you wanted to be. A clean bathroom won't help you then," one person noted.
Bacterial infection
Bacterial infections are pretty common in the U.S., with the CDC reporting more than 2.8 million cases of antimicrobial-resistant infections each year. Of those, more than 35,000 people die. To prevent it, the CDC recommends cleaning and covering wounds, washing your hands, and managing chronic conditions.
"I got a bacteria in my foot about 3 months ago, which went into my blood stream and got into my heart," one person shared. "I died in the OR and had to be revived before a 10 hour surgery to replace and repair 3 heart valves and a large hole in my heart. 3 weeks in ICU, 2 weeks in cardio ward after that. Don't let little infections become big infections. I had no idea this was happening in my body, but on the third day of not getting out of bed cause I was so tired, we called 911."
Aortic rupture
The Cleveland Clinic defines an aortic rupture (also known as an aortic dissection) as "a complete tear through all three layers of the aorta — like a rip or a hole — in the wall of your aorta", which can cause immediate death. Only 5 to 30 people per 1 million have an aortic rupture each year. Decreasing your risk of an aortic rupture includes managing high blood pressure, living a healthy lifestyle, avoiding tobacco, and talking with your doctor about genetic risks.
"Yep, a friend of mine survived years of addiction, straightened out his life and was a month away from his wedding when he dropped dead from an aortic rupture," one person shared. "He was in the kitchen and his fiancé heard him say her name, she said he sounded like he was in pain, she turned around and saw blood coming from his mouth and his 'eyes went dead.' He was dead before he hit the floor."
Charging your smartphone under your pillow
Charging your phone by your bed is commonplace for many people, but tucking it under your pillow while charging can be extremely dangerous.
"Had a friend get sent to the ER as their phone overheated and the battery exploded right under their face," one person shared. "It was bad as they had shrapnel of the battery enter into the left side of the brain that could have severed veins in the brain. Had to go into emergency room to remove the shrapnel in the brain along with some in their ear and neck. Doctors told them one piece was less than a quarter from the jugular as well so they were literally close to death. Best practice is to place your phone and charger away from you (preferably on a nightstand or table) and not in your bed!"
Antifreeze
Ingesting antifreeze can lead to deadly poisoning due to active ingredient ethylene glycol, which can cause fatal symptoms for the kidneys, nervous system, and more. It can also be dangerous to get on your skin.
"Also, antifreeze tastes delicious, so they had to add artificial taste to it to make it taste terrible, and you can think for a hot minute to think why this became a thing," another person commented.
Cone snails
Cone snails are found in tropical and subtropical oceans. While beautiful, they can kill due to a poison called "conotoxin."
"So many people see a pretty seashell, pick it up, feel a tiny pinch that they don't think much of and then die," one person commented. "There is no antidote and the best anyone can do is make sure you're out of the water (it causes paralysis so a lot of people die by drowning) and keep you breathing long enough for your body to metabolize it as best as it can. It's going to be hideously painful the entire time though, if you make it through, and you're probably going to end up with a lot of pain for a VERY long time and never quite be the same after."