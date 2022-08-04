+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Proud mama ferret wants her human to pet babies and isn't taking no for an answer

How could anyone resist!

ferret; animal video; new babies
Photo by Alfred Kenneally on Unsplash

proud mama ferret shows human her babies

Sometimes you come across a video that's just too sweet not to share. That's the case with this video of a mama ferret that has recently given birth and wants nothing more than her owner to cuddle with her babies. At first it looks like she's coming over to her owner's hand for some pets but she soon starts gently trying to get the human fingers in her mouth to pull them. After a few tries, the ferret is successful and tugs the hand over to her box that looks to be filled with material but then tiny cries can be heard.

It's full of tiny babies! The person does a quick pat and removes their hand but the ferret is having none of it. She is proud of her babies and she is determined for her human to get a good look at them. I've always heard that ferrets are smart creatures. I just had no idea they were also so persistent when it comes to things they want. This mama ferret marched herself right back to her human as if to say "excuse me, we aren't done here." It doesn't take much convincing for the person to give the babies another look.

But even after the human picks up one of the babies and gives it a gentle pat before placing it back with its siblings, the mama ferret didn't feel like that was sufficient. She came right back again and again to guide the person's hand to her little box of babies.

It's safe to say she's proud of the work she's done. The babies are adorable and I'm sure she is a good mama.

From Your Site Articles
animal videos
Well Being

People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

“Such findings imply that, in order to be adaptive, first impressions of personality or social characteristics should be accurate,” a study published in the journal Intelligence says. “There is accumulating evidence that this is indeed the case—at least to some extent—for traits such as intelligence extraversion, conscientiousness, openness, and narcissism, and even for characteristics such as sexual orientation, political ideology, or antigay prejudice.”

Keep ReadingShow less
intelligence
Pop Culture

Creators of cancelled 'Batgirl' film issue heartfelt message to fans

A masterclass in looking on the bright side.

Instagram, Instagram

"Be my own damn hero."

It’s a heartbreaking reality for artists that sometimes, you put your heart and soul into something, with full hope that it will resonate and inspire others, only to see that idea vanish into thin air. This can be especially true for those who create professionally and have to deal with many factors outside their own control. And, really, even for those of us who don’t identify as artists, the gut-wrenching disappointment of having a dream snatched away is pretty universal.

But when disappointment strikes, perhaps one of the best things we can do is acknowledge the pain, appreciate the opportunity and move on with grace.

This seems to be the road taken for the creators of the would-be “Batgirl” film, which, on Aug. 2, was officially scrapped by Warner Bros, not to be streamed on any platform. Though several reasons have been allegedly attributed to the surprise decision—such as “poor test screenings”—The Hollywood Reporter noted that the film “was a casualty of new corporate strategy,” where the company opted to take a tax write-down rather than opt for any kind of release of the $90 million movie.

This news came as a shock for DC fans, who had not only been eagerly anticipating Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, but a career comeback for Brendan Fraser as well, not to mention a huge win for representation with Leslie Grace playing the titular role as Barbara Gordon.

Despite this news, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directing duo behind “Batgirl,” released a heartfelt statement on Instagram that ultimately chose a glass-half-full perspective.
Keep ReadingShow less
entertainment
Pop Culture

9 of the craziest internet trends that are long forgotten

RIP, custom cursors.

IMDB

Somewhere out there, a Neopet is still hungry.

As an elder millennial, I remember when the internet was completely uncharted territory. So many new things to discover and try out, with seemingly zero rules. The World Wide Web truly was the Wild Wild West, and we were its brave internet explorers.

With the ferocious speed at which information travels through social media today, we’ve become accustomed to internet trends simply coming and going. So much so that we’ve probably forgotten a few gems that were once considered the “it” thing.

Remember the unparalleled joys of making your Neopet happy? Or the instant self-esteem boost you’d get upon seeing that website hit counter go up on the bottom corner of your virtual masterpiece? (Remember, we didn’t have “likes” to lean on during this dark period.) These are just a few relics of a not-so-distant past—once cherished, but now buried in antiquity.

One Reddit user recently asked: “What’s something the internet was crazy about but is now forgotten?” and people’s answers were a wild nostalgia ride. Use this list for a stroll down memory lane, or to confound a Gen Z friend. Either way, it’s a bit of idle fun—something the internet will always be a good source for.

Without further ado, here are 9 of the weirdest internet trends no one remembers:

Keep ReadingShow less
reddit
Trending Stories