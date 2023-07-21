+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Family

Kindergartener brings audience to tears with a speech honoring mom who died in a fire

He meant every word of it.

jaxon carter, kindergartner speech, tarin marie gainey
via blackdollarntwk/TikTok

Jaxon Carter's graduation speech

Jaxon Carter is an incredible example of turning tragedy into triumph. The 6-year-old boy lost his mother, Taryn Marie Gainey, in an accidental apartment fire in Harrison Township, Michigan, when he was 5, a few weeks before he started kindergarten.

Even though his life had been turned upside down by tragedy, young Jaxon excelled at his school, New Dawn Academy, a public STEM-focused charter school. He won his class spelling Bee, received honors in nearly all of his subjects and graduating valedictorian of his class.

In June, his teacher asked him to give his class a valedictory address, and he delivered a 4-minute speech from memory that he wrote with his grandma. "When I started kindergarten at New Dawn Academy in August 2022, I was a little 5-year-old who had lost my beautiful mother a month before,” Jaxon said.

@blackdollarntwk

♻️ lG/blackinformationnetwork 6-year-old Jaxon Carter delivered an emotional speech dedicated to his late mom at his graduation ceremony. Jaxon lost his mom, Taryn Marie Gainey, last July in an apartment fire. Jaxon started kindergarten at a new school in Sterling Heights, MI

But he persevered and put all of his efforts into his studies. "I learned to play with other kids, read books, answer or ask questions like how or why, use correct grammar and use my school tablet,” he continued. "My kindergarten year helped me grow braver, smarter, kind-hearted and more grateful."

He ended his speech by paying tribute to his beloved mother. "I dedicate my speech, good grades, all school awards, and my kindergarten graduation to my beautiful mommy, who I will always love and miss so very much. I know she will always be with me in my heart,” Carter said.

He also thanked his grandmother, uncles and dad for their support. "You are the best daddy ever, and I love you so very much," Carter said to rapturous applause.

From Your Site Articles
school
Joy

Couple retires to live on cruise ships because it's 'cheaper than a nursing home'

It's actually a lot cheaper than assisted living.

via Pixabay/Pexels

A couple is spending their retirement stress-free on cruise ships.

The cost of living in the United States has gone up so much in recent years that living on a cruise ship has become a reasonable idea for some retirees. When Nancy and Robert Houchens of Charlottesville, Virginia, retired, they decided to sell almost everything they had and live out their golden years hopping from cruise ship to cruise ship.

"We had a 3,000-square-foot home full of furniture...and everything we own now would fit in the back of a pickup truck," Robert told USA Today.

“We sold all of our estates except for a little condominium we have in Florida, so when we get too old to cruise, we have somewhere to live,” Nancy added. “And we did keep two vehicles, and what we kept is in half of (Robert's mother's storage unit), which is, I don't know, 10x10 or something. We just walked away from everything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
retirement
Pop Culture

Queen releases a never heard ballad sung by Freddie Mercury and it has fans in tears

Haunting, beautiful and powerful.

"Freddie Mercury" by kentarotakizawa is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Fans are thrilled to hear Freddie Mercury's iconic voice once again.

Freddie Mercury had a voice and a stage presence unlike any other in rock music history. His unique talents helped propel the band Queen to the top of music charts and created a loyal fan base around the world.

Sadly, the world lost that voice when Mercury died of AIDS at age 45. For decades, most of us have assumed we'd heard all the music we were going to hear from him.

However, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, remaining Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May announced this summer that they had found a never-released song they'd recorded with Mercury in 1988 as they were working on the album "The Miracle."

Keep ReadingShow less
freddie mercury
Family

Man's reaction to hearing his stepdaughter call him 'Dad' is an emotional masterpiece

"You just made my day the happiest ever."

Shane and Liana|YouTube

Man hears stepdaughter call him "Dad" for the first time.

Being a parent is often a thankless job, and being a stepparent is usually even more thankless. But most parents show up and do their best to make sure their kids have what they need and feel loved. So when our kids do or say something to show appreciation, it melts our hearts—but nothing melts it faster than a stepchild calling their bonus parent "Mom" or "Dad" for the first time.

A creator named Shane posted a clip from a longer video showing his reaction to hearing his stepdaughter call him "Dad" for the first time. The full video is about three years old, but when it was reposted as a clip recently, it pulled on everyone's heartstrings.

Shane and his wife, Liana, run the social media pages Shane and Liana where they post silly videos pranking each other. But this video wasn't a prank. His stepdaughter, London, wanted to surprise him after wanting to call him "Dad" for a long time.

Keep ReadingShow less
stepparenting
Joy

He showed up for a job interview and the BBC accidentally put him on live TV as an expert

Guy Goma's viral video is the peak of grace under pressure.

Photo by Rich Smith on Unsplash

Interviewee's case of mistaken identity is pure gold.

We've all been there at some point or another, nervously waiting for a big job interview hoping you don't sweat through your good shirt. Interviews are stressful but there's likely no job interview more stressful than the one Guy Goma went on in 2006 for the BBC, when he was mistaken for an expert for a news segment. The person they were supposed to interview for the news segment was Guy Kewney, an actual music industry expert. But with cameras rolling and questions being asked, Goma took a deep breath and answered the newscaster.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Mom told not to breastfeed at water park perfectly explains why the decision was ridiculous

"Imagine all the bodily fluids being excreted into the water but they’re worried about breastmilk"

via Mothering Touch/Flickr and DaveBurke.com/Flickr

A mother breastfeeding and a lazy river

There are a lot of reasons why waterparks aren't the most sanitary places in the world. In the water lurks a mysterious combination of chlorine, sweat, pee, saliva and whatever grime the people brought into the park from the outside. So, it’s strange that Rigby's Water World in Georgia asked mother Tiffany Francis to stop breastfeeding her baby in the lazy river “as a courtesy to other people."

Francis shared her story on Facebook, where the post received 848 shares and over 1,000 comments.

“My son is 11 months old, and when it was getting to be his nap time, like I do every visit, I got in the lazy river to nurse him to sleep,” she wrote in the vial post. “He likes motion to sleep, he sleeps well in the car or swing, so he will also sleep in the lazy river.”

Keep ReadingShow less
breastfeeding
Pop Culture

Woman learns a valuable lesson after guy ends their date and apologizes to the waitstaff

The date ended before the appetizers were even served.

Barbara NOT Barb|Twitter and Jonathan Borba|Canva

Woman learns lesson in kindness after date apologizes.

How you treat people in the service industry is often used as a measure of what kind of person you are. Arguably, the same could be said for how you treat anyone in a customer-facing job, whether it be the sales associate at a department store, the cashier at McDonald's or the janitor in your office building.

While people may think that these jobs are not skilled positions, they do require an immense amount of skill that has to be learned. The skill just isn't as valued by society as a whole, and sadly, that often leads to people treating those in customer-facing jobs poorly. But when a woman recently went on a date with a potential partner, her poor behavior towards the waitstaff caused him to pause.

The story was shared by a woman by the name of Barbara NOT Barb on Twitter with a lengthy thread about her daughter's recent interaction. Though the details were juicy, it quickly became obvious that kindness is the way to go.

Keep ReadingShow less
man ditches date
Trending Stories