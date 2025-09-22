Psychologist shares the 'reimagining' method to turn the pain of impatience into growth
These days, patience is harder and harder to come by.
We live in an instant-gratification society where you can get your groceries delivered in an hour, TV shows and music are on demand, and if you ever get bored, you can just whip out your phone and scroll. In fact, these days boredom seems like a thing of the past.
That becomes a problem when the rare moment arises that we don’t get what we want when we want it, and we're not used to it. Or when we have to wait for something, whether it's being stuck in traffic or taking the small steps needed to achieve a big goal. Without patience, these scenarios can be maddening. It may even prevent us from fulfilling our true potential.
Psychologists say the key to being able to endure impatience is reimagining the situation
“Practice cognitive reappraisal, reimagining a situation,” Sarah Schnitker, a psychology professor at Baylor University, tells Thrive Global. “Say you have a co-worker who is frustrating you: You’re getting annoyed, because they’re not turning things in on time. You can try to reframe this—maybe they have something going on with their family. This helps you transition from being very frustrated to thinking ‘OK, this is frustrating, but there are a lot of things going on in their life that I don’t know about.'”
A frustrated man looking at his watch. via Canva/Photos
Another key reframing technique to use when we’re waiting for something, whether it’s a long line at the bank or you’re stuck in traffic, is to reimagine the situation by asking yourself: What can I do with this time? If you’re stuck in traffic, throw on a podcast about something that you’ve always wanted to learn about. If you’re in a long line at the bank, take a moment to reflect on a recent success or dissect a moment where things didn’t go right for you, and try to learn from the experience. There are a million ways to kill time that can be beneficial.
Change your perspective
Reimaging the situation is all about shifting your point of view.
“When that frame is shifted, the meaning of that situation changes, and thinking and behavior often change along with it,” writes Amy Morin, LCSW, in a peer-reviewed article at VeryWell Mind.
Another way to shift your perspective is to ask yourself: “What would I tell a friend in the same situation?” When friends give advice, they tend to be positive and tell us to look on the bright side. That’s the perspective change that could help when you’re feeling impatient.
Some people waiting in an office. via Canva/Photos
Being able to overcome the anxiety and anger that comes with feeling impatient won’t just help you achieve your goals and make the best out of a difficult situation—it’s also good for your health. Research shows that impatient people are at greater risk of blood clots and heart attacks.
Cultivating patience may feel old-school in a world where everything is on demand. But becoming a more patient person can be life-changing for both your goals and health. By reimagining a situation where you have to wait for what you want, you’ll be able to turn frustration into growth.