Hamilton is being released on Disney+ on July 3rd. This is not a drill.
If you've listened to the Hamilton soundtrack or been lucky enough to see it in real life, you know how exciting seeing the original Broadway cast perform would be. If you haven't jumped on the Hamilton train and you think it's all a bit overhyped, I'm sorry to inform you that you are wrong. (I used to fit that description. I was SO wrong.)
Today, Hamilton can rejoice. Instead of being released in theaters next year, the film version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to Disney + on July 3rd. That's less than two months away.
Start the countdown now. It's been a while since we had something to look forward to.
To get you prepared, here's the cast's performance of "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" from the 2016 Tony Awards:
70th Annual Tony Awards 'Hamilton' www.youtube.com
And if you need a free place to listen to the whole original soundtrack, it's available on Amazon streaming music if you have an Amazon Prime account, or you can listen to the whole thing (plus some cut content) on YouTube:
[FULL LYRICS + CUT CONTENT] Hamilton: An American Musical www.youtube.com
Thank you, Lin-Manuel Miranda! Look at how excited he was to share this news with us this morning—candid photo shared by his wife:
So glad we won't have to "wait for it" much longer.
