Gen Xers share the 13 times 'extremely wrong' Gen Zers tried to lecture them about history
Whatever, you weren't even alive for 9/11.
A funny thing happens when you get older: you have to listen to younger people recall historical moments that you lived through, but they didn’t. It gets worse when some of these young whipper-snappers think they know more about the event than those alive when it happened.
Gen Xers, those born approximately between 1965 and 1980, lived through many pivotal moments in history, including the end of the Vietnam War, the Challenger disaster, the War on Terror, the AIDS epidemic, the contested 2000 election, 9/11, the election of Barack Obama, the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan, the death of Kurt Cobain and the OJ Simpson murder trial.
So, it’s funny for people in their 40s and 50s to be lectured by a Gen Zer (those born between 1997 and 2012) about moments they saw firsthand. A few years back, an X user named SameOldStay brought the issue to the attention of many Gen Xers in a viral tweet.
One disorienting thing about getting older that nobody tells you about is how weird it feels to get a really passionate, extremely wrong lecture from a much younger person about verifiable historical events you can personally remember pretty well
— brittany wilson 🇺🇸 (@sameoldstory) November 16, 2020
“What do you know about the Iraq War?!” “Besides being in it?” 😂😂
— Orc Philosophy (@orcphilosopher) November 18, 2020
Yeah. I am convinced that 20 years from now I will be lectured by a 20 year old about how i am exaggerating how bad things were in 2020.
— Denis McDowell (@mcdowell_is) November 17, 2020
This started when I was 25 and 16 year old took me to task for saying Paul McCartney was a Beatle. "Wings!!! Paul Mc Cartney's band was Wings!!" It's been all downhill with the ill-informed, everyone-gets-a-ribbon crowd from there.
— CallMeSunshine (@colleenrain) November 17, 2020
Oooh girl I could go on about this for days. Not to mention the belief that they are THE ONLY ONE to have ever gone through life events. Smdh
— Dr. Crazy Cat Lady 👀 (@hopeyoureaok) November 17, 2020
Recently, a group of Redditors on the Gen X forum took up the cause. People started sharing the times when young people tried to lecture them about historical moments that they never lived through but most likely heard about on TikTok.
1. Don't tell me about 9/11
"I was an airline pilot on 9/11 flying from Atlanta to LaGuardia. Don't f**k with me, younglings."
"A younger Millennial once insisted to me that we dial 911 for emergencies in honor of the victims of 9/11."
2. Gen Z OJ takes
"My oldest kid told me how OJ Simpson may not have killed his ex-wife, and the matching DNA was likely his son Jason. Listen here, I didn’t watch court TV for 6 weeks and read 20 books on the case to have you lecture me about a 10-second TikTok clip that 'solved' the crime of the century!! You don’t even know who Kato is!"
3. Rose-colored glasses
“'In 1986, you could work part-time at a yogurt shop in LaJolla, CA and afford a 3 bedroom home on the ocean.' No. Parts of this country have always been super expensive to live in."
"I admit to getting tired of hearing how easy it was for me to get through college and such 25ish years ago. I also remember the 70s and 80s, and amazingly, my parents could not afford a giant house with one person working as a coffee shop attendant."
"Every generation has some hardships, and today's young people have been screwed over in some ways, but they go way overboard with how easy it was for everyone before them."
4. Why are they arguing?
"I teach middle school and have had this happen. Kids are arguing with me, and I’m like, 'See this little crack in the floorboard? I was literally standing on it RIGHT HERE while watching this happen LIVE on TV.'"
"Younger people, kids, and most people in general now, have super easy, fast access to information, right or wrong. They usually don't ask people who've actually lived through it, they just swipe and click and choose the information that is more shocking or in line with whatever ideas they already have about the event."
5. Culture isn't that homogenous
"The most common one I see is from younger writers proclaiming that 'The entire country was up in arms about [insert major event]'... I was there, the reality is that most of the country didn't really care either way, but a few hundred protestors made a lot of noise."
"It’s the same with the past. Like the roaring ‘20s. Everyone thinks the flappers and the whole F. Scott Fitzgerald vibe was everywhere when all of that was actually a smaller set of people."
6. The Iraq war
"Someone was explaining how we had to invade Iraq to find the people who did 9/11. It was just too much for me to even try."
"Close, close friend of mine was killed in Iraq (with me there). At the funeral, his son accepted the flag the military presents to the next of kin. The photo became really famous. Had a Gen Zer tell the picture was staged by the military as military propaganda (without realizing how dumb the thought of the military spreading pictures of crying 7-year-olds in an attempt to improve their image, is). I tried showing them pictures, etc to show the family is real. She responded by saying I was one of 'those.'"
7. Nuclear bomb drills
"I've had people tell me I'm making up the nuclear bomb drills we did in elementary school in the 80s."
8. History-challenged
"I was chaperoning my daughter’s trip to Washington DC. The Millennial tour guide said he was going to take the kids to see the Challenger Space Shuttle."
9. No, Communism isn't great
"Imagine being a person who grew up in former soviet union listening to young people talk about the benefits of communism."
10. Haunted Mansion history
"I was chaperoning a trip to Disney, and one of the teens confidently told me The Haunted Mansion ride was based on the movie with Eddie Murphy. She was wondering why Eddie Murphy didn’t appear in the ride. The other Gen Xer I was with explained the ride came first, like Pirates of the Caribbean."
11. AIDS was very, very, very bad
"I had someone tell me that AIDS wasn’t a big deal because well 'they had drugs for that.' I literally said to them I need you to shut up right now because you’re looking like the most stupid person in the planet right now. Pulled out old Google and showed them how many people died, why, and how horrid it was. Like I had friends who died."
12. The attitude is the problem
"This happened to me yesterday. It wasn't so much that this zygote was wrong, it was how obnoxiously arrogant and condescending he was about it."
13. Y2K wasn't a big deal
"My favorite is the retconned Y2K they had to ‘live through.'"
"Yeah, I don't recall Y2K being taken seriously by the masses."