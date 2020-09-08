Culture

Video perfectly explains what the media does to women and why it's a global health problem

via Challenging Media

In 1979, filmmaker and activist Jean Kilbourne released the documentary "Killing Us Softly: Advertising's Image of Women." The landmark film provided an eye-opening look into how the the media's sexualized, objectifying images of women negatively affect society.

Given the fact that the media hasn't stopped objectifying women, its only got better at it through the use of digital tools, the documentary has been updated three times.

In 2010, Kilbourne released "Killing Us Softly 4" that revealed how beauty standards had become even more unobtainable in the Photoshop era.

"You almost never see a photograph of a woman considered beautiful, that hasn't been Photoshopped," Kilbourne says in the video.

Killing Us Softly 4 - Trailer [Featuring Jean Kilbourne] www.youtube.com

Even though the trailer for the documentary is 10-years-old, it's still a perfect, five-minute explanation of why the media's objectification of women is a major health issue.

"It creates a climate in which there is widespread violence against women," she says. "Turning a human being into a thing is almost always the first step toward justifying violence against that person. We see this with racism, we see it with homophobia, we see it with terrorism. It's always the same process, the person is dehumanized and violence then becomes inevitable."

"And girls are getting the message these days so young that they need to be impossibly beautiful, hot, sexy, extremely thin," she continues. "And they also get the message that they're going to fail. That there's no way to really achieve it."

Watch the original "Killing Us Softly" at this free link.

women
popular

popular

The smear of calling BLM protests 'violent' doesn't even come close to matching the reality

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

I wrote an article a few weeks ago about the tragic murder of a 5-year-old boy, Cannon Hinnant, and how it was being politicized to attack the Black Lives Matter movement. In one of many angry messages I received, a reader wrote "When is the last time you saw a BLM protest that wasn't violent?"

I was stunned. Was this person serious?

From what I had seen, the vast majority of BLM protests were peaceful. But of course I had no actual data to back that up—until now.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) is a non-governmental non-profit organization that has been tracking incidents of conflict around the world since at least 2014. Since May, they have tracked the more than 10,000 protests that have taken place in the U.S., 73% of which specifically cite Black Lives Matter as part of the basis for the protest.

In the more than 7,750 BLM protests that have taken place from May through the end of August, 93% included no acts of violence. More than 9 out of 10 protests, totally peaceful.

Keep Reading Show less
black lives matter
