Experts share the 6 things you should remove from your home to make it more serene

"We live finite lives. Be deliberate with them."

A frustrated woman is decluttering her house.

In the never-ending quest to declutter our homes, cars, and lives, it can sometimes feel like a frustratingly impossible task. So perhaps an easier approach than "throw out everything that doesn't bring you joy" a la Marie Kondo, you could start a bit smaller.

Many interior designers, organizers, and "flow/Feng shui experts" have noted that there are some items that are easier to part with than others. It's a good place to begin and can often make the biggest impact in a space.

Renowned minimalist Joshua Becker, who runs the popular organizing blog Becoming Minimalist, shares his thoughts about the importance of living with intention. He writes, among many mantras, "We live finite lives. Be deliberate with them." With this in mind, his decluttering ideas (spread amongst quite a few YouTube videos) promise to "instantly create more space."

Among his suggestions, one is to remove empty boxes. "We all have them that we keep around just in case," Becker admits. But we likely don't need them. "Recycle them," he insists. Whether it's an old iPhone box or the box for your TV in the junk room, you're never gonna need it.

Secondly, and this is common among many organizing tips, is to open up your kitchen and bathroom pantries and drawers and throw out anything that has expired. It's simple. Expired—toss it. Sure, maybe SOMEDAY you'll need that old Tylenol. But chances are, a newer one will get the job done better.

A third recommendation is to let go of mismatched or chipped kitchenware. This goes for Tupperware without lids, as well. Donate it and keep only what you need. Interestingly, this tip made it onto another list for a different reason. In a piece for Woman and Home, digital lifestyle writer Emily Smith suggests the angle is less about space and more about flow. The piece quotes Feng shui expert Denise O'Dwyer, who shares, "Chipped, broken, or unused plates and cups all drain your personal Qi, or energy, and obstruct the positive energy within your space."

plates, dishware, broken plates, declutter, homeA white, broken plate sitting on top of a wooden table. Photo by Elanchezhian Narayanasamy on Unsplash

In keeping with the Feng shui angle, O'Dwyer also suggests getting rid of most items that conjure up negative or painful memories. "Holding onto items associated with negative memories or unresolved emotions can keep you anchored to the past, preventing personal growth and inviting negative Qi into your space."

Another easy fix to help bring serenity to your home? Get rid of unused or broken clocks. In fact, it's considered bad luck, or at worst, tacky, to give a clock to someone in China. Shared on the beijinger blog, "Giving someone a clock can be a big mistake, as the pronunciation of clock (钟表 zhōng biǎo) is homophonic to ending, termination, or death (终 zhōng), and can be especially offensive to older people, suggesting that you are praying for their death."

clocks, dancing clocks, time, decluttering, rudenessClocks dancing in a film. Giphy Warner Archive

O'Dwyer concurs and explains that broken or unused clocks are "believed to symbolize a stagnant concept of time and hinder progress. They can create a sense of pressure, reminding us of time passing without purpose. Repair or replace broken clocks and remove unused ones to encourage a healthier relationship with time."

Making nearly every list we perused on this topic? Unused clothing. This one can be tough because trends are always popping up again. Seventies bellbottoms became 90's flare jeans and lo and behold, they're back. But in a "Decluttering checklist" piece for Home and Gardens writer and content editor Chiana Dickson share wisdom from organization expert Jessica Litman, writing, "If you’re wanting to declutter your clothes fast, but struggling to make decisions, try items on and ask yourself how it makes you feel. There’s nothing worse than wearing clothes you don’t feel good in, so if that’s the case, remove it from your closet straightaway."


Trending Stories