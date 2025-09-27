Trying to declutter your space? This online chat group can help.
This community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home with support from 125,000 members.
When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.
This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home with support from 125,000 members.
“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.
A to do list of chores. Credit: Pexels
In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.
For anyone hoping to declutter their lives, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.
Members kicked off the challenge by focusing on junk mail, emails, and drawers for the first week. Then they moved into different areas of the house, breaking it up into one room a week. There are also 17 different community chats that offer additional tasks to challenge you every 2-3 days, and encourage you to keep going.
Here are a few tips from Stacey Smith, the group admin, to get you started:
- Start small. Set a timer for 15 to 20 minutes and see what you can accomplish during this time.
- Focus on a single area at a time. A lot of the group members recommend focusing on a flat surface area, such as your bedside table or an area near where you sit. Keeping a space decluttered that you always see can inspire you to take the next step.
- Take pictures of your progress. You don’t always notice the progress that you’re making, so taking a before and after photo of your decluttering projects can help you see the transformation you’re making.
- Break up your tasks. If you get overwhelmed, take a step back and break your project up into smaller tasks. For example, if you’re working on a junk drawer, start by getting rid of all the trash and broken items first so it becomes more manageable.
- Don’t worry about how long it takes you. If it takes you a week to clean out a single drawer, that’s OK. It isn’t a race. The clutter didn’t happen overnight, so you can’t expect to have it cleared out overnight, either.
This post originally appeared on 01.10.24.