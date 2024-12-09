Dad turns his daughter's class president win into a scene straight out of the White House
A fake secret service agent and “Hail to the Chief” made this moment one for the books.
You might expect a father to feel pride when his daughter wins the election for school president. There might be hugs and smiles. Or, like one father did, you might go in an entirely different direction. When Lydia D. posted a video of her husband’s heartwarming and over-the-top celebration of their daughter’s class president victory on Instagram, it quickly won the internet's heart.
The clip shows her husband going all out to mark the occasion, donning a black suit and sunglasses and pretending to be her Secret Service detail as she gets out of school for the day. With a fake radio hidden in his cuff and "Hail to the Chief" blasting from the car, he transformed an ordinary school pickup into a moment to remember.
In the caption, Lydia D., who originally shared the video, summed it up perfectly:
"If there’s one thing we’re going to do as a family it’s hype each other up!"— @lydiascrafting
A dad's love and humor steal the show
The video begins with Lydia's husband standing outside their daughter’s school entrance, stone-faced and pretending to communicate into a hidden earpiece. As their daughter approached, he gestured toward the car, where the presidential anthem was blaring from the speakers. The playful scene captured his love for his daughter and his knack for making a milestone unforgettable.
A moment cherished by all
In the video, one of her friends is seen clapping enthusiastically, adding another layer of sweetness to the moment. User @starleishamichelle highlighted this detail, writing: "The way her friend clapped for her too 🤩😭💛."
Of course, her dad’s sense of humor didn’t go unnoticed. Many viewers laughed along, with @ashleigh.harris31 saying: "This is hilarious 😂 and the music blasting too 😂😂." Another user, @magicallymaya, added: "Ok I LOVE this!! Congrats, madame president!"
"The best!!!! Ahhhhhh coolest dad and memories FOREVER to be remembered!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."— @theliteracydive
A call for more moments like this
This story is more than just a laugh—it’s a celebration of family, love, and the joy of lifting each other up. It’s no wonder the internet is buzzing about it. In a world where milestones often pass by in the blink of an eye, Lydia’s husband reminds us all to make memories worth cherishing.
- Dads being protective of their daughters isn't always a bad thing. Here's why. ›
- A dad gets a standing ovation for his message to boys interested in dating his daughter. ›
- Comedian riffs on how different generations talk about their childhoods and he's not wrong ›
- Every day this father of two posts ridiculous dad jokes on a whiteboard in his driveway ›
- A research expert says dad jokes aren't just delightful, they're great for child development ›