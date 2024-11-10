Mom's hilarious plea to leave cookies out for Mrs. Claus instead of Santa is so spot on
Because who do you think is ACTUALLY making that list, and checkin it twice? 😂
Every year, moms around the world take on even more responsibility to create Christmas magic for their families, often without ever being on the receiving end of any sort of holiday cheer themselves.
Even Father Christmas himself, Santa Claus, gets all the credit—and more importantly, all the cookies—while poor Mrs. Claus remains an unsung Yuletide hero. When, let’s be honest, if this fictional couple were in fact real, it would be Mrs. C making sure those presents were getting where they needed to be.
And that’s exactly why Connecticut mom Penny Middleton is calling for a new tradition.
Back in 2023, Middleton created a hilarious PSA explaining the invisible labor that likely happens “behind the scenes” at Santa's workshop.
“We’ve all been believing in this collective delusion,” Middleton dryly said while holding Santa and Mrs. Claus dolls. “You cannot tell me that this man ... organizes Christmas and goes around the world, makes a list and checks it twice, without the help of this woman.”
She then drove this idea home by acting out a conversation between the imaginary spouses. The ever organized Mrs. Claus has not only digitized the gift list, but is reminding her husband for the upteenth time to check it twice all while handling Rudolph's red nose (which is actually COVID).
Meanwhile, Santa needs help finding his hat…which is on his head.
And this is why, henceforth, Middleton and her family are leaving cookies out for Mrs. Claus and Mrs. Claus only, for she is the true unsung hero of Christmas.
In an interview with TODAY, Middleton said that her idea came about after one Christmas Eve where she had stayed up late assembling her daughter’s Barbie Dream House so that she could play with it immediately on Christmas Day, rather than sitting and watching it being put together.
This was something her husband found “incredible,” and he admitted, “I never would have thought to do that.”
This is just one example of how moms go out of their way, often at the expense of their own wellbeing, to make magic happen. And like Mrs. Claus, they rarely get credit. Which is why so many moms found her plight incredibly relatable.
“Santa is out shoveling snow and painting the reindeer’s barn on Dec. 23 with zero sense of urgency about the list.”
- “He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, he left it at home, he’s texting his wife.”
- “And who else packs his snacks for the road, a water bottle and snacks for the reindeer? I know it’s not Santa.”
- “I told my son to take a pic with Mrs. Claus because she’s really the one doing the work while Santa works one night a year.”
- “Justice for Mrs. Claus! We see you sis!”
- “1000% he has no idea what’s inside those presents.”
For Mrs. Claus, and all the moms ensuring warm holiday meals, perfectly wrapped presents, and meticulously decorated trees and every other well thought of details that conjures up those warm and fuzzy Christmas feels…may you get that plate of cookies this year. You deserve it.
