A comic about wearing makeup goes from truthful to weird in 4 panels.

A hilariously truthful (and slightly weird) explanation of the "too much makeup" conundrum.
Even though I don't wear very much makeup, every few days or so SOMEONE...
(friends, family, internet strangers)
...will weigh in on why I "don't need makeup."
Now, I realize this is meant as a compliment, but this comic offers a hilariously truthful (and slightly weird) explanation of the "too much makeup" conundrum.
“Why do you wear so much makeup?"
Image set by iri-draws/Tumblr, used with permission.
“See, you look pretty without all that makeup on."
Image set by iri-draws/Tumblr, used with permission.
“Wow you look tired, are you sick?"
Image set by iri-draws/Tumblr, used with permission.
When I shed my human skin...
Image set by iri-draws/Tumblr, used with permission.
Not everyone is able to turn into a badass lizard when someone asks about their face-painting hobbies. Don't you kinda wish you could? Just to drive this hilarious comic all the way home, here are four reasons why some women* wear makeup:
*Important side note: Anyone can wear makeup. Not just women. True story.
Four reasons some women* wear makeup:
1. Her cat-eye game is on point.
Via makeupproject.
2. She has acne or acne scars.
Via Carly Humbert.
3. Pink lipstick.
Via Destiny Godley
4. She likes wearing makeup.
Happy Going Out GIF by Much.
While some people may think putting on makeup is a chore, it can be really fun! For some, makeup is an outlet for creativity and self-expression. For others, it's just a way to feel good about themselves and/or enhance their favorite features.
That's why it feels kinda icky when someone says something along the lines of "You don't need so much makeup!" Now, it's arguable that no one "needs" makeup, but everyone deserves to feel good about the way they look.
For some people, feeling good about their appearance includes wearing makeup. And that's totally OK.
This article originally appeared on 05.28.15