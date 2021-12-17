Videos

After seeing his son putting on makeup, this dad has the most heartwarming reaction

This video went viral back in 2020, but it has recently resurfaced on Reddit: Made Me Smile. And rightfully so. What this father says to his son is so heartwarming that it deserves a second round of publicity. It’s a masterclass on unconditional love.

Daniel Diaz was filming a makeup tutorial when his father walks in (at about 13 minutes into the tutorial). The lights are off and Daniel is trying to hide his fully made up face, complete with false eyelashes and nails.

My Dad Walked In On Me While I Was Doing My Makeup !!😳 | Came Out To My Dad !🏳️🌈 || Daniel Lemus www.youtube.com

“What are you doing?” The father asks his son.

“I’m recording a video,” Daniel replies shyly.

Though Daniel is nervously laughing, his father takes a more sincere tone.

In a gentle voice, his father starts: “Papa, I’m going to tell you something. Whatever you want to do, papa…”

“Don’t make me cry!” Daniel protests.

“Whatever you want to do,” the father continues, “you’ll be okay. I’ll be okay with you.”

Going in for a hug, he says, “I’m with you. I love you.” Kisses and more “I love yous” can be heard.

Offering some fatherly advice, Daniel’s dad adds, “if this makes you happy, do it. But do it good.”

After dad leaves the room, Daniel turns the lights on and tells the audience, “My dad’s seen me!” which, given the context, takes on a whole new meaning. Daniel might have meant “oh yes, my dad just saw what I was doing,” but underlying that statement, there seems to be a different message: my dad sees ME. The real me. And he loves me.

Acceptance can come from the simplest of gestures, but it makes a world of difference to a young teen trying to form an authentic identity for themselves, especially one that isn’t as commonly accepted by society.

The video received an overwhelming amount of positive comments:

“I’m so happy for him. This is so uncommon in Hispanic households.”

“The way he speaks to you so softly. You have a KING in your house.”

“Yo this one hit different. Your dad is the kind of dad the world needs.“

“Your papá broke every hispanic dad stereotype.”

“‘Do it, but do it good. I’m always with you.’ That’s the part that really got me. This dad is such a role model to young people looking to have children in the future.

"’You'll be ok.’ There's so much love in that, the reassurance, the assurance that dad will be ok right alongside.”

“That was the part that got me. He doesn’t care if his son is wearing make up or playing football. He wants him be the best he can be at whatever he loves! That is a Dad right there.”

“THIS is how you parent! Unconditional love.”

This story goes to show how big of an impact a supportive parent can have. It not only affects the individual, it changes the community as well. All while breaking stereotypes along the way. Daniel and his dad are showing what’s possible, when we let compassion lead the way.

Forty million American adults are functionally illiterate, meet the woman striving to help them

When Deidra Mayberry was a child, she struggled with reading. Feeling embarrassed and ashamed, she did her best to hide it. And she was pretty good at hiding it. As her family moved around a lot, due to her parents' military career, she adapted and kept hiding it — making it all the way through school without anyone really noticing.

After graduating from high school, she started looking for support to improve her reading skills.

"I was turned away because I was over the age of 17, and other private options like one-on-one tutoring were financially out of reach for me."

Deidra promised that one day she'd do something to fix it. After struggling for years, and eventually finding support, she started a nonprofit to help other adults facing their own challenges with literacy. Now she's striving to help the almost 43,000,000 adults who still are struggling. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics (NCES), 21 percent of adults in the United States (about 43 million) fall into the illiterate/functionally illiterate category.

For Deidra, college was the first time she experienced and understood what functional illiteracy was. Someone who is illiterate is unable to read or write at all, but someone who is functionally illiterate has some reading skills — they're just not strong enough to manage daily living and employment tasks.

She was able to graduate by taking extra summer semesters, spending long nights studying, changing her major when it got too hard, and getting help from her dad.

"I was so proud that I actually made it through college and graduated," Deidra says. "But once I started to apply for jobs, reality kicked in fast. I never truly fixed my literacy problems. Instead, I found ways to work around them in order to spare myself the embarrassment and shame that I already felt daily."

"I relied heavily on movies to teach me and give me exposure to things in life that would help me relate to others," she says. "This caused me to live a life of fear, limitations, and hopelessness."

"I felt unworthy because I knew I had this big secret — and thought if people knew, they would see that I had no value."

Deidra continued to live like this for years until she had a lightbulb moment.

"I was working so hard to hide my literacy struggle in order to make it work, but I asked myself, 'What if I worked just as hard to fix it?'"

She found the courage to tell a friend, who began tutoring her. "The hope, courage, and confidence she helped me find was the beautiful moment of empowerment that reminded me to create and provide a resource for people just like me."

That's exactly what she did. On March 12, 2020, she and another friend decided to start a nonprofit to help other adults that were functionally illiterate. And even though COVID-19 shut down businesses and sent people into lockdown the very next day, she didn't let it stop her.

"I just believed God was with me and the time was still now because people have been waiting for this," she says.

She launched Reading to New Heights, an organization that teaches adults the fundamentals of reading with one-on-one, confidential and virtual tutoring sessions with certified educators.

"The curriculum that our educators teach from allows our adult learners to revisit the fundamentals of reading and comprehension as if they are learning them for the first time," Deidra says. "Basic reading foundations such as phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, spelling, vocabulary and comprehension are exactly what adults struggling with illiteracy need in order to build competent literacy skills and fill the gaps that illiteracy causes in education."

And most importantly, these services are provided at no cost, so that anyone who needs them has access.

"Though illiteracy and functional illiteracy can affect anyone, people in low-income and underserved communities of color are more likely to be limited in education, income, and workplace advancement opportunities because of it."

"Illiteracy and functional illiteracy can be directly linked to higher prison populations, lower household incomes, and inaccessibility to quality healthcare," Deidra explains. "By committing to developing the fundamentals of reading, our adult learners overcome both the psychological and environmental limitations of illiteracy."

Since they launched, the nonprofit has been featured on Fox 4 News, which gave them the exposure they needed to grow from three adult program participants to 20 — and they hope to continue growing. They have also been accepted into an Incubator Program with the United Way, which is designed to support them while they build their business.

Deidra is one of Tory Burch's Empowered Women this year. The donation she receives as a nominee is being awarded to her new and growing nonprofit.

"It's kind of ironic, the very thing I was ashamed of and thought I had to hide for years was the one thing that, once I shared it, not only freed me but gave me hope and provided a way to help others," Deidra says. "I love that my story has been about helping others find the courage to share and take the first step to start their literacy journey."

To learn more about Tory Burch and Upworthy's Empowered Women program visit https://www.toryburch.com/empoweredwomen. Do you know an inspiring woman like Deidra? Nominate her today!

A viral photo of a calm dad and a screaming toddler holds an important parenting lesson

Justin Baldoni/Facebook

Actor Justin Baldoni exemplified patient parenting when his daughter had a meltdown at the store.

This article originally appeared on 06.23.17


Young kids don't always pick the best times to have emotional meltdowns.

Just ask any parent.

Grocery stores, malls, and restaurants (or any place with lots of people around) in particular seem to bring out the worst in our little ones, prompting explosive tantrums that can make even the most stoic parent turn red-faced with embarrassment.

But why be embarrassed? It's just kids being kids, after all.

Keep Reading Show less
New podcast is an in-depth look at the challenges and opportunities facing the disabled community

Made by P&G Studios and Harder Than You Think, the team behind Netflix's documentary Rising Phoenix.

Sophie Morgan

Over the past few years, there has been an incredible rise in global consciousness about social justice. But there's been one exceptionally large group that's been mostly absent from the conversation, people with disabilities.

The World Health Organization estimates there are 1.2 billion people with disabilities across the globe, which accounts for 15% of the total human population.

"To truly create an accessible and equitable world, a place where everyone feels safe and has the courage to be themselves, we have work to do," Sophie Morgan, British Television Presenter, and disability advocate says on the first episode of the "Equal Too" podcast. "We have to change the law. Transform culture. Rebuild our cities. Increase visibility. And to do so we must empower everyone to be involved."

As activists such as Morgan work to change public consciousness surrounding the issues facing 1.2 billion people with disabilities, they face a major question. What are the biggest challenges and what work is needed to drive equality?

Keep Reading Show less
disabilities
Culture

Epic coworker spat over two workplace cats, Jean and Jorts, just keeps getting funnier

@AITA_online/Twitter

Jorts the dumb orange cat, Jean the smart Torty, and their overly concerned coworker Pam have people rolling.

If you thought cats were quirky, wait until you hear about the humans who have cats in their workplace.

In the popular AITA subreddit, in which people share personal stories and ask other users "Am I the Asshole?" it's common to find bizarre scenarios in which people behave in head-scratching ways. But a recent AITA inquiry takes the prize for the most hilarious, strange and thoroughly entertaining saga of workplace weirdness ever shared.

The initial story shared by Reddit user u/throwawayorangecat is funny enough, but the follow-up is even better.

Keep Reading Show less
culture
Business

Dumpster diver's videos highlight the obscene amount of perfectly good stuff stores throw away

@dumpsterdivingfreegan/TikTok

A dumpster-diving TikTok user is taking stores to task for what they throw away.

Do you ever think about how we live in a world that is perfectly capable of producing enough food and basic necessities for every human on the planet, and yet there are still millions upon millions who don't have enough?

We do. It's weird and inhumane, but it's reality. There are multiple, somewhat complex reasons for this, of course, which don't justify but do explain it. However, the economics and logistics of making sure everyone has what they need don't need to be understood to recognize extreme, blatant, inexcusable waste.

A TikTok user who goes by @dumpsterdivingfreegan shares videos of what she finds in the dumpsters of grocery stores, and it's completely mind-blowing. Even if you already know that stores waste a lot of food, wait until you see what she finds. It's not just food that's at or near its expiration date, though there is a lot of that. She finds toiletries and household items—sometimes by the case, all brand new—just thrown into the dumpster.

Watch:

Keep Reading Show less
culture
