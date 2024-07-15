Airbnb host finds unexpected benefits from not charging guests a cleaning fee

While the majority of hair loss products out there cater to male pattern baldness, many people—both assigned female at birth (AFAB) and assigned male at birth (AMAB)—experience hair loss for various reasons. By the age of 50, about 40% of women and persons AFAB will experience female pattern hair loss.
In the past, there weren't many options for the millions of women losing hair. Now, the lid has been lifted on female pattern hair loss, which is a good thing for everyone AFAB. But it makes you wonder—is hair loss gendered? What about treatment options for hair loss?
We'll explore how hair loss impacts people's lives across the gender spectrum, including how and why it happens and what kind of solutions are available today.
Types of hair loss
Hair loss doesn't fit into one category. There are many causes and types of hair loss. Some are caused by autoimmune disorders like alopecia areata or scalp psoriasis, while others result from hormonal changes, medications, or radiation therapy.
Let’s take a look at some of the most common types of hair loss.
Temporary hair loss
The medical term for temporary or sudden hair loss is telogen effluvium. It's caused by stress, hormonal changes, cancer treatment, nutritional deficiency, and some medications.
Telogen effluvium can be disheartening, but when the environmental or internal factors normalize (e.g., hormones stabilize or nutritional deficiencies are resolved), the hair will usually come back.
This type of hair loss is most common in persons AFAB between the ages of 30 and 60.
Permanent hair loss
Permanent hair loss is called alopecia. Unlike telogen effluvium, this type of hair loss occurs when the hair follicles are completely destroyed.
One possible reason for permanently losing hair is cicatricial alopecia, also known as scarring alopecia. In this condition, inflammation destroys hair follicles.
Another possible cause of this type of hair loss is frontal fibrosing alopecia, a type of cicatricial alopecia characterized by hair thinning and hair loss along the sides and front of the scalp. While some treatments can slow this hair loss, frontal fibrosing alopecia is irreversible.
Male pattern hair loss
Androgenetic alopecia—also known as androgenic alopecia—is the collective medical term for both male and female pattern hair loss. Male pattern baldness is hereditary and the most common form of hair loss for individuals AMAB. As such, people with a family history of this type of hair loss are more likely to experience it at some point.
Male-pattern hair loss (also referred to as male-pattern baldness) often starts between 25 and 35 years of age. It typically begins with a receding hairline that forms the shape of the letter “M.” After thinning, the hair falls out at the crown of the head, sometimes resulting in complete baldness across the entire scalp, which is known as alopecia totalis.
Female pattern hair loss
Androgenetic alopecia looks a little different for persons AFAB, affecting fewer people and often causing noticeable hair loss post-menopause.
This type of hair loss typically follows a distinct pattern (known as female pattern baldness) in which the middle part of the scalp widens due to thinning hair on the top. Unlike cases of male pattern baldness, women aren't likely to have a receding hairline.
While scientists have pinpointed a genetic predisposition regarding androgens to cause male pattern hair loss, the exact hereditary cause of female pattern hair loss is still being investigated.
What causes hair loss?
There are a variety of circumstances that cause hair loss, some of which are distinct to people AFAB and AMAB, particularly involving hormonal changes. Here are the major causes of hair loss across genders:
Genetics
Genetics plays a large role in whether someone will experience significant hair loss. Heredity is the main factor in both male and female pattern baldness, though the mechanisms behind the latter are less understood. Individuals with a family history of hair loss (alopecia) have an increased risk of losing their hair.
Statistically, genetics are more likely to cause hair loss in men than women, as many more males suffer from androgenic alopecia.
Stress
A stressful event like a death or major illness can cause temporary hair loss in people AFAB and AMAB. This type of hair loss occurs either because the body's stress response 'pushes' hair follicles into a resting phase or because the immune system attacks hair follicles, as is the case with alopecia areata.
Hormonal imbalance
Androgens are a specific type of hormone found to cause hereditary hair loss. Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome can cause overproduction of androgens, resulting in hair follicle changes and hair loss.
Persons AFAB are more likely to suffer short-term hair loss from a hormonal imbalance, usually brought on by pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or thyroid conditions. Hormonal birth control pills can alter the balance of hormones in the body, causing some individuals AFAB to lose hair.
Medications and medical treatments
Medication and radiation treatment can cause temporary hair loss. Usually, hair will come back on its own or with effective treatment once the person stops taking the medication or ceases radiation treatment or chemotherapy.
Certain hairstyles and hair treatments
Wearing hair tightly pulled back can cause a type of permanent hair loss known as traction alopecia. Traction alopecia occurs as a result of continuous pulling, which damages and destroys hair follicles over time.
Hair treatments—like perms and highlights—that involve strong chemicals can cause short-term patchy hair loss.
Trichotillomania
Trichotillomania is a mental health disorder characterized by an uncontrollable urge to pull hair out from one’s head and/or body. It is treatable, but it can cause permanent hair loss. As with traction alopecia, excessive pulling can damage hair follicles, resulting in patchy hair loss.
Medical conditions
Medical conditions ranging from a fungal infection to autoimmune disease can contribute to hair loss. For example, alopecia areata occurs when the immune system attacks follicles; this hair follicle damage results in patchy hair loss.
How to treat hair loss
Hair loss treatments differ depending on the sex assigned at birth and other causal factors. Here are some tips for slowing alopecia and regrowing lost hair.
Take it easy on your hair
You can’t change your genetics, but you can change your habits. Foregoing strong chemicals and tight hairstyles can keep your hair follicles happy.
Treat the underlying cause
When hair loss results from underlying conditions—like hormonal imbalance, trichotillomania, alopecia areata, or hair and scalp disorders—treatment from a medical professional may help improve hair growth and prevent further hair loss.
Medication
In some cases, OTC or prescription medical treatment can help with thinning hair and hair loss. Look for key ingredients associated with treating hair loss (e.g., zinc, biotin, and collagen).
Hair regrowth procedures
There are surgical procedures that can help support hair growth (e.g., hair transplant and laser therapy). While effective, these interventions can be pricey and are generally not covered by insurance.
Can you regrow the hair you’ve lost?
If the hair follicles have been permanently destroyed—as with scarring alopecia resulting from trichotillomania or traction alopecia—new hair growth isn’t possible.
If you’re dealing with a non-permanent type of hair loss, treatment may help reverse hair loss and promote hair regrowth, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Hair loss across the gender spectrum
Hair loss can negatively impact self-esteem, regardless of gender. As we’ve discussed, persons AFAB often have a different experience than persons AMAB when it comes to hair loss (alopecia).
Persons AFAB are less likely to experience hereditary hair loss but more likely to experience alopecia areata (patchy hair loss), temporary hair loss, and thinning hair due to hormonal imbalance. Additionally, central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia is mostly seen in African American persons AFAB.
Persons AMAB are more likely to have a receding hairline, and they have a slight advantage in the fight against hair loss since the mechanisms behind their genetics are well-researched and better understood.
Conclusion
While scientists work to bridge this gap and continue investigating the mechanisms of hair loss (alopecia)—particularly as they pertain to female pattern baldness—there are ways to help prevent hair thinning, hair shedding, and future hair loss if your follicles are intact.
Hair growth slows for all of us as we get older, but we can take steps to potentially stimulate the hair growth cycle and slow hair loss. Avoid hair products and dyes that contain harsh chemicals; they can damage the hair roots. Don’t wear tight hairstyles; they can pull on the hair and damage the follicles.
If you’re experiencing extensive hair loss or overall hair thinning due to scalp psoriasis, alopecia areata, or another medical condition, discuss treatment options with your dermatologist. From hair transplantation and topical creams to collagen supplementation and medications, there are more ways than ever to support hair health, regardless of your gender.